Reef Futures 2026 Brings The Next Generation Of Coral Restoration Solutions To Mexico

Practitioners sharing solutions for coral reef restoration at Reef Futures 2024

Ensuring that technologies and solutions are accessible to all at Reef Futures

Tom Moore at the first Reef Futures in 2018

New Solutions Expo and $10,000 Reef Tank competition put emerging technologies and practical solutions directly into practitioners' hands at Reef Futures 2026

- Tom Moore, Director of Reef FuturesKEY LARGO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Around the world, coral restoration practitioners face the same urgent challenge: how to restore reefs more effectively, at greater scales, and under rapidly changing environmental conditions.This December, Reef Futures 2026 will bring the global restoration community together in Mexico to share what they are learning and, through the new Solutions Expo, put the next generation of restoration technologies, approaches, and innovations directly into the hands of the people on the front lines of reef restoration efforts around the world.The world's only international symposium dedicated solely to coral reef restoration, Reef Futures will take place December 6–11 at Iberostar's Playa Paraíso Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Organized by the Coral Restoration Consortium (CRC), with Iberostar Group's Wave of Change program as local host, this fifth iteration will bring together the international community of coral restoration practitioners, researchers, students, resource managers, policymakers, innovators, funders, and investors.New for 2026, the Solutions Expo is a major evolution of the symposium's program, connecting the people tackling restoration challenges in the water with those developing new ways to solve them. The Expo will bring emerging approaches and innovations out of labs and individual conference sessions and into one shared, hands-on space where participants can see them in action, question their developers, and explore how they could work in their own restoration programs.The challenges are immediate and practical: How can teams detect coral stress, bleaching, and disease early enough to respond? How can sexual reproduction be scaled from predicting spawning to producing and deploying larvae at meaningful scales? How can teams monitor increasingly large restoration sites efficiently? And how can extensive coral inventories, field operations, and data be managed at scale?The solutions are equally diverse: diagnostic tools for assessing colony health in-situ; technologies for spawning prediction, gamete collection, fertilization, and larval deployment; 3-D photogrammetry for reef monitoring; 3-D printed and cast structures for grey-green infrastructure; and software for restoration planning and data management. The Solutions Expo seeks to help practitioners understand what is available, exchange lessons learned, and identify approaches that make sense for their own reefs, communities, and operating realities.“Coral restoration is advancing incredibly quickly, but innovations only matter if people in the field can actually access and use these emerging solutions,” said Tom Moore, Director of Reef Futures.“The Expo is about getting practitioners, developers, and communities into the same space, putting tools in people's hands, asking hard questions, and learning from one another. There is no single solution for coral reefs, and some of the most important innovations are not necessarily the most technologically complex- they're just not widely shared yet.”That philosophy is captured in the Expo's theme: Innovation for All: Ensuring Equitable, Accessible, and Locally Driven Coral Reef Restoration. The inaugural Reef Tank event, a component of the larger Solutions Expo, will add some friendly competition and $10,000 in awards, with 21 restoration solutions vying for prizes across two tracks. Seven entries will compete as Ventures, for solutions with a defined customer, price, and revenue model. Fourteen will compete as Public Goods, recognizing that valuable innovation can also take the form of open source tools, protocols, training resources, and funding mechanisms designed to be shared rather than sold. All 21 entries will be showcased on the Expo floor on Tuesday, December 8. Judges will select ten for pitch and Q&A sessions that evening, before six finalists, three from each track, advance to live pitches on the plenary stage on Thursday. The winning Venture and Public Good solutions will each receive $4,500, with a $1,000 People's Choice Award decided by the Reef Futures audience. Winners will be announced Friday, December 11.Ensuring the global restoration community can participate in that exchange remains central to Reef Futures. This year, 125 scholarships have been awarded to delegates representing 35 countries, reducing barriers to participation and bringing a wider range of knowledge, experience, and perspectives into the room.That global exchange is made possible through support spanning philanthropy, science, conservation, and the private sector. The Great Barrier Reef Foundation serves as Global Presenting Sponsor. Presenting Sponsors are KAUST, Coral Restoration Foundation, MARS/SHEBA, and Oceankind. Additional sponsors include the NOAA Coral Reef Conservation Program; Felsten Fishman Family Foundation; Builders Vision Philanthropy; Paul M. Angell Family Foundation; Coral Vita; UC Santa Cruz Center for Coastal Climate Resilience; The Nature Conservancy and Reef Resilience Network; Revive & Restore; University of Miami Baker Lab; The International Coral Reef Society; and Schmidt Marine Technology Partners.“Reef Futures has always been built by the restoration community,” said Moore.“What we're seeing now is a field moving rapidly from experimentation toward implementation at much greater scales. Bringing people together to share what works, what doesn't, and what still needs to be solved is more important than ever.”Reef Futures 2026 runs December 6–11, 2026, at Iberostar Playa Paraíso in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Late Registration is open until October 31st.For more information, visit reeffutures.

Alice T Grainger

Coral Restoration Foundation

+1 305-453-7030

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Reef Futures 2026 Brings the Next Generation of Coral Restoration Solutions to Mexico News Provided By Coral Restoration Foundation October 26, 2026, 20:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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