Prairiesky Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its third quarter operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter Highlights



Liquids royalty production increased 6% over Q3 2025(1) with average oil royalty production of 14,739 barrels per day up 4% and average NGL royalty production of 2,647 up 20%. Total average royalty production increased 1,249 BOE per day over Q3 2025 to 26,936 BOE per day.

Royalty production revenue of $153.4 million combined with other revenue of $11.6 million to generate total revenues of $165.0 million for Q3 2026(1). Other revenue included bonus consideration of $7.9 million earned on entering into 49 new leasing arrangements.

Funds from operations totaled $127.9 million ($0.55 per share), an increase of 42% over Q3 2025, driven by increased liquids royalty production and strong US-denominated WTI benchmark pricing.

Declared a third quarter dividend of $61.6 million ($0.265 per share), representing a dividend payout ratio of 48%.

Completed incremental royalty interest acquisitions for $1.0 million targeting Mannville heavy oil. Net debt decreased 34% or $63.6 million in the quarter and totaled $123.0 million at September 30, 2026. Dividend Declaration The Board of Directors has approved the Company's fourth quarter 2026 dividend of $0.265 per share which is expected to be paid on January 15, 2027 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2026.



President's Message

PrairieSky's quarterly funds from operations totaled $127.9 million, 42% higher than Q3 2025, driven by liquids royalty production growth and strong US-denominated WTI benchmark pricing which averaged $85.79 per barrel. Oil royalty production averaged 14,739 barrels per day, a 4% increase over Q3 2025, and generated $135.8 million in oil royalty production revenue. The Clearwater, Mannville Stack(2) and West Shale Duvernay(2)drove royalty production growth in the quarter and continue to be amongst the most active plays for third-party operators on our royalty properties. Average NGL royalty production of 2,647 barrels per day increased 20% over Q3 2025 and average natural gas royalty production of 57.3 MMcf per day increased 2% over Q3 2025. Continued strength in NGL royalty production volumes was a result of Montney and Duvernay activity. Total royalty production averaged 26,936 BOE per day, an increase of 1,249 BOE per day over Q3 2025, and generated total royalty production revenue of $153.4 million.

Clearwater heavy oil royalty production averaged over 3,200 barrels per day in the quarter, an increase of 25% over Q3 2025. With elevated levels of third-party activity and an estimated 60% of production supported by waterflood operations mitigating declines in the play, we anticipate continued growth in royalty production into 2027. Activity in the Mannville Stack play included a record 25 well spuds in the quarter, with heavy oil royalty production averaging more than 1,150 barrels per day, up 41% over Q3 2025. YTD 2026(1), multilateral drilling on our royalty lands continues to be strong with an estimated 208 spuds as compared to 205 spuds in YTD 2025(1). YTD 2026 Duvernay royalty production has increased 37% over YTD 2025 to average approximately 1,500 BOE per day as new well pads came on production. Oil royalty production volumes were also positively impacted with the ramp-up of thermal oil volumes in the quarter.

Leasing activity remained elevated in the quarter as third-party operators continue to add acreage to their drilling inventories. PrairieSky entered into 49 new leasing arrangements with 41 separate counterparties in the quarter earning bonus consideration of $7.9 million and bringing YTD 2026 bonus consideration to $26.6 million. Third-party operators spud 230 wells on PrairieSky royalty properties in Q3 2026 with an average royalty rate of 6.5% (Q3 2025 - 5.1%). Drilling activity spanned across PrairieSky's core growth plays and extended across light oil plays and liquids-rich natural gas plays. There were 30 Duvernay wells spud in the quarter bringing YTD 2026 spuds to 81 wells as compared to 46 in YTD 2025. A number of these wells are expected to be completed post year-end 2026, positioning PrairieSky for continued royalty production growth into 2027.

PrairieSky generated funds from operations of $127.9 million ($0.55 per share) in Q3 2026. PrairieSky declared a dividend of $0.265 per share or $61.6 million, representing a payout ratio of 48%, during Q3 2026 and completed complementary acquisitions totaling $1.0 million for incremental royalty interests targeting heavy oil. Funds from operations after payment of the dividend and acquisitions were directed toward reducing net debt. Net debt has decreased by $153.5 million or 56% during YTD 2026 and totaled $123.0 million at September 30, 2026.

