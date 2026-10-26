CBNK Delivers Strong Revenue Growth And Positive Operating Leverage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported:

Quarter Ended % Change (Annualized) (in millions, except per share data) 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 3Q26 vs 2Q26 3Q26 vs 3Q25 Balance Sheet Summary Gross Loans(1) $ 3,114 $3,086 $2,822 3.6% 10.4% Total Deposits 3,319 3,371 2,912 (6.1)% 14.0% Customer Deposits(2) 2,988 3,140 2,675 (19.2)% 11.7% Tangible Book Value per share(3) $ 23.98 $23.45 $21.33 9.0% 12.4%





GAAP Core ( 3) Quarter Ended Change Quarter Ended Change (in millions, except per share data) 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 3Q26 vs 2Q26 3Q26 vs 3Q25 3Q26 2Q26 3Q25 3Q26 vs 2Q26 3Q26 vs 3Q25 Earnings Summary Net Income $ 13.1 $14.3 $15.1 (7.9)% (12.9)% $ 14.7 $14.3 $12.2 3.2% 21.0% Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.80 $0.87 $0.89 (8.0)% (10.1)% $ 0.89 $0.87 $0.72 2.3% 23.6% ROA 1.38 % 1.52% 1.77% (14) bps (39) bps 1.55 % 1.52% 1.43% 3 bps 12 bps ROTCE(3) 13.62 % 15.51% 17.49% (189) bps (387) bps 15.24 % 15.51% 14.15% (27) bps 109 bps Including Card Excluding Card NIM 5.81 % 5.64% 6.36% 17 bps (55) bps 4.18 % 4.04% 4.66% 14 bps (48) bps





GAAP Core ( 3) Nine Months Ended Change Nine Months Ended Change (in millions, except per share data) 3Q26 3Q25 3Q26 vs 3Q25 3Q26 3Q25 3Q26 vs 3Q25 Earnings Summary Net Income $ 39.4 $42.1 (6.5)% $ 41.0 $41.3 (0.7)% Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.40 $2.50 (4.0)% $ 2.49 $2.45 1.6% ROA 1.41 % 1.71% (30) bps 1.47 % 1.67% (20) bps ROTCE(3) 14.24 % 17.06% (282) bps 14.80 % 16.70% (190) bps Including Card Excluding Card NIM 5.72 % 6.15% (43) bps 4.12 % 4.48% (36) bps





“This was indeed a very busy quarter with the announcements of the merger with Peoples Bank and the sale of our Chicago branch,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company.“However, it is also important to note our continued steady net interest margin and tangible net book value(3) growth, along with sustained double-digit loan growth and the quarter-over-quarter increase in core earnings per share. The Board is excited about both the synergistic opportunities the merger provides as well as our independent organic growth and performance prospects.”

(1) Gross loans represent portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs.

(2) Customer deposits represent total deposits excluding brokered deposits.

(3) As used in this press release, Core net income, Core earnings per share - diluted, Core ROA, Core ROTCE, Tangible Book Value per share are non-GAAP financial metrics. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and certain other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and the tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



On September 29, 2026 the Company announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Peoples Bancorp, Inc. ("Peoples") will acquire Capital Bancorp, Inc. in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders will receive 1.11 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of the Company's common stock, representing an implied value of $43.75 per share and an approximate 22.7% premium over the Company's closing stock price on September 29, 2026. The implied value represented a 1.9x tangible book value per share(4) and 12.9x last-twelve-month earnings per share - diluted for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The transaction is subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals, shareholder approval, and other customary closing conditions

On September 29, 2026 the Company announced it has entered into a purchase and assumption agreement with respect to the Bank's branch office located in North Riverside, Illinois ("Chicago branch"), subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Based on the composition of deposits at September 30, 2026, the Bank would have received a deposit premium of approximately $3.2 million had the transaction closed at that date. The Bank will also receive a payment equal to the unpaid principal balance of loans transferred in the transaction, which could result in an additional gain at the time of closing

Total deposits decreased $52.0 million or 6.1% (annualized) from 2Q 2026, primarily driven by decreases of $89.3 million from DDA products associated with our Title business, consistent with regular seasonality. The decrease in deposits also included a $45.2 million reduction associated with a single customer relationship that had grown significantly throughout the year and which was noted in the 2Q 2026 earnings release. Excluding deposits from title companies and the single customer relationship, deposits increased $82.5 million or 11.8% (annualized)

Noninterest expenses increased $2.5 million or 23.3% (annualized) from 2Q 2026 as we continued to execute on strategic growth initiatives and incurred merger-related expenses related to the pending merger with Peoples. Excluding the impact of merger-related expenses, Core noninterest expenses(4) increased $1.0 million or 8.8% (annualized) from 2Q 2026

Generated $80.2 million, or 10.2% (annualized) growth in total gross loans from 2Q 2026, largely driven by commercial and industrial ("C&I"), which grew $47.1 million, or 25.6% (annualized), across both held for sale and held for investment portfolios, and residential real estate, which grew $26.1 million, or 13.0% (annualized), across both held for sale and held for investment portfolios

Continued tangible book value compounding, with tangible book value per share(4) increasing 9.0% (annualized) from 2Q 2026

NIM of 5.81% increased 17 bps from 2Q 2026, driven by 14 bps from the Commercial Bank loan portfolio and 4 bps increased contribution from OpenSkyTM due to higher balances, partially offset by 1 bp from other Commercial Bank activity. Core NIM of 4.18% increased 14 bps from 2Q 2026, primarily driven by 11 bps from organic growth from Commercial Bank portfolio.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.80, down 8.0% from 2Q 2026. Core earnings per share(4) increased $0.02, or 2.3% from 2Q 2026

Produced 18.7% (annualized) fee income growth, led by government lending revenue, loan servicing rights income, credit card fees and USDA fees. Fee revenue represented 22.1% of total revenue The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable on November 25, 2026 to shareholders of record on November 9, 2026.

“We are excited about our combination with Peoples Bank and what it will bring to our franchises," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company. "Our current quarter results reflect work on the merger and continued progress on our strategic plan. Prudent and disciplined financial management is demonstrated in our ability to deliver strong profitability in a volatile operating environment."

(4)As used in this press release, Core noninterest expense, Core net income, Core earnings per share - diluted, Core ROA, Core ROTCE, Tangible Book Value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and certain other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and the tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core (Non-GAAP) Net Income

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to Core net income (non-GAAP) results excluding brokered time deposit call, merger-related expenses and other one-time non-recurring transactions.

Third Quarter 2026 Second Quarter 2026 Third Quarter 2025 (in thousands) Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense Net Income Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income GAAP Net Income $ 17,546 $ 4,424 $ 13,122 $ 18,454 $ 4,204 $ 14,250 $ 19,867 $ 4,802 $ 15,065 Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits - - - - - - (4,618 ) (1,129 ) (3,489 ) Add: Merger-Related Expenses 1,577 - 1,577 - - - 697 122 575 Core Net Income ( 1) $ 19,123 $ 4,424 $ 14,699 $ 18,454 $ 4,204 $ 14,250 $ 15,946 $ 3,795 $ 12,151





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in thousands) Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Net Income Income Before Income Taxes Income Tax Expense Net Income GAAP Net Income $ 51,871 $ 12,481 $ 39,390 $ 55,263 $ 13,130 $ 42,133 Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits - - - (4,618 ) (1,129 ) (3,489 ) Add: Merger-Related Expenses 1,577 - 1,577 3,361 752 2,609 Core Net Income ( 5) $ 53,448 $ 12,481 $ 40,967 $ 54,006 $ 12,753 $ 41,253

Note: The income tax expense reflects the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses.

Net income of $13.1 million decreased $1.1 million compared to 2Q 2026, and earnings per share - diluted of $0.80 decreased $0.07 per share from 2Q 2026. Net income decreased $1.9 million, or 12.9%, compared to $15.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for 3Q 2025. 3Q 2026 Core net income(5) of $14.7 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, increased $0.4 million, or 3.2%, compared to 2Q 2026 Core net income(5) of $14.3 million, or $0.87 per diluted share. 3Q 2026 Core net income(5) increased $2.5 million from 3Q 2025 Core net income(5) of $12.2 million. 3Q 2026 Core net income(5) excluding purchase accounting accretion ("PAA") was $14.4 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 25.2%, from 3Q 2025 Core net income(5) of $11.5 million excluding PAA.

(5) As used in this press release, Core net income and Core noninterest expense are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and certain other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and the tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Consolidated Financial Performance

Quarterly net interest income:



Net interest income of $53.1 million increased $2.1 million, or 4.2% (not annualized), compared to 2Q 2026, and increased $1.1 million, or 2.0%, year-over-year.



Interest income of $72.3 million increased $2.3 million, or 3.3% (not annualized), compared to 2Q 2026, and increased $7.4 million, or 11.4%, year-over-year. The increase from 2Q 2026 was primarily driven by a $2.4 million increase from Commercial Bank loan growth and $0.5 million increase from OpenSkyTM due to higher balances and higher yields, slightly offset by a $0.5 million decrease in interest bearing cash income due to lower balances of interest-bearing deposits from other financial institutions. The increase year-over-year was primarily driven by $6.5 million from the Commercial Bank due to strong organic loan growth, and $0.9 million from OpenSkyTM due to strong growth from the unsecured loan product.



