Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) (the "Company" or "Greenlight Re"), a multiline property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, after the market closes on Monday, November 2, 2026. A live conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the Greenlight Re Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Call, please dial in to the conference call at:



U.S. toll free 1-877-407-9753

International 1-201-493-6739

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:

A telephone replay will be available following the call through November 8, 2026. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. toll free) or 1-201-612-7415 (international), access code 13755439. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company's website, .

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Greenlight Re () provides multiline property and casualty insurance and reinsurance through its licensed and regulated reinsurance entities in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, and its Lloyd's platform, Greenlight Innovation Syndicate 3456. The Company complements its underwriting activities with a non-traditional investment approach designed to achieve higher rates of return over the long term than reinsurance companies that exclusively employ more traditional investment strategies. The Company's innovations unit, Greenlight Re Innovations, supports technology innovators in the (re)insurance space by providing investment capital, risk capacity, and access to a broad insurance network.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeremy Hellman

Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.

(212) 836-9626

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