We were pleased with the level of third-party leasing and drilling activity on our royalty properties during the quarter and anticipate this momentum to continue throughout the remainder of the year and into 2027. I would like to thank our shareholders for their support and our staff for their continued efforts.

Andrew Phillips, President & CEO

ACTIVITY ON PRAIRIESKY'S ROYALTY PROPERTIES

Third-party operators spud 230 wells on PrairieSky's royalty acreage at an average royalty rate of 6.5%, as compared to 201 wells spud in Q3 2025 at an average royalty rate of 5.1%. Spuds were comprised of 116 wells on gross overriding royalty acreage, 99 wells on fee lands and 15 unit wells. There were a total of 201 oil wells (87% of wells) spud during the quarter which included 58 Mannville light and heavy oil wells, 46 Viking wells, 24 Clearwater wells, 22 Duvernay wells, 17 Mississippian wells, 5 Montney wells and 29 additional oil wells across Alberta and Saskatchewan. There were 29 natural gas wells spud in the quarter, including 13 Mannville wells, 8 Duvernay wells, 6 Montney wells and two additional wells.

NOTES AND REFERENCES

(1) In this press release, the financial reporting periods are referred to as follows: "Q3 2026", "the quarter" or "the third quarter" refers to the three months ended September 30, 2026; "Q3 2025" refers to the three months ended September 30, 2025. "YTD 2026" refers to the nine months ended September 30, 2026; "YTD 2025" refers to the nine months ended September 30, 2025. (2) For further details on the "West Shale Duvernay" and "Mannville Stack", we refer you to PrairieSky's management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 contained on PrairieSky's website at.



Unless otherwise indicated or the context otherwise requires, terms used in this press release but not defined above are as defined in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 which is available on SEDAR+ at and PrairieSky's website at.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL INFORMATION

The following table summarizes select operational and financial information of the Company for the periods noted. All dollar amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

PrairieSky's full MD&A and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 are available on SEDAR+ at and PrairieSky's website at.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 ($ millions, except $ per share or as otherwise noted) 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 FINANCIAL Royalty production revenue 153.4 167.1 107.7 439.0 338.8 Other revenue 11.6 10.9 7.1 37.8 27.7 Revenues 165.0 178.0 114.8 476.8 366.5 Funds from operations 127.9 133.1 90.0 355.9 272.5 Per share - basic and diluted(1) 0.55 0.57 0.38 1.53 1.15 Net earnings 84.5 95.4 45.9 235.7 160.6 Per share - basic and diluted(1) 0.36 0.41 0.20 1.01 0.68 Dividends declared(2) 61.6 61.6 60.5 184.8 182.9 Per share 0.265 0.265 0.260 0.795 0.780 Dividend payout ratio(3) 48 % 46% 67% 52 % 67% Acquisitions - including non-cash consideration 1.0 1.8 9.9 7.0 80.0 Net debt(4) 123.0 186.6 281.7 123.0 281.7 Common share repurchases, inclusive of all costs - - 67.9 8.5 161.7 Shares outstanding (millions) Shares outstanding at period end 232.4 232.4 232.7 232.4 232.7 Weighted average - basic and diluted 232.4 232.4 234.5 232.5 236.1 OPERATIONAL Royalty production volumes Crude oil (bbls/d) 14,739 14,740 14,127 14,408 14,004 NGL (bbls/d) 2,647 2,706 2,210 2,677 2,358 Natural gas (MMcf/d) 57.3 60.2 56.1 58.9 56.8 Royalty Production (BOE/d)(5) 26,936 27,479 25,687 26,902 25,829 Realized pricing Crude oil ($/bbl) 100.15 109.87 75.30 96.97 77.07 NGL ($/bbl) 46.79 55.30 36.29 48.98 38.91 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 1.18 1.13 0.48 1.36 1.24 Total ($/BOE)(5) 61.90 66.82 45.57 59.77 48.05 Operating netback per BOE ($) (6) 58.47 62.54 42.18 54.74 42.69 Funds from operations per BOE ($) 51.61 53.23 38.08 48.46 38.65 Oil price benchmarks West Texas Intermediate (WTI) (US$/bbl) 85.79 92.80 64.93 83.50 66.70 Edmonton light sweet ($/bbl) 119.12 132.20 86.39 114.78 88.65 Western Canadian Select (WCS) crude oil differential to WTI (US$/bbl) (13.89 ) (14.66 ) (10.39 ) (14.24 ) (11.11 ) Natural gas price benchmarks AECO Monthly Index ($/Mcf) 1.54 1.51 1.00 1.85 1.70 AECO Daily Index ($/Mcf) 1.57 1.63 0.63 1.74 1.50 Foreign exchange rate (US$/CAD$) 0.7149 0.7200 0.7260 0.7222 0.7149





