Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Park National Corporation Reports Financial Results For Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2026


Date: 2026-10-26 04:17:23

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWARK, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2026. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per common share and a special cash dividend of $1.30 per common share, payable on December 10, 2026, to common shareholders of record as of November 20, 2026.

Park's net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $56.9 million, a 20.7 percent increase from $47.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. The third quarter of 2026 included $7.0 million ($5.5 million after tax) in expenses related to the merger with First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. Third quarter 2026 net income per diluted common share was $3.13, compared to $2.92 for the third quarter of 2025. Park's net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $157.4 million, a 14.5 percent increase from $137.4 million for the first nine months of 2025. The first nine months of 2026 included $26.5 million ($21.0 million after tax) in merger-related expenses and other income reducing charges. Net income per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2026 was $8.77, compared to $8.48 for the first nine months of 2025.

“Our continued solid financial performance reflects the strength of our relationship-based approach to banking and the dedication of our colleagues who work every day to help things go right for our stakeholders,” said Park CEO and president Matthew R. Miller.“We are grateful for the trust our customers and communities place in us, including the communities we have recently welcomed in Tennessee.

“We are once again pleased to recognize the commitment of our shareholders with a special dividend payable in December. Their continued support enables us to advance our mission of helping those we serve achieve financial success and prosperity.”

Park's total loans increased $1.72 billion, or 21.4 percent, during 2026. The increase to total loans included $1.58 billion in loans acquired through the First Citizens transaction. Park's total deposits increased $2.38 billion, or 28.9 percent, during 2026, with an increase of 27.3 percent including off balance sheet deposits. The increase in total deposits included $2.22 billion in deposits acquired through the First Citizens transaction. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits contributed to Park's success in 2026.

“Our results represent the compounded effect of our colleagues' best efforts every day,” said Park Chairman David L. Trautman.“From our newest team members to those who have dedicated more than 45 years to Park, our people pour themselves into serving others, trusting that if we do the right things consistently, the results will follow. So far this year, the scoreboard looks favorable.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $12.6 billion in total assets (as of September 30, 2026). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Park Investments, Inc., Park National Holdings, Inc., First Citizens Properties, Inc., First Citizens Risk Management, Inc., and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

Media contact: Michelle Hamilton, 740.349.6014,...

Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740.322.6844,...

