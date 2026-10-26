Communications Committee Chairperson Mourns The Passing Of Former Independent Communications Authority Of South Africa (ICASA) Chairperson Paris Mashile

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Khusela Sangoni Diko, has expressed her sincere and heartfelt condolences following the passing of Mr Paris Mashile, a distinguished engineer, academic, telecommunications regulator and public servant, whose contribution to South Africa's information and communication technology (ICT) sector spanned decades.

“On behalf of the committee, I extend our deepest condolences to the Mashile family, his friends, colleagues and the broader ICT community. His passing is a profound loss to the country, particularly to the communications and digital technologies sector, which benefited immensely from his expertise, leadership and unwavering commitment to the public interest,” said Ms Diko.

Mr Mashile made a significant contribution to the development and transformation of South Africa's communications sector, serving in leadership roles across industry, regulation and academia. He was widely respected for his technical expertise, strategic vision and dedication to strengthening the country's communications landscape.

His contribution was particularly evident during his tenure at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA). He joined the Authority as a Councillor in 2004 and was appointed Chairperson by former President Thabo Mbeki in July 2005, serving until June 2010. During this period, he played an important role in advancing telecommunications and broadcasting regulation, promoting fair competition, protecting consumers and supporting the expansion of communications services.

His commitment to the sector continued beyond his tenure as Chairperson, when he returned to serve as an ICASA Councillor from 2016 to 2020. His continued involvement reflected his dedication to strengthening the institutions responsible for regulating South Africa's communications environment.

Ms Diko said Mr Mashile's legacy would endure through the institutions he served, the regulatory frameworks he helped strengthen and the professionals he inspired throughout his career.

May his soul rest in peace.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.