Sunrise Realty Trust Schedules Earnings Release And Conference Call For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
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About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.
Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS” or the“Company”) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects located primarily in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets predominantly located in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit .
About TCG Real Estate
TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt vehicles, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”), Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The vehicles provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG Real Estate, please visit .
Investor Relations Contacts
Robyn Tannenbaum // Will Rotatori
561-510-2293 // 561-510-6109
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Media Contact
Jim Velgot
561-510-1416
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