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: (1) the ability to execute our business plan successfully and manage strategic initiatives; (2) the impact of current and future economic and financial market conditions, including unemployment rates, inflation, interest rates, supply-demand imbalances, and geopolitical matters; (3) factors impacting the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values, financial health of borrowers, and loan concentrations; (4) the effects of monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rates, money supply, and inflation; (5) changes in federal, state, or local tax laws; (6) the impact of changes in governmental policy and regulatory requirements on our operations; (7) changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; (8) changes in the performance and creditworthiness of customers, suppliers, and counterparties; (9) increased credit risk and higher credit losses due to loan concentrations; (10) volatility in mortgage banking income due to interest rates and demand; (11) adequacy of our internal controls and risk management programs; (12) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (13) uncertainty regarding changes in banking regulations and other regulatory requirements; (14) our ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations; (15) the impact of changes in accounting policies and practices on our financial condition; (16) the reliability and accuracy of assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting estimates; (17) the potential for higher future credit losses due to changes in economic assumptions; (18) the ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and our reliance on third-party vendors; (19) operational issues related to and capital spending necessitated by the implementation of information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; (20) the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through computer systems and telecommunications networks; (21) the impact of security breaches or failures in operational systems; (22) the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; (23) the impact of changes in credit ratings of government debt and financial stability of sovereign governments; (24) the effect of stock market price fluctuations on our asset and wealth management businesses; (25) litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (26) availability of earnings and excess capital for dividend declarations; (27) the impact of fraud, scams, and schemes on our business; (28) the impact of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies on our operations; (29) potential deterioration of the economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (30) impact of healthcare laws and potential changes on our costs and operations; (31) the ability to grow deposits and maintain adequate deposit levels, including by mitigating the effect of unexpected deposit outflows on our financial condition; (32) risks related to the completed acquisition of First Citizens, including the possibility that anticipated benefits are not realized as expected, including the realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue generation, difficulties integrating the two companies, and potential adverse reactions to customer, business, or employee relationships; and (33) other risk factors related to the banking industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025
2026 2026 2025 Percent change 3Q '26 vs.
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 3rd QTR 2Q '26 3Q '25
INCOME STATEMENT:
Net interest income $ 140,743 $ 138,857 $ 111,017 1.4 % 26.8 %
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (964 ) 4,575 4,030 (121.1) % (123.9) %
Other income 36,638 39,540 30,574 (7.3) % 19.8 %
Other expense 107,544 100,960 79,463 6.5 % 35.3 %
Income before income taxes $ 70,801 $ 72,862 $ 58,098 (2.8) % 21.9 %
Income taxes 13,869 14,110 10,940 (1.7) % 26.8 %
Net income $ 56,932 $ 58,752 $ 47,158 (3.1) % 20.7 %
MARKET DATA:
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 2.93 (3.1) % 7.5 %
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 3.13 3.23 2.92 (3.1) % 7.2 %
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.10 1.10 1.07 - % 2.8 %
Book value per common share at period end 94.83 95.58 82.87 (0.8) % 14.4 %
Market price per common share at period end 178.66 182.99 162.53 (2.4) % 9.9 %
Market capitalization at period end 3,227,343 3,305,561 2,612,076 (2.4) % 23.6 %
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 18,064,161 18,085,919 16,071,347 (0.1) % 12.4 %
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 18,182,939 18,181,868 16,173,271 - % 12.4 %
Common shares outstanding at period end 18,064,161 18,064,161 16,071,347 - % 12.4 %
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.77 % 1.84 % 1.83 % (3.8) % (3.3) %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.92 % 13.69 % 14.19 % (5.6) % (8.9) %
Yield on loans 6.42 % 6.42 % 6.34 % - % 1.3 %
Yield on investment securities 3.61 % 3.53 % 3.04 % 2.3 % 18.8 %
Yield on money market instruments 3.81 % 4.09 % 4.44 % (6.8) % (14.2) %
Yield on interest earning assets 5.97 % 5.96 % 5.90 % 0.2 % 1.2 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.68 % 1.70 % 1.74 % (1.2) % (3.4) %
Cost of borrowings 2.31 % 2.45 % 3.55 % (5.7) % (34.9) %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.69 % 1.71 % 1.80 % (1.2) % (6.1) %
Net interest margin (g) 4.84 % 4.81 % 4.72 % 0.6 % 2.5 %
Efficiency ratio (g) 60.25 % 56.30 % 55.85 % 7.0 % 7.9 %
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
Tangible book value per common share (d) $ 78.03 $ 78.92 $ 72.77 (1.1) % 7.2 %
