INDUSTRY LEADERS LAUNCH WORLD's FIRST MARITIME-SPECIFIC CYBER VULNERABILITIES DATABASE

Blue-Initiative Screenshot

Cydome, ClassNK, Bureau Veritas, MTS-ISAC and Rakuten Maritime announce“Blue Initiative” open collaboration to improve maritime cyber vulnerability management

- Naoki Saito, General Manager, Ship Management Systems Department at ClassNK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cydome, ClassNK, Bureau Veritas, MTS-ISAC and Rakuten Maritime announced today the Blue Initiative, a collaboration to provide the first public database of cyber vulnerabilities focused only on IT and OT devices relevant to the maritime industry.

With the rising number of vulnerabilities discoveries (more than 350,000 published CVEs and 200 entries added daily), identifying and prioritizing which system patches and cyber risks are relevant to each organization has become an extremely complex endeavor. This new initiative helps maritime companies address cyber vulnerabilities affecting their specific systems and equipment more effectively by highlighting maritime-related equipment, ability to focus on specific vendors, and proactively alerting when relevant new vulnerabilities are announced.

“Identifying which vulnerabilities actually matter to the systems maritime companies operate is a major challenge”, said Cydome CEO Nir Ayalon,“and our vision with the Blue Initiative is to have a public and open single source of truth for maritime-related vulnerabilities. This will provide IT and cyber teams, vendors and research facilities a much more focused view of risks relevant to their specific vessels, making vulnerabilities and risk management much more effective and faster than before.“

The Blue Initiative is an open industry collaboration, freely accessible at blue-initiative. Relevant organizations in the maritime community are encouraged to join and help expand the database.

“Effective vulnerability management starts with knowing which issues matter to the systems you operate. By focusing on maritime IT and OT equipment and bringing the community together to validate the data, the Blue Initiative gives shipping companies a practical, trusted resource. ClassNK is proud to be a contributing partner," said Naoki Saito, General Manager, Ship Management Systems Department at ClassNK

“Cyber resilience requirements for ships are not simply a checklist for audits, but a continuous process throughout a vessel's operational life. Owners are expected to maintain the security of onboard systems as new vulnerabilities emerge, making effective vulnerability management a critical element of maritime cyber resilience. In practice, this can be challenging, as relevant information is often scattered across general-purpose databases and vendor advisories. Bureau Veritas sees real value in a shared, maritime-specific reference that owners, equipment manufacturers and class societies can all rely on. We are pleased to join the Blue Initiative as a contributing partner,” said Panagiotis Anastasiou, Cyber Technical & Market Leader, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

“Amid a shifting threat landscape where technological advancement increasingly empowers threat actors targeting maritime critical infrastructure, The Blue Initiative delivers essential vulnerability intelligence that addresses a critical vulnerability gap. Recognizing the value of this community-driven approach to maritime situational awareness, the MTS-ISAC strongly endorses this collaborative model and has integrated its operational workflows to both contribute to and leverage this vital initiative,” said Christy Coffey, VP Operations at MTS-ISAC.

“Cybersecurity must be managed across a vessel's entire operational lifecycle, from design through operation. As a provider of maritime cybersecurity, compliance, and digital solutions, Rakuten Maritime knows that tracking equipment vulnerabilities is critical to keeping connected fleets secure. By turning complex threat intelligence into actionable protection, the Blue Initiative gives operators the trusted reference they need, and we are proud to be a contributing partner,” said Ryan Son, Managing Director of Rakuten Symphony Singapore & Korea and Head of Rakuten Maritime.

Entries in the new repository are reviewed by cyber researchers from Cydome and the contributing partners, who validate and refine them before going live. Select entries also receive more elaborate analyst notes, and users will be able to:

* Browse vulnerabilities and their details

* Filter vulnerability searches to the equipment or vendors relevant to them.

* Access expert insights on vulnerabilities and their impact (select vulnerabilities, with more insights constantly added every day).

* Subscribe for updates and alerts on new vulnerabilities.

About Cydome

Cydome is a pioneer in research-led cybersecurity for maritime and critical infrastructure operations. Its products and managed services utilize Cydome's proactive cyber research and advanced AI technologies to provide fleet-wide monitoring, protection, threat prevention and integrated risk management for complex operations at sea. Trusted by leading maritime organizations and classification societies, Cydome protects vessels and offshore facilities around the world.



About ClassNK

Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is one of the world's leading classification societies with more than 120 years of history. Through its global network of over 130 offices, ClassNK provides classification, certification, technical, and digital services to support safe and sustainable shipping worldwide.



About Bureau VeritasBureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change. Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 82,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

About MTS-ISAC

The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving cybersecurity resilience across the maritime sector.

Founded to serve the unique needs of ports, terminals, vessel operators, and maritime infrastructure stakeholders, the MTS-ISAC operates as a trusted coordination and information-sharing body that supports both public- and private-sector partners.



About Rakuten Maritime

Launched in December 2024, Rakuten Maritime is an integrated cybersecurity solution designed specifically for smart ships and autonomous vessels, offering comprehensive protection across the entire vessel lifecycle. Beyond its robust technology, which has received innovation endorsements from leading classification organizations like ClassNK and certification from RINA, Rakuten Maritime also offers consulting services that provide tailored support to address the unique challenges of maritime clients. By leveraging its cross-functional expertise in maritime operations, cybersecurity and digital transformation, the service helps clients achieve seamless regulatory compliance and build embedded cyber resilience.



Shahar Dumai

Cydome

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INDUSTRY LEADERS LAUNCH WORLD'S FIRST MARITIME-SPECIFIC CYBER VULNERABILITIES DATABASE News Provided By Cydome Security October 26, 2026, 20:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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