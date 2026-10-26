Park Dental Partners Announces Dates For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Dental Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARK), a leading dental resource organization, today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 after market close on Thursday, November 12, 2026.The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results the next day on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time).

A live webcast of the call will be accessible by registering using the link below or through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for a limited time following the call.

Conference Call Details



Date: November 13, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time)

Webcast: Link to Webcast Registration Conference Call: Link to Conference Call Registration

About Park Dental Partners, Inc.

Park Dental Partners, Inc., and its subsidiaries (NASDAQ: PARK) is a dental resource organization that has put patients first since the establishment of its general dentistry group in 1972. The Company provides comprehensive business support services, including clinical team members, administrative personnel, facilities, and equipment, to its affiliated general and multi-specialty dental practices. The Company has 222 affiliated doctors across 88 practice locations in three states. The Company's clinical support team consists of over 1,000 hygienists, dental assistants, and patient care coordinators that support affiliated doctors in operating their practices. The mission of the Company's affiliated dental practices since inception has been to ensure patients enjoy the benefits of a lifetime of good oral health. This mission continues to be the driving force behind our organization today.

Park Dental Partners is based in Roseville, MN. For more information, please visit parkdentalpartners.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Park Dental Partners Investor Relations Team 763-233-3377... Media Contact: Park Dental Partners Media Relations Team 651-633-0500...