Average interest earning assets 11,620,536 11,664,671 9,388,308 (0.4) % 23.8 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 69,837 77,437 62,128 (9.8) % 12.4 %
Total assets under management/assets under administration - market value at period end 9,926,379 10,056,739 9,448,121 (1.3) % 5.1 %
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025
Percent change 3Q '26 vs.
(in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 2Q '26 3Q '25
BALANCE SHEET:
Investment securities $ 1,334,410 $ 1,389,379 $ 926,934 (4.0) % 44.0 %
Loans 9,772,923 9,731,356 7,992,753 0.4 % 22.3 %
Allowance for credit losses 109,869 110,686 91,758 (0.7) % 19.7 %
Goodwill and other intangible assets 303,382 300,986 162,237 0.8 % 87.0 %
Other real estate owned (OREO) 18,623 19,836 638 (6.1) % N.M.
Total assets 12,646,245 12,677,010 9,862,068 (0.2) % 28.2 %
Total deposits 10,624,491 10,670,284 8,329,924 (0.4) % 27.5 %
Borrowings 150,804 137,422 78,126 9.7 % 93.0 %
Total shareholders' equity 1,712,960 1,726,576 1,331,821 (0.8) % 28.6 %
Total equity 1,715,015 1,728,631 1,331,821 (0.8) % 28.8 %
Tangible equity (d) 1,409,578 1,425,590 1,169,584 (1.1) % 20.5 %
Total nonperforming loans 90,398 83,763 90,571 7.9 % (0.2) %
Total nonperforming assets 109,021 103,599 91,209 5.2 % 19.5 %
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Loans as a % of period end total assets 77.28 % 76.76 % 81.05 % 0.7 % (4.7) %
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.92 % 0.86 % 1.13 % 7.0 % (18.6) %
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.11 % 1.06 % 1.14 % 4.7 % (2.6) %
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.15 % (1.8) % (2.6) %
Net loan charge-offs $ 2,788 $ 2,479 $ 2,057 12.5 % 35.5 %
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 10.0 % 10.0 %
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 13.55 % 13.62 % 13.50 % (0.5) % 0.4 %
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 11.42 % 11.52 % 12.06 % (0.9) % (5.3) %
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 13.71 % 13.46 % 12.88 % 1.9 % 6.4 %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 17.97 % 17.76 % 16.60 % 1.2 % 8.3 %
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 90.92 % 89.75 % 92.68 % 1.3 % (1.9) %
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025
2026 2025
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) Nine months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 Percent change '26 vs '25
INCOME STATEMENT:
Net interest income $ 405,380 $ 324,385 25.0 %
Provision for credit losses 6,283 7,639 (17.8) %
Other income 109,906 88,506 24.2 %
Other expense 313,663 236,604 32.6 %
Income before income taxes $ 195,340 $ 168,648 15.8 %
Income taxes 37,969 31,214 21.6 %
Net income $ 157,371 $ 137,434 14.5 %
MARKET DATA:
Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 8.82 $ 8.53 3.4 %
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 8.77 8.48 3.4 %
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 3.30 3.21 2.8 %
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 17,844,001 16,120,213 10.7 %
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 17,940,951 16,209,261 10.7 %
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.69 % 1.82 % (7.1) %
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.48 % 14.21 % (12.2) %
Yield on loans 6.40 % 6.32 % 1.3 %
Yield on investment securities 3.43 % 3.17 % 8.2 %
Yield on money market instruments 3.96 % 4.42 % (10.4) %
Yield on interest earning assets 5.94 % 5.90 % 0.7 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.67 % 1.74 % (4.0) %
Cost of borrowings 2.29 % 3.82 % (40.1) %
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.68 % 1.83 % (8.2) %
Net interest margin (g) 4.82 % 4.70 % 2.6 %
Efficiency ratio (g) 60.51 % 57.03 % 6.1 %
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:
Net loan charge-offs $ 7,895 $ 3,847 105.2 %
Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.11 % 0.07 % 57.1 %
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
Average shareholders' equity / Average Assets (b) 13.52 % 12.78 % 5.8 %
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 17.73 % 16.37 % 8.3 %
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 90.52 % 93.53 % (3.2) %
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
Average interest earning assets 11,334,593 9,284,221 22.1 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 201,623 176,287 14.4 %
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30 September 30
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans $ 157,067 $ 126,648 $ 453,801 $ 372,839
Interest on debt securities:
Taxable 9,394 5,644 24,558 19,467
Tax-exempt 2,508 1,520 6,857 4,292
Other interest income 4,885 5,140 15,742 11,050
Total interest income 173,854 138,952 500,958 407,648
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Demand and savings deposits 23,627 20,499 67,993 57,990
Time deposits 8,586 5,501 25,240 18,092
Interest on borrowings 898 1,935 2,345 7,181
Total interest expense 33,111 27,935 95,578 83,263
Net interest income 140,743 111,017 405,380 324,385
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (964 ) 4,030 6,283 7,639
Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 141,707 106,987 399,097 316,746
Other income 36,638 30,574 109,906 88,506
Other expense 107,544 79,463 313,663 236,604
Income before income taxes 70,801 58,098 195,340 168,648
Income taxes 13,869 10,940 37,969 31,214
Net income $ 56,932 $ 47,158 $ 157,371 $ 137,434
Per common share:
Net income - basic $ 3.15 $ 2.93 $ 8.82 $ 8.53
Net income - diluted $ 3.13 $ 2.92 $ 8.77 $ 8.48
Weighted average common shares - basic 18,064,161 16,071,347 17,844,001 16,120,213
Weighted average common shares - diluted 18,182,939 16,173,271 17,940,951 16,209,261
Cash dividends declared:
Quarterly dividend $ 1.10 $ 1.07 $ 3.30 $ 3.21