Interest income included $0.3 million from net PAA in 3Q 2026, compared to $0.2 million in 2Q 2026 and $0.2 million in net PAA in 3Q 2025.



Interest expense of $19.2 million increased $0.2 million, or 1.0% (not annualized), compared to 2Q 2026, and increased $6.3 million, or 49.3%, year-over-year. The increase of $0.2 million, compared to 2Q 2026, was primarily driven by growth in money market accounts, offset by a decrease in borrowed funds. The increase of $6.3 million year-over-year was driven by $1.0 million from higher balances and a shift in deposit mix, $5.2 million of decreased benefit from net PAA, and $0.1 million of higher borrowing costs. Interest expense included a $0.1 million benefit from net PAA in both 3Q 2026 and 2Q 2026. There was a $5.3 million benefit from net PAA in 3Q 2025, which included $4.6 million from the call of brokered time deposits acquired from the IFH transaction ("Call of Brokered Time Deposits").



Quarterly provision:



The 3Q 2026 provision for credit losses was $4.9 million, an increase of $1.3 million from 2Q 2026. The increase was primarily driven by $1.3 million of increased provision for the Commercial Bank from 2Q 2026, primarily due to a $1.0 million increased reserve requirement largely attributable to loan growth and $0.3 million decrease in net charge-offs. Net charge-offs totaled $3.8 million, or 0.49% of portfolio loans (annualized), consistent with $3.8 million or 0.50% of portfolio loans (annualized), in 2Q 2026.



Net charge-offs in the quarter included $3.2 million from OpenSkyTM loans and $0.6 million from Commercial Bank loans. Net charge-offs for the Commercial Bank decreased $0.3 million quarter-over-quarter. OpenSkyTM net charge-offs increased $0.3 million quarter-over-quarter, driven by the secured product. At September 30, 2026, the ACL Coverage Ratio was 1.78%, an increase of 2 bps from June 30, 2026.



Quarterly fee revenue:

Fee Revenue of $15.0 million increased $0.7 million, compared to 2Q 2026 and increased $4.0 million year-over-year. The increase of $0.7 million during 3Q 2026 was primarily driven by a $0.4 million increase in other income from fees associated with USDA transactions that did not close and an increase in small business investment company ("SBIC") income, and a $0.3 million increase in government lending revenue from both USDA and SBA gain on sale. The year-over-year fee revenue increase of $4.0 million was primarily driven by a $1.5 million increase in government lending revenue mostly from USDA gain on sale, $1.2 million from SBIC income, $0.8 million from government loan servicing and packaging revenue (WindsorTM) driven by growth in servicing income from organic growth in the servicing portfolio, and $0.3 million from fees earned from USDA deals which were not executed. Fee revenue mix(6) was 22.1% of total revenue for 3Q 2026, compared to 22.0% during 2Q 2026, and 17.5% during 3Q 2025. Core fee revenue mix was 22.1% for 3Q 2026, compared to 22.0% during 2Q 2026, and 18.9% during 3Q 2025.



Quarterly noninterest expense:



Noninterest expense of $45.7 million increased $2.5 million compared to 2Q 2026 and increased $7.4 million compared to 3Q 2025. Core noninterest expense(7)of $44.1 million increased $1.0 million compared to 2Q 2026 and increased $6.5 million compared to 3Q 2025. Core comparisons include:



The increase of $1.0 million quarter-over-quarter was primarily driven by $1.0 million higher personnel costs primarily due to planned investment in headcount Year-over-year expense growth of $6.5 million was primarily driven by planned expansion and investment in headcount across the organization, and an increase in professional fees associated with investments in shared services areas and OpenSkyTM.



(6) Fee revenue mix equals fee revenue divided by the sum of fee revenue and net interest income before provision for credit losses.

(7)As used in this press release, Core noninterest expense, Core net income, Core earnings per share - diluted, Core ROA, Core ROTCE, Tangible Book Value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and certain other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and the tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Quarterly income taxes:

Income tax expense of $4.4 million, or 25.2% of pre-tax income for 3Q 2026, increased $0.2 million from $4.2 million, or 22.8% of pre-tax income for 2Q 2026. The effective income tax rate change quarter-over-quarter primarily reflects $1.6 million of non-deductible merger costs. Our Core effective income tax rate excluding non-deductible merger costs was 23.1% for 3Q 2026.



Total assets:

Total assets of $3.8 billion at September 30, 2026 decreased $87.4 million, or 8.9% (annualized) from June 30, 2026. The $87.4 million decrease was primarily driven by $156.2 million of decreased cash and cash equivalents, offset by total loan growth of $80.2 million (inclusive of portfolio loans receivable and loans held for sale). Total assets growth year-over-year was $413.1 million, or 12.2%. The growth year-over-year was primarily driven by increases in portfolio loans and cash balances.

Gross Loans:



Total loans increased $80.2 million driven by increases in loans held for sale of $51.9 million and loans held for investment of $28.3 million

Loans held for sale increased $51.9 million, primarily driven by a reclassification of $60.2 million of loans from held for investment to held for sale due to the pending Chicago branch sale, subject to mutual agreement with the buyer on the loan population.

Gross Loans held for investment of $3.1 billion at September 30, 2026 increased $28.3 million, or 3.6% (annualized), from June 30, 2026 and increased $292.3 million, or 10.4%, year-over-year.



Excluding the impact of $60.2 million of loans reclassified to held for sale, gross loans held for investment increased $88.5 million, or 11.4% (annualized) from June 30, 2026.



Compared to June 30, 2026, growth was primarily driven by $42.7 million from C&I and $10.0 million from construction real estate, slightly offset by a $21.1 million decrease in commercial real estate.



The $42.7 million growth from C&I was driven by $20.1 million SBA, $14.7 million legacy, and $7.9 million USDA. C&I loans, plus owner-occupied CRE loans, totaled 38.3% of total portfolio loans at September 30, 2026, 37.4% at June 30, 2026, and 37.6% at September 30, 2025.



Deposits:



Total deposits of $3.3 billion at September 30, 2026 decreased $52.0 million, or 6.1% (annualized), from June 30, 2026, and increased $407.1 million, or 14.0% from September 30, 2025.



Excluding a $99.9 million increase in brokered time deposits, customer deposits decreased $151.8 million or 19.2% (annualized), which was driven by an $89.3 million decrease from DDA products associated with our Title business due to typical seasonality, a $35.6 million increase from organic activity, and a $26.9 million decrease from customer time deposits which were not renewed or extended.



The $151.8 million decrease includes $68.4 million from interest-bearing demand accounts, $52.8 million from noninterest-bearing deposits, $11.2 million from customer money market deposits, and $26.9 million from customer time deposits, partially offset by $7.5 million of growth from savings accounts.



The increase in total deposits of $407.1 million year-over-year was primarily driven by $390.4 million in growth from customer money market deposits and $17.7 million from high yield savings accounts, with offsetting activity across other deposit products. Total deposits include $111.1 million of deposits expected to be assumed in connection with the pending Chicago branch sale, subject to finalization of the purchase and assumption agreement.



Insured and protected(8) deposits were approximately $2.2 billion as of September 30, 2026 representing 66.6% of the Company's deposit portfolio.

Low interest(9) and noninterest-bearing demand deposit account ("DDA") deposits totaled $1.2 billion, or 36.1% of deposits, a decrease of $113.8 million, or 8.7% from 2Q 2026, and an increase of $52.1 million, or 4.5% year-over-year. The average rate on the low interest and noninterest-bearing deposits was 0.30% for 3Q 2026, which increased 1 bps compared to 2Q 2026 and increased 15 bps year-over-year.

The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio was 96.0% for 3Q 2026, compared to 94.3% for 2Q 2026, and 95.6% for 3Q 2025.



(8)Protected deposits include deposits that are indirectly protected under the product terms.

(9) Low interest deposits include interest-bearing demand and savings accounts.

Investment securities:

The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $214.5 million, or 5.6% of total assets, and an effective duration of 2.4 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 61% of the overall investment portfolio at September 30, 2026. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment securities portfolio increased $2.9 million during the quarter to $9.2 million after-tax as of September 30, 2026, which represents 2.1% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.



Liquidity:

The Company maintains stable and diversified sources of contingent liquidity, generally consistent with the prior quarter. Total available borrowing capacity as of September 30, 2026 was $842.6 million, compared to $801.6 million as of June 30, 2026, consisting of $736.0 million of available collateralized borrowing capacity, $100.5 million of unsecured lines of credit with other banks, and $6.1 million of unpledged investment securities available to collateralize potential additional borrowings. Including cash and cash equivalents of $262.0 million, total liquidity was approximately $1.1 billion.



Capital:



As of September 30, 2026, the Company reported a Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio of 13.25% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.84%, compared to 13.16% and 10.51%, respectively, at June 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026, the Company and the Bank maintained regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements. There were no shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended September 30, 2026, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program. As of September 30, 2026, there was $12.4 million remaining to be repurchased under the current $15.0 million authorized repurchase program, which will expire on December 31, 2026. In connection with the merger agreement with Peoples, the Company has suspended its stock repurchase program and does not currently expect to repurchase additional shares while the proposed transaction is pending.

