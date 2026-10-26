Recursion To Host Webinar Focused On Updated REC-4881 (FAP) Data From CGA-IGC On Tuesday, November 3



Webinar will include earnings updates and REC-4881 data as well as KOL and patient panels, presented live from CGA-IGC on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 8:00 am ET / 6:00 am MT / 1:00 pm GMT Third quarter 2026 results will be released prior to the webinar, after the close of US markets on Monday, November 2, 2026



Salt Lake City, UT, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recursion (Nasdaq: RXRX), a leading clinical-stage company pioneering AI-enabled drug discovery and development decoding biology to radically improve lives, announced today it will provide business updates and report its third quarter 2026 financial results on Monday, November 2, 2026, after the close of the financial markets, with live call from the Collaborative Group of the Americas on Inherited Gastrointestinal Cancer (CGA-IGC) Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado on November 3, 2026, at 8:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM MT / 1:00 PM GMT.

In advance of an expected regulatory update for REC-4881 by the end of the year, the call will feature:



A third quarter recap from Najat Khan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Recursion, including encouraging REC-1245 monotherapy data, as well as a presentation REC-4481 data from the Company's CGA-IGC plenary presidential presentation.

KOL panel moderated by Vicki Goodman, M.D. Chief Medical Officer of Recursion, providing contextualization of the data, including a natural history perspective and relevance to unmet need in FAP, from global FAP specialists Bryson Katona, M.D., Ph.D., Director of the GI Cancer Genetics Program, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, and TUPELO study investigator, as well as Evelien Dekker M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Expert Clinic for Familial and Hereditary Polyposis and Colorectal Cancer, and Principal Investigator of the Natural History Registry study, Amsterdam University Medical Center. Discussion moderated by Vicki Goodman, M.D. featuring patient advocates sharing their experiences on living with FAP, a disease for which there are currently no approved pharmacotherapies.



The company will broadcast the call from Recursion's X, LinkedIn, and YouTube accounts. Investors, analysts, and the public will be able to ask questions of the company by submitting questions here: Question Form.

About Recursion

Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a leading clinical-stage company pioneering AI-enabled drug discovery and development decoding biology to radically improve lives. Recursion is advancing a portfolio of differentiated investigational medicines across its wholly owned and partnered pipeline in oncology, rare disease, neuroscience, immunology, and other therapeutic areas with significant unmet need. Enabling its mission is the Recursion OS, an AI-native, end-to-end drug discovery and development platform integrating biology, chemistry, and clinical development into a unified intelligence system. Powered by proprietary multimodal data, purpose-built AI models, and bilingual teams fluent in both science and AI, the Recursion OS is designed to translate complex science into medicines that matter - faster, better, and at scale - for patients who are waiting.



Recursion's platform infrastructure is anchored in Salt Lake City, Utah and Milton Park, Oxfordshire, where its automated biology and chemistry laboratories generate proprietary data at industrial scale. Recursion also maintains offices in New York, Montréal, and London, three global hubs for talent and leadership at the intersection of AI and scientific innovation.



Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains information that includes or is based upon“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, those regarding the timing of the release of third quarter 2026 financial results; the occurrence, timing, and content of the webinar and investor call, including the presentations and panel discussions; the presentation of updated REC-4881 data at the CGA-IGC Annual Meeting; the potential of REC-4881 to address unmet need in FAP; the timing and outcome of an expected regulatory update for REC-4881; early and late stage discovery, preclinical, and clinical programs; licenses and collaborations; prospective products and their potential future indications and market opportunities; Recursion OS and other technologies; business and financial plans and performance; and all other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may or may not include identifying words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and similar terms, or the negative of these terms. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements, including but not limited to: challenges inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, including the timing and results of preclinical and clinical programs, where the risk of failure is high and failure can occur at any stage prior to or after regulatory approval due to lack of sufficient efficacy, safety considerations, or other factors; the risk that interim, preliminary, or updated clinical data may change as more patient data become available, may be interpreted differently by regulators or others, and may not be indicative of final results; our ability to leverage and enhance our drug discovery platform; risks related to our development and use of artificial intelligence and machine learning models, including the quality, sufficiency, and integrity of the data on which such models are trained and evolving laws and regulations governing artificial intelligence; our reliance on third parties, including contract research and contract manufacturing organizations, for the conduct of preclinical studies, clinical trials, and manufacturing; competition from other companies pursuing similar technologies or drug candidates; our ability to obtain financing for development activities and other corporate purposes; the success of our collaboration activities; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of, and ultimately commercialize, drug candidates; our ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property protections; cyberattacks or other disruptions to our technology systems; our ability to attract, motivate, and retain key employees and manage our growth; inflation and other macroeconomic issues; and other risks and uncertainties such as those described under the heading“Risk Factors” in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections, and assumptions and speak only as of the date of this document. Recursion undertakes no obligation to correct or update any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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CONTACT: Ryan Kelly Recursion Pharmaceuticals...