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 151,081 $ 137,239
Money market instruments 388,390 96,274
Investment securities 1,334,410 802,142
Loans 9,772,923 8,051,242
Allowance for credit losses (109,869 ) (92,973 )
Loans, net 9,663,054 7,958,269
Bank premises and equipment, net 100,358 61,627
Goodwill and other intangible assets 303,382 161,990
Other real estate owned 18,623 729
Other assets 686,947 586,743
Total assets $ 12,646,245 $ 9,805,013
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing $ 3,054,899 $ 2,656,093
Interest bearing 7,569,592 5,587,620
Total deposits 10,624,491 8,243,713
Borrowings 150,804 81,711
Other liabilities 155,935 126,796
Total liabilities $ 10,931,230 $ 8,452,220
Equity:
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2026 or December 31, 2025) $ - $ -
Common shares (No par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 19,611,235 shares issued at September 30, 2026 and 17,623,104 at December 31, 2025) 786,942 465,032
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (69,705 ) (12,739 )
Retained earnings 1,165,308 1,067,823
Treasury shares (1,547,074 shares at September 30, 2026 and 1,544,842 shares at December 31, 2025) (169,585 ) (167,323 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,712,960 $ 1,352,793
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 2,055 -
Total equity $ 1,715,015 $ 1,352,793
Total liabilities and equity $ 12,646,245 $ 9,805,013