(1) Funds from operations and net earnings per share are calculated using the weighted average number of basic and diluted common shares outstanding. (2) A dividend of $0.265 per share was declared on July 13, 2026. The dividend was paid on October 15, 2026 to shareholders of record as at September 29, 2026. (3) Dividend payout ratio is defined under the "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios" section of this press release. (4) See Note 12 "Capital Management" in the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. (5) See "Conversions of Natural Gas to BOE". (6) Operating netback per BOE is defined under the "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios" section of this press release.



CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, beginning at 6:30 a.m. MT (8:30 a.m. ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at one of the links provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participant registration

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Live webcast participant registration (listen in only)

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") which may include, but are not limited to, statements in the message from the Company's President as well as statements regarding PrairieSky's future plans, current expectations and views of future operations and contains forward-looking statements that the Company believes allow readers to better understand the Company's business and prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "expect", "expected to", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "likely", "believe", "plans", "intends", "strategy", "position", "potential" and similar expressions (including negative variations) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and/or our expectations regarding PrairieSky's business, growth strategy and trajectory; our expectation that the Clearwater, Mannville Stack and West Shale Duvernay will continue to be amongst the most active plays for third-party operators on our royalty properties; our expectation for continued growth in Clearwater royalty production into 2027; our expectation that waterflood operations will mitigate production declines; statements regarding growth rates in the Clearwater, Duvernay and Mannville Stack plays and expectations of any future performance; the anticipated timing of Duvernay completions and continued royalty production growth in 2027; expectations for continued active third-party drilling and leasing activity on PrairieSky's royalty lands for the remainder of the year and into 2027; and the expected timing and payment of the fourth quarter 2026 dividend. No assurance can be given that these plans, expectations and/or views will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, PrairieSky has made several assumptions including but not limited to assumptions regarding commodity prices, exchange rates, royalty production volumes, third-party operators' licensing, drilling and completion plans and related capital allocation decisions, waterflood activities, effective waterflood response and continued operation of waterflood projects, the timing and performance of Duvernay completions, the timing and ramp-up of thermal heavy oil volumes, continued development activity on and continued allocation of third-party operator capital to PrairieSky's royalty lands, leasing activity levels, dividend approval and payment processes, as well as the assumptions described in detail in PrairieSky's MD&A and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025. Further, certain information contained in this press release relating to expected or anticipated activity, operations, development plans, well licensing, drilling, completions and production by third-party operators on PrairieSky's royalty acreage is derived from publicly available sources and other third-party information. PrairieSky has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information. This information informs certain assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including assumptions regarding anticipated third-party activity, timing of well completions and expected production from PrairieSky's royalty acreage. Readers and investors are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. PrairieSky's actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. PrairieSky can give no assurance that any of the events anticipated will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits the Company will derive from them. Statements relating to "reserves" are also deemed to be forward-looking as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves described exist in quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably produced in the future.

By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond PrairieSky's control, including but not limited to the impact of general economic, market or business conditions including inflation, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, lack of, or access, to sufficient pipeline capacity, currency fluctuations, interest rates, imprecision of reserve estimates, competitive factors impacting royalty rates, environmental risks, taxation, regulation, changes in tax or other legislation, policy and legal risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility, political and geopolitical instability and global conflicts, including ongoing Middle East geopolitical tensions and specifically the ongoing conflict involving the United States and Iran, the risks and impacts of the United States not renewing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, including the triggering of an annual review process by the United States, and actual and potential tariffs imposed between Canada and the United States (and other countries) or other restrictive trade measures, retaliatory or countermeasures implemented by such governments affecting trade between Canada and the United States (and other countries), including the potential introduction of regulatory barriers to trade and the effect on the demand and/or market price for commodities, inaccurate expectations for industry licensing, drilling, and completion activity levels on PrairieSky's royalty lands, delays in or changes to third-party operators' drilling activity and development plans, the timing and performance of Duvernay completions, risks that expected production growth or volumes, including waterflood recovery performance, may not materialize, risks relating to dividend declarations and payments, breaches of the Company's information and technology systems and cyber-security risks, and the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. In addition, PrairieSky is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties in relation to acquisitions. These risks and uncertainties include risks relating to the potential for disputes to arise with counterparties, and limited ability to recover indemnification under certain agreements. The foregoing and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions are described in more detail in PrairieSky's MD&A and Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 under the headings "Risk Management" and "Risk Factors", respectively, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at and PrairieSky's website at.