Financial Metrics

Net Interest Margin:

NIM of 5.81% for 3Q 2026, increased 17 bps compared to the prior quarter, but decreased 55 bps year-over-year. Core NIM(10) of 4.18% increased 14 bps (but increased 12 bps when excluding PAA) compared to the prior quarter, and decreased 48 bps year-over-year. Net PAA for 3Q 2026 was 4 bps for NIM and 5 bps for Core NIM(10). The increase quarter-over-quarter in Core NIM includes 11 bps from organic growth from Commercial Bank portfolio, 2 bps from one non-performing loan relationship in 2Q 2026, and 1 bp from higher net PAA compared to 2Q 2026. There was $4.6 million of PAA from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits during 3Q 2025, or 56 bps of NIM and 59 of Core NIM. Excluding the impact from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, NIM increased 1 bp and Core NIM increased 11 bps year-over-year.



The average yield on interest earning assets of 7.91% increased 16 bps compared to the prior quarter and decreased 2 bps year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was due to growth in both the Commercial Bank and OpenSkyTM portfolios. The decrease year-over-year was primarily due to the impact of changes in the rate environment to the Commercial Bank and OpenSkyTM portfolios.

The Core Loan Yield(10) of 6.83% for 3Q 2026 increased 6 bps compared to 2Q 2026, and increased 9 bps year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter includes 3 bps from organic portfolio growth and 3 bps from loan PAA. The increase year-over-year was primarily a result of organic portfolio growth.

The total cost of deposits of 2.30% for 3Q 2026 increased 1 bp compared to 2Q 2026, and increased 57 bps year-over-year. The increase year-over-year was primarily due to 63 bps from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits in 3Q 2025. Excluding the Call of Brokered Time Deposits from 3Q 2025, total cost of deposits would have decreased 6 bps year-over-year, primarily driven by a shift in product mix as well as changes in the rate environment offsetting lower time deposit PAA.

The total cost of interest-bearing deposits of 3.09% for 3Q 2026, remained consistent compared to the prior quarter, and increased 68 bps year-over-year. The increase year-over-year was primarily due to 87 bps from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits in 3Q 2025. Excluding the Call of Brokered Time Deposits from 3Q 2025, total cost of interest-bearing deposits would have decreased 19 bps year-over-year, which was primarily driven by a shift in product mix as well as changes in the rate environment. Net PAA of $0.4 million, or 4 bps of NIM and 5 bps of Core NIM(10), during 3Q 2026, increased $0.1 million from 2Q 2026 due to $0.2 million from the acceleration of PAA from a loan that paid off during 3Q 2026, partially offset by $0.1 million lower time deposit PAA from the run-off of certain purchase accounting marks associated with acquired IFH deposit portfolio. There was $5.5 million from net PAA during 3Q 2025, which includes $4.6 million, or 59 bps of Core NIM, from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits. Excluding the impact from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, net PAA decreased $0.5 million mainly driven by lower time deposit PAA.



(10) As used in this press release, Core NIM, Core Loan Yield, and Core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and certain other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and the tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Credit Metrics and Asset Quality:

Nonperforming assets were $60.5 million, or 1.59% of total assets, at September 30, 2026, a decrease of $0.3 million but an increase of 3 bps from June 30, 2026. The decrease of $0.3 million was primarily driven by the acquired IFH portfolio. Nonperforming assets increased $8.3 million or 5 bps year-over-year, mainly due to the $9.7 million increase during 2Q 2026 related to the legacy bank loan relationship noted during 2Q 2026. At September 30, 2026, substandard loans totaled $71.4 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, compared to $70.6 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2026 and $56.8 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2025. The $14.6 million year-over-year increase in substandard loans was primarily driven by the $9.7 million legacy bank relationship that is referenced above. At September 30, 2026, special mention loans totaled $67.8 million, or 2.2%, of total portfolio loans, compared to $61.5 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2026, and $71.5 million, or 2.5% of total portfolio loans, at September 30, 2025.

Efficiency Ratio:

The efficiency ratio was 67.1% for 3Q 2026, compared to 66.1% for 2Q 2026 and 60.8% for 3Q 2025. The Core efficiency ratio(11) was 64.8% for 3Q 2026, which decreased from 66.1% compared to the prior quarter, and increased from 64.4% for 3Q 2025.

Returns:

ROA was 1.38% for 3Q 2026, compared to 1.52% for 2Q 2026, and 1.77% for 3Q 2025. Core ROA(11)for 3Q 2026 was 1.55%, compared to 1.52% for 2Q 2026, and 1.43% for 3Q 2025.



ROE was 12.16% for 3Q 2026, compared to 13.80% for 2Q 2026, and 15.57% for 3Q 2025. Core ROE(11) was 13.63% for 3Q 2026, compared to 13.80% for 2Q 2026, and 12.56% for 3Q 2025. ROTCE(1) was 13.62% for 3Q 2026, compared to 15.51% for 2Q 2026, and 17.49% for 3Q 2025. Core ROTCE(11) for 3Q 2026 was 15.24%, compared to 15.51% for 2Q 2026, and 14.15% for 3Q 2025.

(11) As used in this press release, Core ROA, Core ROE, ROTCE, Core ROTCE, Core Efficiency Ratio and Tangible Book Value are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude the impact of merger-related expenses and certain other pre-tax adjustments which are not indicative of operating performance and the tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Book Value:

Book value per common share of $26.42 at September 30, 2026, increased $0.50 when compared to June 30, 2026, and increased $2.62 when compared to September 30, 2025. Tangible book value per share(12) increased $0.53, or 2.3% (not annualized), to $23.98 at September 30, 2026 when compared to June 30, 2026, and increased $2.65, or 12.4%, when compared to September 30, 2025.

Reportable Segments

Commercial Bank

Loan Growth – Portfolio loans(12) increased $24.8 million at September 30, 2026 compared to June 30, 2026, primarily driven by increases of $42.7 million from C&I, $10.0 million from construction real estate, and $5.6 million from lender finance, offset by decreases of $21.1 million from CRE and $13.5 million from residential real estate. Excluding the impact of $60.2 million of loans reclassified to held for sale, gross loans held for investment increased $88.5 million, or 11.4% (annualized) from June 30, 2026. Portfolio loans increased $276.5 million at September 30, 2026 compared to September 30, 2025, driven by $155.1 million from C&I, $44.2 million from residential real estate, $36.4 million from construction real estate, and $12.1 million from CRE. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.

(12) Portfolio loans represents portfolio loans receivable excluding deferred origination fees, net.

Net Interest Income – Interest income of $55.6 million increased $1.9 million from the prior quarter, driven by $2.4 million from loan growth, slightly offset by a $0.5 million decrease from interest bearing cash income. Interest expense of $19.1 million increased $0.2 million, driven by growth and a mix shift in the deposit portfolio.

Credit Metrics – Nonperforming assets increased 3 bps to 1.68% of total assets at September 30, 2026, compared to June 30, 2026. Total nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2026, were $56.7 million, a decrease of $0.3 million or 0.6% compared to $57.0 million at June 30, 2026.

Classified and Criticized Loans – At September 30, 2026, special mention loans totaled $67.8 million, or 2.2% of total portfolio loans, compared to $61.5 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2026. At September 30, 2026, substandard loans totaled $71.4 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, compared to $70.6 million, or 2.3% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2026.

OpenSky TM

OpenSkyTM results reflected continued loan balance growth, lower operating expenses and credit performance consistent with management expectations.

Accounts – During 3Q 2026, credit card accounts declined to 575.8 thousand, decreasing 12.8 thousand, or 2.2% (not annualized) from June 30, 2026, and decreasing 11.8 thousand, or 2.0% year-over-year.

Loan and Deposit Balances – Secured and unsecured loan balances, net of reserves for interest and fees, of $149.2 million at September 30, 2026 increased by $3.9 million, or 2.7% (not annualized), compared to June 30, 2026, and increased $12.7 million, or 9.3%, year-over-year. Deposit balances of $162.4 million at September 30, 2026, decreased $3.8 million compared to June 30, 2026 and decreased $4.5 million, or 2.7% year-over-year. Gross unsecured loan balances of $57.6 million at September 30, 2026, increased $6.4 million, or 12.4% (not annualized), compared to $51.2 million at June 30, 2026, and increased $18.0 million, or 45.5% (not annualized), year-over-year. Gross secured loan balances of $93.7 million at September 30, 2026, decreased $2.4 million, or 2.5% (not annualized), compared to $96.0 million at June 30, 2026, and decreased $5.1 million, or 5.2% (not annualized) year-over-year.

Net Interest Income – Interest income of $16.5 million increased $0.5 million compared to 2Q 2026, supported by higher average OpenSkyTM credit card loan balances. Average OpenSkyTM credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $143.9 million for 3Q 2026, increased $6.8 million, or 5.0% (not annualized), compared to 2Q 2026.

Fee Revenue – Total fee revenue of $4.6 million increased $0.1 million from the prior quarter primarily driven by continued growth in net interest income as loan balances increased.