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, September 30,
(in thousands) 2026 2025 2026 2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 149,028 $ 123,603 $ 176,496 $ 121,804
Money market instruments 509,358 458,912 531,874 334,171
Investment securities 1,376,119 979,815 1,302,710 1,036,714
Loans 9,730,264 7,941,709 9,506,237 7,899,466
Allowance for credit losses (111,619 ) (90,522 ) (108,937 ) (89,380 )
Loans, net 9,618,645 7,851,187 9,397,300 7,810,086
Bank premises and equipment, net 99,802 63,863 92,140 66,200
Goodwill and other intangible assets 301,740 162,400 283,634 162,666
Other real estate owned 20,137 651 19,054 536
Other assets 676,265 595,634 659,957 588,565
Total assets $ 12,751,094 $ 10,236,065 $ 12,463,165 $ 10,120,742
Liabilities and Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing $ 3,091,553 $ 2,636,936 $ 3,020,284 $ 2,614,215
Interest bearing 7,609,925 5,931,591 7,481,895 5,831,973
Total deposits 10,701,478 8,568,527 10,502,179 8,446,188
Borrowings 153,917 216,140 136,879 251,299
Other liabilities 144,997 133,121 136,750 130,220
Total liabilities $ 11,000,392 $ 8,917,788 $ 10,775,808 $ 8,827,707
Equity:
Preferred shares $ - $ - $ - $ -
Common shares 785,499 461,869 748,871 462,043
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (24,549 ) (29,893 ) (16,590 ) (34,672 )
Retained earnings 1,157,282 1,054,373 1,120,830 1,024,908
Treasury shares (169,585 ) (168,072 ) (167,576 ) (159,244 )
Total shareholders' equity $ 1,748,647 $ 1,318,277 $ 1,685,535 $ 1,293,035
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 2,055 - 1,822 -
Total equity $ 1,750,702 $ 1,318,277 $ 1,687,357 $ 1,293,035
Total liabilities and equity $ 12,751,094 $ 10,236,065 $ 12,463,165 $ 10,120,742


