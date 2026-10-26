Sunhydrogen Makes Strategic Investment In Newhydrogen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The investment gives SunHydrogen shareholders an opportunity to participate in the growing market for centralized, industrial-scale clean hydrogen.

CORALVILLE, IA, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced it has made a strategic investment in NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: NEWH), the developer of ThermoLoop®, a thermochemical technology that uses water and heat to produce industrial-scale clean hydrogen.

The Technologies Are Complementary

SunHydrogen and NewHydrogen both use water as the feedstock for hydrogen. SunHydrogen uses solar energy to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, while NewHydrogen uses thermal (heat) energy.

The two technologies address distinct segments of the hydrogen market. Large industrial users, such as refineries, ammonia plants and steel mills, need large volumes of hydrogen delivered continuously to a single site. Today, most hydrogen for large industrial users is produced at centralized plants from natural gas through steam methane reforming, a process that releases pollutive emissions. These users will continue to need hydrogen at massive scale, and decarbonizing them requires a clean way to produce it centrally. NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop® for the centralized market, producing hydrogen from high temperature heat such as heat from power plants and future small modular reactors.

Alternatively, many hydrogen users can benefit from production at or near the point of use, particularly where transportation costs, delivery logistics or limited infrastructure present challenges. SunHydrogen's modular hydrogen panels use sunlight and water to produce renewable hydrogen on site while minimizing the hydrogen transportation costs and associated emissions. Potential applications include hydrogen fueling stations, warehouses and distribution centers operating fuel cell forklifts, backup power for data centers, agricultural operations and other industrial facilities far from hydrogen pipelines or the grid.

SunHydrogen and NewHydrogen's technologies also share a common principle: efficiency. In conventional green hydrogen production, energy is first converted into electricity before an electrolyzer splits water into hydrogen and oxygen (electrolysis), losing energy at each step. SunHydrogen uses sunlight directly to split water. NewHydrogen uses heat to split water (thermochemical water splitting). Both aim to lower the cost of clean hydrogen by reducing those conversion losses.

Expanded Market Opportunity for SunHydrogen Shareholders

“While North America can currently rely on its abundant natural gas to produce hydrogen, many regions of the world, including much of Europe and Asia, depend on imported natural gas,” said SunHydrogen President and CEO Tim Young.“Those regions can uniquely benefit from using water, which is available almost everywhere, to produce clean hydrogen at industrial scale and at the point of use, and reduce their dependence on imported energy. This strategic investment expands SunHydrogen shareholders' participation into the centralized side of that market, which complements our focus on distributed production.”

“It also establishes a working relationship between two companies pursuing the same goal by different routes,” Mr. Young continued.“With our 19.9% ownership position and the right to purchase additional shares, we intend to be a long-term shareholder of NewHydrogen. Both technologies are still in development and each must achieve key technical and commercial milestones, but both teams have made meaningful progress. We look forward to working with NewHydrogen as it advances ThermoLoop®.”

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion+ per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at .

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing ThermoLoop® – a breakthrough technology that uses water and heat to produce industrial-scale clean hydrogen. Hydrogen is important to modern life, and we can't live without it. Hydrogen is the key ingredient in making fertilizers needed to grow food for the world. It is also used for transportation, refining oil and making steel, glass, pharmaceuticals and more. Nearly all the hydrogen today is made from hydrocarbons like coal, oil, and natural gas, which are dirty and limited resources. Water, on the other hand, is an abundant and renewable worldwide resource. Currently, the most common method of making clean hydrogen is to split water into oxygen and hydrogen with an electrolyzer, a very expensive process. By using heat directly, we can dramatically reduce the use of expensive electricity, and a massive source of inexpensive heat can be obtained from current and future power plants, especially small modular nuclear reactors. Working with a world class research team at UC Santa Barbara, our goal is to help usher in the clean hydrogen economy of the future. To learn more about NewHydrogen, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

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