Further, any forward-looking statement is made only as of the date of this press release, and PrairieSky disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable securities laws. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for PrairieSky to predict all of these factors or to assess, in advance, the impact of each such factor on PrairieSky's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

CONVERSIONS OF NATURAL GAS TO BOE

To provide a single unit of production for analytical purposes, natural gas production and reserves volumes are converted mathematically to equivalent barrels of oil (BOE). PrairieSky uses the industry-accepted standard conversion of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil (6 Mcf = 1 bbl). The 6:1 BOE ratio is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip. It does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is not based on either energy content or current prices. While the BOE ratio is useful for comparative measures and observing trends, it does not accurately reflect individual product values and might be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. As well, given that the value ratio, based on the current price of crude oil to natural gas, is significantly different from the 6:1 energy equivalency ratio, using a 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RATIOS

Certain measures and ratios in this press release do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards and, therefore, are considered non-GAAP measures and ratios. Accordingly, these measures and ratios may not be comparable to similar measures and ratios presented by other issuers. These measures and ratios are commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry and by PrairieSky to provide potential investors with additional information regarding the Company's liquidity and its ability to generate funds to conduct its business, and readers and investors are cautioned that such non-GAAP information should not be considered in isolation nor as an alternative to financial information determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-GAAP measures and ratios include operating netback per BOE and dividend payout ratio. Management's use of these measures and ratios is discussed further below. Further information can be found in the Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios section of PrairieSky's MD&A.

"Operating netback per BOE" represents the cash margin for products sold on a BOE basis. Operating netback per BOE is calculated by dividing the operating netback (royalty production revenue less production and mineral taxes and cash administrative expenses, as defined in PrairieSky's MD&A) by the average daily production volumes for the period. Operating netback per BOE is used to assess the cash generating and operating performance per unit of product sold and the comparability of the underlying performance between years. Operating netback per BOE measures are commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry to assess performance comparability. Refer to the Operating Results table starting on page 7 of PrairieSky's MD&A.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 ($ millions) 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash from operating activities 147.2 124.1 92.4 350.5 273.4 Other revenue (11.6 ) (10.9 ) (7.1 ) (37.8 ) (27.7 ) Other revenue - non-cash - 0.1 - 0.1 - Amortization of debt issuance costs (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.2 ) (0.5 ) (0.4 ) Finance expense 2.0 3.0 3.5 8.1 9.4 Current tax expense 26.7 31.4 13.5 76.4 47.3 Interest on lease obligation - (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Net change in non-cash working capital (19.3 ) 9.0 (2.4 ) 5.4 (0.9 ) Operating netback 144.9 156.4 99.7 402.1 301.0



"Dividend payout ratio" is calculated as dividends declared as a percentage of funds from operations. The dividend payout ratio is used by dividend paying companies to assess dividend levels in relation to the funds generated from operations and used in operating activities.

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 ($ millions, except otherwise noted) 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Funds from operations 127.9 133.1 90.0 355.9 272.5 Dividends declared 61.6 61.6 60.5 184.8 182.9 Dividend payout ratio 48 % 46% 67% 52 % 67%



ABOUT PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD.

PrairieSky is a royalty company, generating royalty production revenues as oil and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating funds from operations and that represent the largest and most consolidated independently-owned fee mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew M. Phillips

President & Chief Executive Officer

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

(587) 293-4005



Michael T. Murphy

Vice-President, Geosciences & Capital Markets

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

(587) 293-4056



Investor Relations

(587) 293-4000

Pamela P. Kazeil

Senior Vice-President, Finance & Chief Financial

Officer

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

(587) 293-4089



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