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
(in thousands, except per share data) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans $ 157,067 $ 154,692 $ 142,042 $ 127,443 $ 126,648
Interest on debt securities:
Taxable 9,394 9,320 5,844 4,267 5,644
Tax-exempt 2,508 2,123 2,226 1,487 1,520
Other interest income 4,885 6,192 4,665 3,695 5,140
Total interest income 173,854 172,327 154,777 136,892 138,952
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits:
Demand and savings deposits 23,627 23,517 20,849 18,431 20,499
Time deposits 8,586 9,122 7,532 5,267 5,501
Interest on borrowings 898 831 616 268 1,935
Total interest expense 33,111 33,470 28,997 23,966 27,935
Net interest income 140,743 138,857 125,780 112,926 111,017
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (964 ) 4,575 2,672 3,849 4,030
Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit losses 141,707 134,282 123,108 109,077 106,987
Other income 36,638 39,540 33,728 31,375 30,574
Other expense 107,544 100,960 105,159 87,777 79,463
Income before income taxes 70,801 72,862 51,677 52,675 58,098
Income taxes 13,869 14,110 9,990 10,036 10,940
Net income $ 56,932 $ 58,752 $ 41,687 $ 42,639 $ 47,158
Per common share:
Net income - basic $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 2.40 $ 2.65 $ 2.93
Net income - diluted $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ 2.39 $ 2.63 $ 2.92


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
2026 2026 2026 2025 2025
(in thousands) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR
Other income:
Income from fiduciary activities $ 13,540 $ 13,434 $ 12,343 $ 11,839 $ 11,315
Service charges on deposit accounts 3,381 3,790 3,348 2,552 2,578
Other service income 4,318 4,124 3,686 4,099 3,716
Debit card fee income 8,257 8,107 6,973 6,493 6,604
Bank owned life insurance income 1,865 2,125 1,707 1,777 1,559
ATM fees 426 450 380 333 371
Gain (loss) on sale of debt securities, net - - 1,084 (2,250 ) -
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 964 4,555 799 3,595 (549 )
Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,449 2,449 2,492 2,344 2,344
Miscellaneous 1,438 506 916 593 2,636
Total other income $ 36,638 $ 39,540 $ 33,728 $ 31,375 $ 30,574
Other expense:
Salaries $ 51,412 $ 46,023 $ 45,577 $ 39,315 $ 38,644
Employee benefits 12,614 11,918 11,692 10,846 9,892
Occupancy expense 4,338 4,027 4,572 3,349 3,242
Furniture and equipment expense 3,071 3,014 2,517 2,007 2,219
Data processing fees 14,406 15,113 13,141 12,188 11,531
Professional fees and services 9,171 8,731 16,828 9,275 7,475
Marketing 1,608 1,550 1,556 1,744 1,507
Insurance 2,007 1,986 2,074 1,534 1,468
Communication 1,663 1,400 1,425 1,137 1,239
State tax expense 1,504 1,529 1,367 1,181 1,182
Amortization of intangible assets 1,937 2,072 1,279 247 248
Foundation contributions - - - 1,000 -
Miscellaneous 3,813 3,597 3,131 3,954 816
Total other expense $ 107,544 $ 100,960 $ 105,159 $ 87,777 $ 79,463


