NGS Announces Third-Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call Details

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southlake, Texas, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: NGS) announced today that it will host a conference call to review its third-quarter 2026 financial results on November 10, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT). The Company's third-quarter 2026 financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2026, will be disseminated via press release and made available on the Company's website ( ) after market close on November 9, 2026.

To join the conference call, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at or dial in at (800) 550-9745 and enter conference ID 167298 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Callers wishing to participate in the question-and-answer session must use the dial-in number provided. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website following its conclusion.

About NGS

NGS is a leading provider of natural gas and electric compression equipment, technology and services to the energy industry. The Company rents, designs, installs, services and maintains natural gas and electric compressors for oil and natural gas production and processing facilities, generally using equipment from third-party fabricators and OEM suppliers along with limited in-house assembly. The Company is headquartered in Southlake, Texas, with administrative offices in Midland, Texas, an assembly facility located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing basins in the U.S. Additional information can be found at .





For Additional Information:

Greg Wright, Investor Relations

(432) 204-8665

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