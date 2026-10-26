Orrstown Financial Services Named To The Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orrstown Financial Services, Inc., the parent company of Orrstown Bank, today announced it has been named to the Fortune 100 Fastest-Growing CompaniesTM 2026 list, earning recognition among the nation's top-performing publicly traded companies.

Orrstown Financial Services was ranked No. 77 nationally and stands as the highest-ranked bank headquartered in Pennsylvania or Maryland on the 2026 list.

"Our recognition on this prestigious list reflects the strength of the Orrstown Bank team, the trust of our clients, and our unwavering commitment to our communities," said Adam Metz, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our growth is rooted in a relationship-first approach to banking, a focus on delivering exceptional client experiences, and the dedication of our employees who work every day to make a meaningful difference for our clients and communities."

The annual ranking by Fortune evaluates companies based on a formula that includes revenue growth, earnings-per-share growth, and total shareholder return over a three-year period. The 2026 list marks the 41st year of the ranking.

"As we continue to expand our presence across Pennsylvania and Maryland, this recognition validates our long-term strategy and the momentum we have built as an organization," said Mr. Metz. "We remain focused on creating lasting value for our clients, employees, communities, and shareholders."

About Orrstown

With $5.7 billion in assets, Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (the“Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, provide a wide range of consumer and business financial services in Adams, Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Perry, and York Counties, Pennsylvania and Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Washington Counties, Maryland, as well as Baltimore City, Maryland. The Company's lending area also includes counties in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia and West Virginia within a 75-mile radius of the Company's executive and administrative offices as well as the District of Columbia. Orrstown Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and its deposits are insured up to the legal maximum by the FDIC. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.'s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "ORRF." For more information about Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. and Orrstown Bank, visit .

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

John Moss

SVP, Director of Marketing and Client Experience

717-747-1520

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