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31,
2026		 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021
Allowance for credit losses:
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 110,686 $ 108,590 $ 92,973 $ 87,966 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021 - - - - - 383 - 6,090
First Citizens acquisition - Day 1 ACL 2,935 - 15,573 - - - - -
Charge-offs 4,675 4,470 4,440 16,624 18,334 10,863 9,133 5,093
Recoveries 1,887 1,991 1,812 10,143 8,012 5,942 6,758 8,441
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 2,788 2,479 2,628 6,481 10,322 4,921 2,375 (3,348 )
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses (964 ) 4,575 2,672 11,488 14,543 2,904 4,557 (11,916 )
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 109,869 $ 110,686 $ 108,590 $ 92,973 $ 87,966 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197
General reserve trends:
Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 109,869 $ 110,686 $ 108,590 $ 92,973 $ 87,966 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - certain accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans - - - - - - - -
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - accrual - - - - - - - 42
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual 5,119 4,424 3,041 739 1,299 4,983 3,566 1,574
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 104,750 $ 106,262 $ 105,549 $ 92,234 $ 86,667 $ 78,762 $ 81,813 $ 81,581
Total loans $ 9,772,923 $ 9,731,356 $ 9,667,260 $ 8,051,242 $ 7,817,128 $ 7,476,221 $ 7,141,891 $ 6,871,122
Individually evaluated - certain accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) - - 1,943 1,990 2,174 2,835 4,653 7,149
Individually evaluated loans - accrual (k) 8,800 11,535 14,792 18,365 15,290 - 11,477 17,517
Individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual 60,467 57,662 60,208 46,924 53,149 45,215 66,864 56,985
Collectively evaluated loans $ 9,703,656 $ 9,662,159 $ 9,590,317 $ 7,983,963 $ 7,746,515 $ 7,428,171 $ 7,058,897 $ 6,789,471
Asset Quality Ratios:
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.07 % 0.03 % (0.05)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.15 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.21 %
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.08 % 1.10 % 1.10 % 1.16 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.20 %
Nonperforming assets:
Nonaccrual loans $ 86,947 $ 81,249 $ 80,548 $ 66,515 $ 68,178 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 20,134 28,323
Loans past due 90 days or more 3,451 2,514 2,599 2,738 1,754 859 1,281 1,607
Total nonperforming loans $ 90,398 $ 83,763 $ 83,147 $ 69,253 $ 69,932 $ 61,118 $ 101,111 $ 102,652
Other real estate owned 18,623 19,836 24,458 729 938 983 1,354 775
Other nonperforming assets - - - - - - - 2,750
Total nonperforming assets $ 109,021 $ 103,599 $ 107,605 $ 69,982 $ 70,870 $ 62,101 $ 102,465 $ 106,177
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.89 % 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.83 % 0.87 % 0.81 % 1.12 % 1.06 %
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.92 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.86 % 0.89 % 0.82 % 1.42 % 1.49 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.11 % 0.87 % 0.91 % 0.83 % 1.43 % 1.55 %
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.86 % 0.82 % 0.83 % 0.71 % 0.72 % 0.63 % 1.04 % 1.11 %
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Asset Quality Information (continued)
Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 March 31,
2026		 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021
New nonaccrual loan information:
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 81,249 $ 80,548 $ 66,515 $ 68,178 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368
Acquired nonaccrual loans - - 4,506 - - - - -
New nonaccrual loans 25,218 21,099 23,215 87,482 65,535 48,280 64,918 38,478
Resolved nonaccrual loans 19,520 20,398 13,688 89,145 57,616 67,717 57,944 83,124
Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 86,947 $ 81,249 $ 80,548 $ 66,515 $ 68,178 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722
Individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial loan portfolio information (period end):
Unpaid principal balance $ 60,673 $ 57,939 $ 64,890 $ 51,664 $ 58,158 $ 47,564 $ 68,639 $ 57,609
Prior charge-offs 206 277 4,682 4,740 5,009 2,349 1,775 624
Remaining principal balance 60,467 57,662 60,208 46,924 53,149 45,215 66,864 56,985
Specific reserves 5,119 4,424 3,041 739 1,299 4,983 3,566 1,574
Book value, after specific reserves $ 55,348 $ 53,238 $ 57,167 $ 46,185 $ 51,850 $ 40,232 $ 63,298 $ 55,411
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Net interest income $ 140,743 $ 138,857 $ 111,017 $ 405,380 $ 324,385
less purchase accounting accretion 2,342 2,147 164 5,301 507
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships - - 5 396 2,030
Net interest income - adjusted $ 138,401 $ 136,710 $ 110,848 $ 399,683 $ 321,848
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses $ (964 ) $ 4,575 $ 4,030 $ 6,283 $ 7,639
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships - - (3 ) (7 ) (1,817 )
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses - adjusted $ (964 ) $ 4,575 $ 4,033 $ 6,290 $ 9,456
Other income $ 36,638 $ 39,540 $ 30,574 $ 109,906 $ 88,506
less gain on sale of debt securities, net - - - 1,084 -
less impact of strategic initiatives - 148 778 148 (118 )
less merger-related losses related to First Citizens acquisition (295 ) - - (295 ) -
less Vision related OREO valuation adjustments, net 1,257 - - 1,561 (229 )
less other income related to former Vision Bank relationships - - 325 (202 ) 328
Other income - adjusted $ 35,676 $ 39,392 $ 29,471 $ 107,610 $ 88,525
Other expense $ 107,544 $ 100,960 $ 79,463 $ 313,663 $ 236,604
less intangible asset amortization 1,937 2,072 248 5,288 795
less merger-related expenses related to First Citizens acquisition 6,658 4,118 - 26,250 -
less impact of strategic initiatives - (71 ) - 291 -
less purchase accounting amortization 34 36 - 90 -
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 130 - - 324 515
Other expense - adjusted $ 98,785 $ 94,805 $ 79,215 $ 281,420 $ 235,294
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ 1,146 $ 811 $ (216 ) $ 5,091 $ (635 )
Net income - reported $ 56,932 $ 58,752 $ 47,158 $ 157,371 $ 137,434
Net income - adjusted (h) $ 61,241 $ 61,801 $ 46,347 $ 176,523 $ 135,044
Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.13 $ 3.23 $ 2.92 $ 8.77 $ 8.48
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $ 3.37 $ 3.40 $ 2.87 $ 9.84 $ 8.33
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.77 % 1.84 % 1.83 % 1.69 % 1.82 %
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.91 % 1.94 % 1.80 % 1.89 % 1.78 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.81 % 1.89 % 1.86 % 1.73 % 1.85 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.95 % 1.99 % 1.83 % 1.94 % 1.81 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 12.92 % 13.69 % 14.19 % 12.48 % 14.21 %
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 13.89 % 14.40 % 13.95 % 14.00 % 13.96 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 15.61 % 16.60 % 16.19 % 15.01 % 16.26 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 16.79 % 17.46 % 15.91 % 16.84 % 15.97 %
Efficiency ratio (g) 60.25 % 56.30 % 55.85 % 60.51 % 57.03 %
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 56.39 % 53.55 % 56.18 % 55.14 % 57.06 %
Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.84 % 4.81 % 4.72 % 4.82 % 4.70 %
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.76 % 4.73 % 4.71 % 4.75 % 4.66 %
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations (continued)
(a) Reported measure uses net income
(b) Averages are for the three months ended September 30, 2026, June 30,, 2026, and September 30, 2025 and the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025, as appropriate
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,748,647 $ 1,721,078 $ 1,318,277 $ 1,685,535 $ 1,293,035
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 301,740 301,545 162,400 283,634 162,666
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 1,446,907 $ 1,419,533 $ 1,155,877 $ 1,401,901 $ 1,130,369
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,712,960 $ 1,726,576 $ 1,331,821
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 303,382 300,986 162,237
TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 1,409,578 $ 1,425,590 $ 1,169,584
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
AVERAGE ASSETS $ 12,751,094 $ 12,787,409 $ 10,236,065 $ 12,463,165 $ 10,120,742
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 301,740 301,545 162,400 283,634 162,666
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 12,449,354 $ 12,485,864 $ 10,073,665 $ 12,179,531 $ 9,958,076
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,646,245 $ 12,677,010 $ 9,862,068
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 303,382 300,986 162,237
TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 12,342,863 $ 12,376,024 $ 9,699,831
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Interest income $ 173,854 $ 172,327 $ 138,952 $ 500,958 $ 407,648
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 1,119 933 685 3,037 1,967
Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 174,973 $ 173,260 $ 139,637 $ 503,995 $ 409,615
Interest expense 33,111 33,470 27,935 95,578 83,263
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 141,862 $ 139,790 $ 111,702 $ 408,417 $ 326,352
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED
September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Net income $ 56,932 $ 58,752 $ 47,158 $ 157,371 $ 137,434
Plus: Income taxes 13,869 14,110 10,940 37,969 31,214
Plus: (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (964 ) 4,575 4,030 6,283 7,639
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income $ 69,837 $ 77,437 $ 62,128 $ 201,623 $ 176,287
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, accruing individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.



MENAFN26102026004107003653ID1111869206


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search