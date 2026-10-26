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Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.20 Per Share


Date: 2026-10-26 04:17:24

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on October 26, 2026, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable November 25, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2026. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 69 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated approximately $1.1 billion of revenue in fiscal 2026 and has approximately 1,200 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit .

Contact: Jack Shufelt
Investor Relations, Mergers and Acquisitions and Treasury Director
612/617-8582
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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