Noninterest Expense – Total noninterest expense of $15.7 million increased $0.3 million compared to 2Q 2026, driven by increased spending on professional services.

OpenSkyTM Credit – Portfolio credit metrics continued to be generally consistent with modeled expectations during 3Q 2026. The provision for credit losses of $4.1 million increased $0.1 million when compared to the prior quarter. Net charge-offs increased $0.3 million to $3.2 million in 3Q 2026 from $2.9 million in 2Q 2026. The $0.3 million increase in charge-offs was primarily driven by the secured product and is consistent with normal seasonality and expectations for the card business. On a year-over-year basis, net charge-offs for the secured product increased only $0.1 million, while net charge-offs for the unsecured product increased $1.0 million, driven by growth in the unsecured portfolio. The majority of OpenSky'sTM unsecured loan product is offered to current and former secured card customers, where the Company has historical customer performance data. Unsecured loans have been offered by OpenSkyTM since the fourth quarter of 2021 and have generally performed in alignment with management expectations over that time period. OpenSkyTM has begun testing limited offers to new customers; this activity remains insignificant to the overall unsecured loan portfolio and total accounts, and balances are expected to remain de minimis through year-end as management monitors performance.

Capital Bank Home Loans

Originations of loans held for sale totaled $75.3 million during 3Q 2026, with $47.9 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.4 million, representing a 2.93% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold. Originations of loans held for sale totaled $106.9 million during 2Q 2026, with $87.1 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $2.4 million, representing a 2.71% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.

Windsor Advantage TM

Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $6.7 million, including $1.7 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 3Q 2026. Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $6.6 million, including $1.3 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 2Q 2026. Windsor'sTM total servicing portfolio was $3.5 billion at September 30, 2026, and $3.4 billion at June 30, 2026. In 3Q 2026, Windsor processed the closing of $183.9 million of government guaranteed loans, a 17.8% decrease from $223.6 million in 2Q 2026 and a 35.4% increase from $135.8 million in 3Q 2025.

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended 3Q26 vs 2Q26 3Q26 vs 3Q25 (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 72,292 $ 69,959 $ 64,891 $ 2,333 3.3 % $ 7,401 11.4 % Interest expense 19,214 19,030 12,871 184 1.0 % 6,343 49.3 % Net interest income 53,078 50,929 52,020 2,149 4.2 % 1,058 2.0 % Provision for credit losses 4,903 3,585 4,650 1,318 36.8 % 253 5.4 % Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments (54 ) 65 217 (119 ) (183.1 )% (271 ) (124.9 )% Noninterest income 15,039 14,361 11,068 678 4.7 % 3,971 35.9 % Noninterest expense 45,722 43,186 38,354 2,536 5.9 % 7,368 19.2 % Income before income taxes 17,546 18,454 19,867 (908 ) (4.9 )% (2,321 ) (11.7 )% Income tax expense 4,424 4,204 4,802 220 5.2 % (378 ) (7.9 )% Net income $ 13,122 $ 14,250 $ 15,065 $ (1,128 ) (7.9 )% $ (1,943 ) (12.9 )% Core net income(1) $ 14,699 $ 14,250 $ 12,151 $ 449 3.2 % $ 2,548 21.0 % Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) $ 22,395 $ 22,104 $ 24,734 $ 291 1.3 % $ (2,339 ) (9.5 )% Core PPNR(1) $ 23,972 $ 22,104 $ 20,813 $ 1,868 8.5 % $ 3,159 15.2 % Common Share Data Earnings per share - Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.87 $ 0.91 $ (0.06 ) (6.9 )% $ (0.10 ) (11.0 )% Earnings per share - Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.87 $ 0.89 $ (0.07 ) (8.0 )% $ (0.09 ) (10.1 )% Core earnings per share - Diluted(1) $ 0.89 $ 0.87 $ 0.72 $ 0.02 2.3 % $ 0.17 23.6 % Weighted average common shares - Basic 16,294 16,288 16,586 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 16,482 16,373 16,844 Return Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.38 % 1.52 % 1.77 % Core return on average assets (annualized)(1) 1.55 % 1.52 % 1.43 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.16 % 13.80 % 15.57 % Core return on average equity (annualized)(1) 13.63 % 13.80 % 12.56 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 13.62 % 15.51 % 17.49 % Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 15.24 % 15.51 % 14.15 %

_______________

(1)Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.



COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (continued) Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 $ Change % Change Earnings Summary Interest income $ 210,221 $ 192,237 $ 17,984 9.4 % Interest expense 56,816 46,524 10,292 22.1 % Net interest income 153,405 145,713 7,692 5.3 % Provision for credit losses 11,502 10,977 525 4.8 % Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 216 217 (1 ) (0.5 )% Noninterest income 42,773 36,723 6,050 16.5 % Noninterest expense 132,589 115,979 16,610 14.3 % Income before income taxes 51,871 55,263 (3,392 ) (6.1 )% Income tax expense 12,481 13,130 (649 ) (4.9 )% Net income $ 39,390 $ 42,133 $ (2,743 ) (6.5 )% Core net income(1) $ 40,967 $ 41,253 $ (286 ) (0.7 )% Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1) $ 63,589 $ 66,457 $ (2,868 ) (4.3 )% Core PPNR(1) $ 65,166 $ 65,200 $ (34 ) (0.1 )% Common Share Data Earnings per share - Basic $ 2.42 $ 2.54 $ (0.12 ) (4.7 )% Earnings per share - Diluted $ 2.40 $ 2.50 $ (0.10 ) (4.0 )% Core earnings per share - Diluted(1) $ 2.49 $ 2.45 $ 0.04 1.6 % Weighted average common shares - Basic 16,309 16,611 Weighted average common shares - Diluted 16,437 16,850 Return Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.41 % 1.71 % Core return on average assets (annualized)(1) 1.47 % 1.67 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.66 % 15.10 % Core return on average equity (annualized)(1) 13.17 % 14.79 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 14.24 % 17.06 % Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 14.80 % 16.70 %

_______________

(1)Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.



COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (continued) Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 % Change 2026 2026

2025 Balance Sheet Highlights Assets $ 3,802,553 $ 3,389,442 12.2 % $ 3,889,938 $ 3,808,467 $ 3,606,207 Investment securities available-for-sale 214,486 232,640 (7.8 )% 219,947 230,525 230,083 Mortgage loans held for sale 74,251 14,146 424.9 % 22,370 13,739 25,828 Portfolio loans receivable(2) 3,114,264 2,821,983 10.4 % 3,085,950 3,026,431 2,959,457 Allowance for credit losses 55,493 53,045 4.6 % 54,431 54,680 54,660 Goodwill 25,969 25,969 - % 25,969 25,969 25,969 Intangible assets 13,989 15,033 (6.9 )% 14,250 14,511 14,771 Deposits 3,319,135 2,912,053 14.0 % 3,371,103 3,292,047 3,093,200 FHLB borrowings - 22,000 (100.0 )% 50,000 50,000 50,000 Other borrowed funds 2,062 12,062 (82.9 )% 2,062 2,062 2,062 Total stockholders' equity 431,450 394,770 9.3 % 422,205 408,859 401,757 Tangible common equity(1) 391,492 353,768 10.7 % 381,986 368,379 361,017 Common shares outstanding 16,329 16,589 (1.6 )% 16,289 16,286 16,373 Book value per share $ 26.42 $ 23.80 11.0 % $ 25.92 $ 25.10 $ 24.54 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 23.98 $ 21.33 12.4 % $ 23.45 $ 22.62 $ 22.05 Dividends per share $ 0.14 $ 0.12 16.7 % $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12

_______________

(1)Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(2)Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.



Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 68,136 $ 65,362 $ 64,186 $ 64,933 $ 60,838 $ 197,684 $ 180,339 Investment securities available-for-sale 1,826 1,814 1,459 1,728 1,805 5,099 5,248 Federal funds sold and other 2,330 2,783 2,325 1,973 2,248 7,438 6,650 Total interest income 72,292 69,959 67,970 68,634 64,891 210,221 192,237 Interest expense Deposits 18,959 18,522 18,070 17,805 12,732 55,551 45,966 Borrowed funds 255 508 502 550 139 1,265 558 Total interest expense 19,214 19,030 18,572 18,355 12,871 56,816 46,524 Net interest income 53,078 50,929 49,398 50,279 52,020 153,405 145,713 Provision for credit losses 4,903 3,585 3,014 3,988 4,650 11,502 10,977 Provision for (release of) credit losses on unfunded commitments (54 ) 65 205 (29 ) 217 216 217 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 48,229 47,279 46,179 46,320 47,153 141,687 134,519 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 418 409 403 371 425 1,230 945 Credit card fees 4,520 4,395 4,692 4,837 4,509 13,607 12,529 Mortgage banking revenue 1,849 1,960 1,556 1,960 1,927 5,365 5,512 Government lending revenue 1,474 1,207 923 - 14 3,604 4,222 Government loan servicing revenue 5,073 5,303 4,345 4,036 4,265 14,721 11,477 Loan servicing rights 523 292 497 295 368 1,312 250 Other income (loss) 1,182 795 957 965 (440 ) 2,934 1,788 Total noninterest income 15,039 14,361 13,373 12,464 11,068 42,773 36,723 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 21,116 20,067 20,317 17,914 17,728 61,500 54,255 Occupancy and equipment 4,144 3,942 3,562 2,638 2,849 11,648 8,754 Professional fees 4,919 4,125 4,965 4,294 2,131 14,009 6,665 Data processing 7,708 7,551 7,767 7,502 7,654 23,026 22,286 Advertising 1,566 1,816 1,466 1,398 1,714 4,848 4,864 Loan processing 543 1,475 1,383 1,152 1,114 3,401 2,836 Merger-related expenses 1,577 - - - 697 1,577 3,361 Operational and other card fraud related losses 930 690 690 750 923 2,310 2,759 Regulatory assessment expenses 930 925 941 858 740 2,796 2,513 Other operating 2,289 2,595 2,590 2,597 2,804 7,474 7,686 Total noninterest expenses 45,722 43,186 43,681 39,103 38,354 132,589 115,979 Income before income taxes 17,546 18,454 15,871 19,681 19,867 51,871 55,263 Income tax expense 4,424 4,204 3,853 4,644 4,802 12,481 13,130 Net income $ 13,122 $ 14,250 $ 12,018 $ 15,037 $ 15,065 $ 39,390 $ 42,133





Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 15,563 $ 24,771 $ 20,182 $ 30,894 $ 25,724 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 246,469 393,428 379,069 224,611 163,078 Federal funds sold - 60 60 60 59 Total cash and cash equivalents 262,032 418,259 399,311 255,565 188,861 Investment securities available-for-sale 214,486 219,947 230,525 230,083 232,640 Restricted investments 6,360 8,707 8,691 8,397 7,057 Loans held for sale(1) 74,251 22,370 13,739 25,828 14,146 Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 3,114,264 3,085,950 3,026,431 2,959,457 2,821,983 Less allowance for credit losses (55,493 ) (54,431 ) (54,680 ) (54,660 ) (53,045 ) Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 3,058,771 3,031,519 2,971,751 2,904,797 2,768,938 Premises and equipment, net(1) 17,531 17,669 17,732 15,072 15,304 Accrued interest receivable 23,189 19,429 16,795 16,695 19,011 Goodwill 25,969 25,969 25,969 25,969 25,969 Intangible assets 13,989 14,250 14,511 14,771 15,033 Loan servicing assets 1,994 1,847 1,957 1,816 2,070 Deferred tax asset 18,206 16,504 15,187 14,992 14,885 Bank owned life insurance 46,654 46,260 45,871 45,488 45,105 Other assets 39,121 47,208 46,428 46,734 40,423 Total assets $ 3,802,553 $ 3,889,938 $ 3,808,467 $ 3,606,207 $ 3,389,442 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 844,536 $ 897,363 $ 871,677 $ 852,741 $ 857,543 Interest-bearing 2,474,599 2,473,740 2,420,370 2,240,459 2,054,510 Total deposits(1) 3,319,135 3,371,103 3,292,047 3,093,200 2,912,053 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - 50,000 50,000 50,000 22,000 Other borrowed funds 2,062 2,062 2,062 2,062 12,062 Accrued interest payable 6,843 6,606 8,944 8,745 8,045 Other liabilities 43,063 37,962 46,555 50,443 40,512 Total liabilities 3,371,103 3,467,733 3,399,608 3,204,450 2,994,672 Stockholders' equity Common stock 163 163 163 164 166 Additional paid-in capital 114,557 113,217 112,268 114,604 121,707 Retained earnings 325,944 315,103 302,808 292,749 279,693 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,214 ) (6,278 ) (6,380 ) (5,760 ) (6,796 ) Total stockholders' equity 431,450 422,205 408,859 401,757 394,770 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,802,553 $ 3,889,938 $ 3,808,467 $ 3,606,207 $ 3,389,442

_______________

(1)Balances include held for sale transactions in connection with sale of Chicago branch.

The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders' equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2025 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate ( 1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 242,761 $ 2,218 3.62 % $ 295,167 $ 2,646 3.60 % $ 194,858 $ 2,139 4.36 % Federal funds sold 22 - - 60 - - 59 1 5.79 Investment securities available-for-sale 227,537 1,826 3.18 240,102 1,814 3.03 241,086 1,805 2.97 Restricted investments 7,441 112 5.97 8,701 137 6.32 7,052 108 6.06 Loans held for sale(2)(3) 11,630 194 6.62 17,381 252 5.82 13,783 228 6.57 Portfolio loans receivable(3)(4) 3,135,648 67,942 8.60 3,058,476 65,110 8.54 2,789,815 60,610 8.62 Total interest earning assets 3,625,039 72,292 7.91 3,619,887 69,959 7.75 3,246,653 64,891 7.93 Noninterest earning assets(2) 140,002 141,624 131,643 Total assets $ 3,765,041 $ 3,761,511 $ 3,378,296 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 332,684 768 0.92 $ 346,671 816 0.94 $ 282,873 388 0.54 Savings 22,479 115 2.03 17,790 70 1.58 12,887 15 0.47 Money market accounts 1,375,162 11,389 3.29 1,315,061 10,797 3.29 985,106 8,650 3.48 Time deposits 703,072 6,687 3.77 722,144 6,839 3.80 815,302 3,679 1.79 Borrowed funds 25,051 255 4.04 52,062 508 3.91 34,062 139 1.62 Total interest-bearing liabilities(2) 2,458,448 19,214 3.10 2,453,728 19,030 3.11 2,130,230 12,871 2.40 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing liabilities 46,904 51,427 43,245 Noninterest-bearing deposits(2) 831,739 842,312 820,899 Stockholders' equity 427,950 414,044 383,922 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,765,041 $ 3,761,511 $ 3,378,296 Net interest spread 4.81 % 4.64 % 5.53 % Net interest income $ 53,078 $ 50,929 $ 52,020 Net interest margin(5) 5.81 % 5.64 % 6.36 %

_______________

(1)Annualized.

(2)Balances include held for sale transactions in connection with sale of Chicago branch.

(3)Average balances include nonaccrual loans. As of September 30, 2026, nonaccrual loans of $0.3 million were included in Loans held for sale and $56.4 million in Portfolio loans receivable.

(4)For the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, Core Loan Yield was 6.83%, 6.77% and 6.74%, respectively.

(5)For the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, Core Net Interest Margin was 4.18%, 4.04% and 4.66%, respectively.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate ( 1) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate(1) (in thousands) Assets Interest earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 261,412 $ 7,063 3.61 % $ 193,337 $ 6,342 4.39 % Federal funds sold 47 1 2.84 59 2 4.24 Investment securities available-for-sale 233,592 5,099 2.92 235,690 5,248 2.98 Restricted investments 8,191 373 6.09 6,622 306 6.17 Loans held for sale(2)(3) 13,971 623 5.96 11,046 629 7.62 Portfolio loans receivable(3)(4) 3,067,904 197,062 8.59 2,719,834 179,710 8.83 Total interest earning assets 3,585,117 210,221 7.84 3,166,588 192,237 8.12 Noninterest earning assets(2) 141,434 131,582 Total assets $ 3,726,551 $ 3,298,170 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 314,587 $ 1,998 0.85 % $ 269,184 $ 1,147 0.57 % Savings 18,022 214 1.59 13,044 49 0.51 Money market accounts 1,293,968 31,666 3.27 927,044 24,071 3.47 Time deposits 755,275 21,673 3.84 830,451 20,699 3.33 Borrowed funds 42,959 1,265 3.94 34,062 558 2.19 Total interest-bearing liabilities(2) 2,424,811 56,816 3.13 2,073,785 46,524 3.00 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing liabilities 54,081 48,374 Noninterest-bearing deposits(2) 831,811 802,991 Stockholders' equity 415,848 373,020 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,726,551 $ 3,298,170 Net interest spread 4.71 % 5.12 % Net interest income $ 153,405 $ 145,713 Net interest margin(5) 5.72 % 6.15 %

_______________

(1)Annualized.

(2)Balances include held for sale transactions in connection with sale of Chicago branch.

(3)Average balances include nonaccrual loans. As of September 30, 2026, nonaccrual loans of $0.3 million were included in Loans held for sale and $56.4 million in Portfolio loans receivable.

(4)For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, collectively. Core Loan Yield was 6.84% and 7.01%, respectively.

(5)For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, collectively. Core Net Interest Margin was 4.12% and 4.48%, respectively.



The Company's reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, OpenSkyTM (the Company's credit card division), Windsor AdvantageTM and Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company's mortgage loan division).

The following schedules reported internally for performance assessment by the chief operating decision maker presents financial information for each reportable segment for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025.

