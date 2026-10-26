Fourteen Foods Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Names And Social Security Numbers Are Exposed

What Happened

On February 23, 2026, Fourteen Foods was alerted to suspicious activity within its computer environment. The company took containment actions, including isolating affected systems, and launched an investigation. That investigation determined that an unauthorized third party accessed and copied certain files from the company's network between February 19 and February 25, 2026.

Fourteen Foods completed its review of the affected files on September 10, 2026. On October 22, 2026, the company reported the incident to the New Hampshire Attorney General and began mailing written notices to affected individuals.

What Information Was Exposed

According to Fourteen Foods, the personal information involved may include:



Names Social Security numbers

Because Social Security numbers are among the most sensitive categories of personal information, this exposure heightens the risk of identity theft and financial fraud for affected individuals.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on individuals whose names and Social Security numbers Fourteen Foods maintained, which may include current and former employees and job applicants. Fourteen Foods is offering affected individuals 12 months of free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services through Experian IdentityWorks, with an enrollment deadline of January 29, 2027.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action on behalf of individuals whose data may have been compromised. A successful case could recover compensation for losses such as lost time, out-of-pocket costs, and loss of privacy, and could press Fourteen Foods to strengthen its data protection. The firm evaluates claims at no cost.

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Place a free fraud alert or credit freeze with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion, and obtain your free reports at AnnualCreditReport.com. Review your bank, card, and tax records for anything you do not recognize, and report suspected identity theft to the Federal Trade Commission at IdentityTheft.gov.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: ...; or click HERE

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. Beyond data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, antitrust violations, ERISA benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.