Park National Corporation Reports Financial Results For Third Quarter And First Nine Months Of 2026

Park's net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $56.9 million, a 20.7 percent increase from $47.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. The third quarter of 2026 included $7.0 million ($5.5 million after tax) in expenses related to the merger with First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. Third quarter 2026 net income per diluted common share was $3.13, compared to $2.92 for the third quarter of 2025. Park's net income for the first nine months of 2026 was $157.4 million, a 14.5 percent increase from $137.4 million for the first nine months of 2025. The first nine months of 2026 included $26.5 million ($21.0 million after tax) in merger-related expenses and other income reducing charges. Net income per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2026 was $8.77, compared to $8.48 for the first nine months of 2025.

“Our continued solid financial performance reflects the strength of our relationship-based approach to banking and the dedication of our colleagues who work every day to help things go right for our stakeholders,” said Park CEO and president Matthew R. Miller.“We are grateful for the trust our customers and communities place in us, including the communities we have recently welcomed in Tennessee.

“We are once again pleased to recognize the commitment of our shareholders with a special dividend payable in December. Their continued support enables us to advance our mission of helping those we serve achieve financial success and prosperity.”

Park's total loans increased $1.72 billion, or 21.4 percent, during 2026. The increase to total loans included $1.58 billion in loans acquired through the First Citizens transaction. Park's total deposits increased $2.38 billion, or 28.9 percent, during 2026, with an increase of 27.3 percent including off balance sheet deposits. The increase in total deposits included $2.22 billion in deposits acquired through the First Citizens transaction. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits contributed to Park's success in 2026.

“Our results represent the compounded effect of our colleagues' best efforts every day,” said Park Chairman David L. Trautman.“From our newest team members to those who have dedicated more than 45 years to Park, our people pour themselves into serving others, trusting that if we do the right things consistently, the results will follow. So far this year, the scoreboard looks favorable.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $12.6 billion in total assets (as of September 30, 2026). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Park Investments, Inc., Park National Holdings, Inc., First Citizens Properties, Inc., First Citizens Risk Management, Inc., and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

Category: Earnings

Media contact: Michelle Hamilton, 740.349.6014,...

Investor contact: Brady Burt, 740.322.6844,...

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

Park cautions that any forward-looking statements contained in this news release or made by management of Park are provided to assist in the understanding of anticipated future financial performance. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in Park's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our filings with the SEC. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation: (1) the ability to execute our business plan successfully and manage strategic initiatives; (2) the impact of current and future economic and financial market conditions, including unemployment rates, inflation, interest rates, supply-demand imbalances, and geopolitical matters; (3) factors impacting the performance of our loan portfolio, including real estate values, financial health of borrowers, and loan concentrations; (4) the effects of monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rates, money supply, and inflation; (5) changes in federal, state, or local tax laws; (6) the impact of changes in governmental policy and regulatory requirements on our operations; (7) changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; (8) changes in the performance and creditworthiness of customers, suppliers, and counterparties; (9) increased credit risk and higher credit losses due to loan concentrations; (10) volatility in mortgage banking income due to interest rates and demand; (11) adequacy of our internal controls and risk management programs; (12) competitive pressures among financial services organizations; (13) uncertainty regarding changes in banking regulations and other regulatory requirements; (14) our ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and expectations; (15) the impact of changes in accounting policies and practices on our financial condition; (16) the reliability and accuracy of assumptions and estimates used in applying critical accounting estimates; (17) the potential for higher future credit losses due to changes in economic assumptions; (18) the ability to anticipate and respond to technological changes and our reliance on third-party vendors; (19) operational issues related to and capital spending necessitated by the implementation of information technology systems on which we are highly dependent; (20) the ability to secure confidential information and deliver products and services through computer systems and telecommunications networks; (21) the impact of security breaches or failures in operational systems; (22) the impact of geopolitical instability and trade policies on our operations including the imposition of tariffs and retaliatory tariffs; (23) the impact of changes in credit ratings of government debt and financial stability of sovereign governments; (24) the effect of stock market price fluctuations on our asset and wealth management businesses; (25) litigation and regulatory compliance exposure; (26) availability of earnings and excess capital for dividend declarations; (27) the impact of fraud, scams, and schemes on our business; (28) the impact of natural disasters, pandemics, and other emergencies on our operations; (29) potential deterioration of the economy due to financial, political, or other shocks; (30) impact of healthcare laws and potential changes on our costs and operations; (31) the ability to grow deposits and maintain adequate deposit levels, including by mitigating the effect of unexpected deposit outflows on our financial condition; (32) risks related to the completed acquisition of First Citizens, including the possibility that anticipated benefits are not realized as expected, including the realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue generation, difficulties integrating the two companies, and potential adverse reactions to customer, business, or employee relationships; and (33) other risk factors related to the banking industry.

Park does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement was made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.