Segments For the three months ended September 30, 2026 (in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky TM Windsor Advantage TM CBHL Consolidated Interest income $ 55,580 $ 16,517 $ - $ 195 $ 72,292 Interest expense 19,128 - - 86 19,214 Net interest income 36,452 16,517 - 109 53,078 Provision for credit losses 833 4,070 - - 4,903 Release of credit losses on unfunded commitments (54 ) - - - (54 ) Net interest income after provision 35,673 12,447 - 109 48,229 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 418 - - - 418 Credit card fees - 4,520 - - 4,520 Mortgage banking revenue 490 - - 1,359 1,849 Government lending revenue 1,474 - - - 1,474 Government loan servicing revenue(1) (1,665 ) - 6,738 - 5,073 Loan servicing rights 523 - - - 523 Other income 877 31 5 269 1,182 Total noninterest income 2,117 4,551 6,743 1,628 15,039 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 11,879 4,319 3,095 1,823 21,116 Occupancy and equipment 2,441 1,064 436 203 4,144 Professional fees 2,469 1,736 287 427 4,919 Data processing 442 7,152 62 52 7,708 Advertising 1,183 143 123 117 1,566 Loan processing 266 5 1 271 543 Merger-related expenses 1,577 - - - 1,577 Operational and other card fraud related losses 73 812 23 22 930 Regulatory assessment expenses 563 232 70 65 930 Other operating 1,332 262 563 132 2,289 Total noninterest expenses 22,225 15,725 4,660 3,112 45,722 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 15,565 $ 1,273 $ 2,083 $ (1,375 ) $ 17,546 Total assets $ 3,607,589 $ 144,462 $ 28,508 $ 21,994 $ 3,802,553

_______________

(1)Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $6.7 million, including $1.7 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the three months ended September 30, 2026.



Segments For the three months ended June 30, 2026 (in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky TM Windsor Advantage TM CBHL Consolidated Interest income $ 53,712 $ 15,995 $ - $ 252 $ 69,959 Interest expense 18,894 - - 136 19,030 Net interest income 34,818 15,995 - 116 50,929 Provision for (release of) credit losses (432 ) 4,017 - - 3,585 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 65 - - - 65 Net interest income after provision 35,185 11,978 - 116 47,279 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 409 - - - 409 Credit card fees - 4,395 - - 4,395 Mortgage banking revenue 278 - - 1,682 1,960 Government lending revenue 1,207 - - - 1,207 Government loan servicing revenue(1) (1,256 ) - 6,559 - 5,303 Loan servicing rights 292 - - - 292 Other income 618 30 - 147 795 Total noninterest income 1,548 4,425 6,559 1,829 14,361 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 12,048 3,792 2,625 1,602 20,067 Occupancy and equipment 2,315 1,047 391 189 3,942 Professional fees 2,233 1,228 271 393 4,125 Data processing 452 6,983 67 49 7,551 Advertising 765 598 297 156 1,816 Loan processing 927 271 9 268 1,475 Merger-related expenses - - - - - Operational and other card fraud related losses 72 618 - - 690 Regulatory assessment expenses 583 214 64 64 925 Other operating 1,277 639 558 121 2,595 Total noninterest expenses 20,672 15,390 4,282 2,842 43,186 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 16,061 $ 1,013 $ 2,277 $ (897 ) $ 18,454 Total assets $ 3,689,273 $ 143,716 $ 27,818 $ 29,131 $ 3,889,938

_______________

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $6.6 million, including $1.3 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the three months ended June 30, 2026.



Segments For the three months ended September 30, 2025 (in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky TM Windsor Advantage TM CBHL Consolidated Interest income(2) $ 49,035 $ 15,628 $ - $ 228 $ 64,891 Interest expense 12,768 - - 103 12,871 Net interest income 36,267 15,628 - 125 52,020 Provision for credit losses 1,852 2,798 - - 4,650 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 217 - - - 217 Net interest income after provision 34,198 12,830 - 125 47,153 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 425 - - - 425 Credit card fees - 4,509 - - 4,509 Mortgage banking revenue 315 - - 1,612 1,927 Government lending revenue 14 - - - 14 Government loan servicing revenue(1) (1,074 ) - 5,339 - 4,265 Loan servicing rights 368 - - - 368 Other income (loss) (557 ) (33 ) - 150 (440 ) Total noninterest income (509 ) 4,476 5,339 1,762 11,068 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 10,559 3,271 2,455 1,443 17,728 Occupancy and equipment 1,635 632 416 166 2,849 Professional fees 1,079 571 198 283 2,131 Data processing 350 7,154 97 53 7,654 Advertising 694 833 76 111 1,714 Loan processing 740 15 67 292 1,114 Merger-related expenses 697 - - - 697 Operational and other card fraud related losses - 923 - - 923 Regulatory assessment expenses 788 (30 ) (11 ) (7 ) 740 Other operating 1,493 587 614 110 2,804 Total noninterest expenses 18,035 13,956 3,912 2,451 38,354 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 15,654 $ 3,350 $ 1,427 $ (564 ) $ 19,867 Total assets $ 3,213,222 $ 134,422 $ 21,743 $ 20,055 $ 3,389,442

_______________

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $5.3 million, including $1.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

(2) Interest income of $49.0 million for the Commercial Bank includes the $1.3 million Interest Income Adjustment.



Segments For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky TM Windsor Advantage TM CBHL Consolidated Interest income $ 162,024 $ 47,573 $ - $ 624 $ 210,221 Interest expense 56,494 - - 322 56,816 Net interest income 105,530 47,573 - 302 153,405 Provision for credit losses 745 10,757 - - 11,502 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 216 - - - 216 Net interest income after provision 104,569 36,816 - 302 141,687 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 1,230 - - - 1,230 Credit card fees - 13,607 - - 13,607 Mortgage banking revenue 1,184 - - 4,181 5,365 Government lending revenue 3,604 - - - 3,604 Government loan servicing revenue(1) (4,183 ) - 18,904 - 14,721 Loan servicing rights 1,312 - - - 1,312 Other income 2,202 73 5 654 2,934 Total noninterest income 5,349 13,680 18,909 4,835 42,773 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 36,017 11,998 8,384 5,101 61,500 Occupancy and equipment 6,626 3,229 1,219 574 11,648 Professional fees 7,170 4,825 836 1,178 14,009 Data processing 1,439 21,242 188 157 23,026 Advertising 2,666 1,333 480 369 4,848 Loan processing 2,269 323 32 777 3,401 Merger-related expenses 1,577 - - - 1,577 Operational and other card fraud related losses 210 2,055 23 22 2,310 Regulatory assessment expenses 1,744 661 200 191 2,796 Other operating 3,749 1,616 1,726 383 7,474 Total noninterest expenses 63,467 47,282 13,088 8,752 132,589 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 46,451 $ 3,214 $ 5,821 $ (3,615 ) $ 51,871 Total assets $ 3,607,589 $ 144,462 $ 28,508 $ 21,994 $ 3,802,553

_______________

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $18.9 million, including $4.2 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026.



Segments For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (in thousands) Commercial Bank OpenSky TM Windsor Advantage TM CBHL Consolidated Interest income $ 147,128 $ 44,566 $ - $ 543 $ 192,237 Interest expense 46,273 - - 251 46,524 Net interest income 100,855 44,566 - 292 145,713 Provision for credit losses 3,457 7,520 - - 10,977 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 217 - - - 217 Net interest income after provision 97,181 37,046 - 292 134,519 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 945 - - - 945 Credit card fees - 12,529 - - 12,529 Mortgage banking revenue 1,043 - - 4,469 5,512 Government lending revenue 4,222 - - - 4,222 Government loan servicing revenue(1) (3,164 ) - 14,641 - 11,477 Loan servicing rights 250 - - - 250 Other income 1,215 3 - 570 1,788 Total noninterest income 4,511 12,532 14,641 5,039 36,723 Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 32,275 10,019 7,370 4,591 54,255 Occupancy and equipment 5,115 1,693 1,495 451 8,754 Professional fees 3,802 1,714 389 760 6,665 Data processing 1,244 20,633 283 126 22,286 Advertising 2,207 2,177 215 265 4,864 Loan processing 1,867 58 128 783 2,836 Merger-related expenses 3,361 - - - 3,361 Operational and other card fraud related losses 131 2,628 - - 2,759 Regulatory assessment expenses 2,513 - - - 2,513 Other operating 4,719 1,441 1,222 304 7,686 Total noninterest expenses 57,234 40,363 11,102 7,280 115,979 Net income (loss) before taxes $ 44,458 $ 9,215 $ 3,539 $ (1,949 ) $ 55,263 Total assets $ 3,213,222 $ 134,422 $ 21,743 $ 20,055 $ 3,389,442

_______________

(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $14.6 million, including $3.2 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by WindsorTM, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.



HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2026 June 30, 2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Earnings: Net income $ 13,122 $ 14,250 $ 12,018 $ 15,037 $ 15,065 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.80 0.87 0.73 0.91 0.89 Net interest margin 5.81 % 5.64 % 5.71 % 5.94 % 6.36 % Core net interest margin(2) 4.18 % 4.04 % 4.15 % 4.19 % 4.66 % Return on average assets(1) 1.38 % 1.52 % 1.33 % 1.71 % 1.77 % Return on average equity(1) 12.16 % 13.80 % 12.03 % 15.23 % 15.57 % Efficiency ratio 67.12 % 66.14 % 69.59 % 62.32 % 60.79 % Balance Sheet: Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees $ 3,114,264 $ 3,085,950 $ 3,026,431 $ 2,959,457 $ 2,821,983 Total deposits 3,319,135 3,371,103 3,292,047 3,093,200 2,912,053 Total assets 3,802,553 3,889,938 3,808,467 3,606,207 3,389,442 Total stockholders' equity 431,450 422,205 408,859 401,757 394,770 Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees 3,135,648 3,058,476 3,008,187 2,902,033 2,789,815 Total average deposits 3,265,136 3,243,978 3,130,392 2,992,784 2,917,067 Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances) 93.83 % 91.54 % 91.93 % 95.68 % 96.91 % Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances) 96.03 % 94.28 % 96.10 % 96.97 % 95.64 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.59 % 1.56 % 1.56 % 1.62 % 1.54 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.82 % 1.85 % 1.83 % 1.84 % 1.85 % Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans(1) 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.40 % 0.32 % 0.35 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.78 % 1.76 % 1.81 % 1.85 % 1.88 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 97.94 % 95.51 % 98.67 % 100.44 % 101.53 % Bank Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio(3) 12.52 % 12.60 % 12.52 % 12.60 % 12.95 % Tier-1 risk based capital ratio(3) 11.26 % 11.34 % 11.26 % 11.34 % 11.69 % Leverage ratio(3) 9.15 % 8.97 % 9.00 % 9.24 % 9.34 % Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio(3) 11.26 % 11.34 % 11.26 % 11.34 % 11.69 % Tangible common equity(3) 9.34 % 9.06 % 8.40 % 8.75 % 9.06 % Holding Company Capital Ratios: Total risk based capital ratio(3) 14.58 % 14.49 % 14.25 % 14.31 % 15.25 % Tier-1 risk based capital ratio(3) 13.32 % 13.23 % 12.99 % 13.05 % 13.62 % Leverage ratio(3) 10.84 % 10.51 % 10.48 % 10.71 % 10.98 % Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio(3) 13.25 % 13.16 % 12.92 % 12.98 % 13.54 % Tangible common equity(3) 11.02 % 10.54 % 9.73 % 10.07 % 10.60 %

_______________

(1)Annualized.

(2)Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

(3)Estimated ratio at September 30, 2026.



HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (continued) Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2026 June 30, 2026 March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 Composition of Loans: Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied $ 545,612 $ 561,805 $ 522,498 $ 533,141 $ 509,878 Commercial real estate, owner-occupied 419,186 424,109 428,632 418,701 442,827 Residential real estate 784,220 797,745 795,505 765,808 740,060 Construction real estate 380,688 370,710 365,706 359,566 344,290 Commercial and industrial 774,297 731,575 730,576 698,289 619,148 Lender finance 55,601 50,020 43,775 41,421 31,883 Business equity lines of credit 4,355 4,930 4,170 3,818 2,931 Credit card, net of reserve(4) 149,184 145,266 134,789 142,397 136,483 Other consumer loans 5,539 3,772 4,779 1,930 2,010 Portfolio loans receivable $ 3,118,682 $ 3,089,932 $ 3,030,430 $ 2,965,071 $ 2,829,510 Deferred origination fees, net (4,418 ) (3,982 ) (3,999 ) (5,614 ) (7,527 ) Portfolio loans receivable, net $ 3,114,264 $ 3,085,950 $ 3,026,431 $ 2,959,457 $ 2,821,983 Composition of Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 844,536 $ 897,363 $ 871,677 $ 852,741 $ 857,543 Interest-bearing demand 323,139 391,544 341,723 257,233 275,767 Savings 30,538 23,077 21,471 11,679 12,835 Money markets 1,379,580 1,390,778 1,276,034 1,105,183 989,159 Customer time deposits 410,479 437,358 478,085 489,687 539,207 Brokered time deposits 330,863 230,983 303,057 376,677 237,542 Total deposits $ 3,319,135 $ 3,371,103 $ 3,292,047 $ 3,093,200 $ 2,912,053 Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics: Origination of loans held for sale $ 75,348 $ 106,885 $ 72,933 $ 107,283 $ 80,651 Mortgage loans sold 47,911 87,059 52,423 82,998 66,409 Gain on sale of loans 1,404 2,362 1,496 2,145 1,698 Purchase volume as a % of originations 90.50 % 86.14 % 73.15 % 72.77 % 92.32 % Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(5) 2.93 % 2.71 % 2.85 % 2.58 % 2.56 % Mortgage commissions $ 591 $ 947 $ 594 $ 899 $ 656 OpenSk y TM Portfolio Metrics: Open customer accounts 575,841 588,594 588,190 585,492 587,641 Secured credit card loans, gross $ 93,672 $ 96,026 $ 90,021 $ 97,313 $ 98,793 Unsecured credit card loans, gross 57,589 51,234 46,574 47,131 39,576 Noninterest secured credit card deposits 162,354 166,174 165,506 163,184 166,874

_______________

(4)Credit card loans are presented net of reserve for interest and fees.

(5)Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.



Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. Investors should recognize that the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

Core Earnings Metrics Quarter Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net Income $ 13,122 $ 14,250 $ 12,018 $ 15,037 $ 15,065 Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, Net of Tax - - - - (3,489 ) Add: Merger-Related Expenses, Net of Tax 1,577 - - - 575 Core Net Income $ 14,699 $ 14,250 $ 12,018 $ 15,037 $ 12,151 Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted 16,482 16,373 16,441 16,493 16,844 Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.80 $ 0.87 $ 0.73 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 Core Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 0.89 $ 0.87 $ 0.73 $ 0.91 $ 0.72 Average Assets $ 3,765,041 $ 3,761,511 $ 3,651,812 $ 3,498,540 $ 3,378,296 Return on Average Assets ( 1) 1.38 % 1.52 % 1.33 % 1.71 % 1.77 % Core Return on Average Assets ( 1) 1.55 % 1.52 % 1.33 % 1.71 % 1.43 % Average Equity $ 427,950 $ 414,044 $ 405,302 $ 391,750 $ 383,922 Return on Average Equity ( 1) 12.16 % 13.80 % 12.03 % 15.23 % 15.57 % Core Return on Average Equity ( 1) 13.63 % 13.80 % 12.03 % 15.23 % 12.56 % Net Interest Income $ 53,078 $ 50,929 $ 49,398 $ 50,279 $ 52,020 Noninterest Income 15,039 14,361 13,373 12,464 11,068 Total Revenue $ 68,117 $ 65,290 $ 62,771 $ 62,743 $ 63,088 Noninterest Expense 45,722 43,186 43,681 39,103 38,354 Efficiency Ratio ( 2) 67.1 % 66.1 % 69.6 % 62.3 % 60.8 % Net Interest Income $ 53,078 $ 50,929 $ 49,398 $ 50,279 $ 52,020 Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits - - - - 4,618 Core Net Interest Income (a) $ 53,078 $ 50,929 $ 49,398 $ 50,279 $ 47,402 Noninterest Income (b) 15,039 14,361 13,373 12,464 11,068 Core Revenue (a) + (b) $ 68,117 $ 65,290 $ 62,771 $ 62,743 $ 58,470 Noninterest Expense $ 45,722 $ 43,186 $ 43,681 $ 39,103 $ 38,354 Less: Merger-Related Expenses 1,577 - - - 697 Core Noninterest Expense $ 44,145 $ 43,186 $ 43,681 $ 39,103 $ 37,657 Core Efficiency Ratio ( 2) 64.8 % 66.1 % 69.6 % 62.3 % 64.4 %

_______________

(1)Annualized.

(2)The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).



Core Earnings Metrics Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Net Income $ 39,390 $ 42,133 Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits, Net of Tax - (3,489 ) Add: Merger-Related Expenses, Net of Tax 1,577 2,609 Core Net Income $ 40,967 $ 41,253 Weighted Average Common Shares - Diluted 16,437 16,850 Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 2.40 $ 2.50 Core Earnings per Share - Diluted $ 2.49 $ 2.45 Average Assets $ 3,726,551 $ 3,298,170 Return on Average Assets ( 1) 1.41 % 1.71 % Core Return on Average Assets ( 1) 1.47 % 1.67 % Average Equity $ 415,848 $ 373,020 Return on Average Equity ( 1) 12.66 % 15.10 % Core Return on Average Equity ( 1) 13.17 % 14.79 % Net Interest Income $ 153,405 $ 145,713 Noninterest Income 42,773 36,723 Total Revenue $ 196,178 $ 182,436 Noninterest Expense 132,589 115,979 Efficiency Ratio ( 2) 67.6 % 63.6 % Net Interest Income $ 153,405 $ 145,713 Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits - 4,618 Core Net Interest Income (a) $ 153,405 $ 141,095 Noninterest Income (b) 42,773 36,723 Core Revenue (a) + (b) $ 196,178 $ 177,818 Noninterest Expense $ 132,589 $ 115,979 Less: Merger-Related Expenses 1,577 3,361 Core Noninterest Expense $ 131,012 $ 112,618 Core Efficiency Ratio ( 2) 66.8 % 63.3 %

_______________

(1)Annualized.

(2)The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by total revenue (net interest income plus noninterest income).



Core Net Interest Margin Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net Interest Income $ 53,078 $ 50,929 $ 49,398 $ 50,279 $ 52,020 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 16,405 15,808 14,882 16,196 15,386 Net Interest Income Excluding Credit Card 36,673 35,121 34,516 34,083 36,634 Average Interest Earning Assets 3,625,039 3,619,887 3,509,115 3,360,576 3,246,653 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 143,858 137,052 133,712 133,858 129,100 Average Core Interest Earning Assets $ 3,481,181 $ 3,482,835 $ 3,375,403 $ 3,226,718 $ 3,117,553 Core Net Interest Margin 4.18 % 4.04 % 4.15 % 4.19 % 4.66 %





Core Net Interest Margin Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Net Interest Income $ 153,405 $ 145,713 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 47,095 43,651 Core Net Interest Income 106,310 102,062 Average Interest Earning Assets 3,585,117 3,166,588 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 138,244 123,117 Average Core Interest Earning Assets $ 3,446,873 $ 3,043,471 Core Net Interest Margin 4.12 % 4.48 %





Core Loan Yield Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 67,942 $ 65,110 $ 64,009 $ 64,670 $ 60,610 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 16,405 15,808 14,882 16,196 15,386 Core Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 51,537 $ 49,302 $ 49,127 $ 48,474 $ 45,224 Average Portfolio Loans Receivable 3,135,648 3,058,476 3,008,187 2,902,033 2,789,815 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 143,858 137,052 133,712 133,858 129,100 Total Core Average Portfolio Loans Receivable $ 2,991,790 $ 2,921,424 $ 2,874,475 $ 2,768,175 $ 2,660,715 Core Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield 6.83 % 6.77 % 6.93 % 6.95 % 6.74 %





Core Loan Yield Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 197,062 $ 179,710 Less: Credit Card Loan Income 47,095 43,651 Core Portfolio Loans Receivable Interest Income $ 149,967 $ 136,059 Average Portfolio Loans Receivable 3,067,904 2,719,834 Less: Average Credit Card Loans 138,244 123,117 Total Core Average Portfolio Loans Receivable $ 2,929,660 $ 2,596,717 Core Portfolio Loans Receivable Yield 6.84 % 7.01 %





Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net Income $ 13,122 $ 14,250 $ 12,018 $ 15,037 $ 15,065 Add: Income Tax Expense 4,424 4,204 3,853 4,644 4,802 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 4,903 3,585 3,014 3,988 4,650 Add: Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments (54 ) 65 205 (29 ) 217 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 22,395 $ 22,104 $ 19,090 $ 23,640 $ 24,734





Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Net Income $ 39,390 $ 42,133 Add: Income Tax Expense 12,481 13,130 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 11,502 10,977 Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments 216 217 Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") $ 63,589 $ 66,457





Core PPNR Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net Income $ 13,122 $ 14,250 $ 12,018 $ 15,037 $ 15,065 Add: Income Tax Expense 4,424 4,204 3,853 4,644 4,802 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 4,903 3,585 3,014 3,988 4,650 Add: Provision for (Release of) Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments (54 ) 65 205 (29 ) 217 Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits - - - - (4,618 ) Add: Merger-Related Expenses 1,577 - - - 697 Core PPNR $ 23,972 $ 22,104 $ 19,090 $ 23,640 $ 20,813





Core PPNR Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Net Income $ 39,390 $ 42,133 Add: Income Tax Expense 12,481 13,130 Add: Provision for Credit Losses 11,502 10,977 Add: Provision for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments 216 217 Deduct: Income from the Call of Brokered Time Deposits - (4,618 ) Add: Merger-Related Expenses 1,577 3,361 Core PPNR $ 65,166 $ 65,200





Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 55,493 $ 54,431 $ 54,680 $ 54,660 $ 53,045 Total Portfolio Loans 3,114,264 3,085,950 3,026,431 2,959,457 2,821,983 Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Portfolio Loans 1.78 % 1.76 % 1.81 % 1.85 % 1.88 %





Commercial Bank Allowance for Credit Losses to Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Allowance for Credit Losses $ 55,493 $ 54,431 $ 54,680 $ 54,660 $ 53,045 Less: Credit Card Allowance for Credit Losses 9,777 8,904 7,802 8,232 7,413 Commercial Bank Allowance for Credit Losses $ 45,716 $ 45,527 $ 46,878 $ 46,428 $ 45,632 Total Portfolio Loans 3,114,264 3,085,950 3,026,431 2,959,457 2,821,983 Less: Gross Credit Card Loans 144,258 141,446 131,887 137,905 130,897 Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans $ 2,970,006 $ 2,944,504 $ 2,894,544 $ 2,821,552 $ 2,691,086 Commercial Bank Allowance for Credit Losses to Commercial Bank Portfolio Loans 1.54 % 1.55 % 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.70 %





Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 60,518 $ 60,843 $ 59,273 $ 58,276 $ 52,247 Total Assets 3,802,553 3,889,938 3,808,467 3,606,207 3,389,442 Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 1.59 % 1.56 % 1.56 % 1.62 % 1.54 %





Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 56,662 $ 56,987 $ 55,417 $ 54,421 $ 52,247 Total Portfolio Loans 3,114,264 3,085,950 3,026,431 2,959,457 2,821,983 Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans 1.82 % 1.85 % 1.83 % 1.84 % 1.85 %





Net Charge-Offs to Average Portfolio Loans Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Total Net Charge-Offs $ 3,841 $ 3,834 $ 2,994 $ 2,373 $ 2,476 Total Average Portfolio Loans 3,135,648 3,058,476 3,008,187 2,902,033 2,789,815 Net Charge-Offs to Average Portfolio Loans, Annualized 0.49 % 0.50 % 0.40 % 0.32 % 0.35 %





Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Total Net Charge-Offs $ 10,669 $ 10,008 Total Average Portfolio Loans 3,067,904 2,719,834 Net Charge-Offs to Average Portfolio Loans, Annualized 0.46 % 0.49 %





Tangible Book Value per Share Quarter Ended (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 431,450 $ 422,205 $ 408,859 $ 401,757 $ 394,770 Less: Intangible Assets 39,958 40,219 40,480 40,740 41,002 Tangible Common Equity $ 391,492 $ 381,986 $ 368,379 $ 361,017 $ 353,768 Period End Shares Outstanding 16,328,648 16,289,288 16,286,480 16,373,288 16,589,241 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 23.98 $ 23.45 $ 22.62 $ 22.05 $ 21.33





Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Net Income $ 13,122 $ 14,250 $ 12,018 $ 15,037 $ 15,065 Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax 195 201 197 200 199 Net Tangible Income $ 13,317 $ 14,451 $ 12,215 $ 15,237 $ 15,264 Average Equity 427,950 414,044 405,302 391,750 383,922 Less: Average Intangible Assets 40,116 40,377 40,628 40,884 37,706 Net Average Tangible Common Equity $ 387,834 $ 373,667 $ 364,674 $ 350,866 $ 346,216 Return on Average Equity 12.16 % 13.80 % 12.03 % 15.23 % 15.57 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 13.62 % 15.51 % 13.58 % 17.23 % 17.49 %





Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Net Income $ 39,390 $ 42,133 Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax 594 599 Net Tangible Income $ 39,984 $ 42,732 Average Equity 415,848 373,020 Less: Average Intangible Assets 40,372 38,048 Net Average Tangible Common Equity $ 375,476 $ 334,972 Return on Average Equity 12.66 % 15.10 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.24 % 17.06 %





Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Quarter Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Core Net Income $ 14,699 $ 14,250 $ 12,018 $ 15,037 $ 12,151 Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax 195 201 197 200 199 Core Net Tangible Income $ 14,894 $ 14,451 $ 12,215 $ 15,237 $ 12,350 Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 15.24 % 15.51 % 13.58 % 17.23 % 14.15 %





Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Core Net Income $ 40,967 $ 41,253 Add: Intangible Amortization, Net of Tax 594 599 Core Net Tangible Income $ 41,561 $ 41,852 Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 14.80 % 16.70 %





ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in four locations in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan markets, one bank branch in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, one bank branch in Chicago, Illinois and one bank branch in Raleigh, North Carolina. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $3.8 billion at September 30, 2026 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol“CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management's expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as“anticipate,”“believes,”“can,”“could,”“may,”“predicts,”“potential,”“should,”“will,”“estimate,”“plans,”“projects,”“continuing,”“ongoing,”“expects,” "optimistic,"“intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States (“U.S.”) economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; geopolitical concerns, including acts or threats of terrorism and the ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; changes in U.S. trade policies, including the implementation of tariffs and other protectionist trade policies; the effects of federal government shutdowns, debt ceiling standoff, or other fiscal policy uncertainty; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; climate change, and other catastrophic disasters; the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; the Company's ability to remediate the material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; the effect of the IFH acquisition or any other acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations, including the planned growth of Windsor AdvantageTM; the possibility that the Company's pending merger with Peoples does not close when expected or at all because required regulatory approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all; the possibility that the anticipated benefits and cost savings from the merger with Peoples may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; disruptions to the Company's business as a result of the announcement and pendency of the merger with Peoples; the possibility that the merger with Peoples may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; and our ability to manage the risks involved in the foregoing.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Jake Dalaya (301) 637-5118

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

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