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CPS Technologies Schedules Its Q3 Earnings Call


Date: 2026-10-26 04:17:23

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORTON, Mass., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its third quarter 2026 investor conference call which will be held on Wednesday November 4, 2026 at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern). Brian Mackey, President and CEO and Chris Fraser, Chief Financial Officer will discuss the Company's financial results for the quarter ended September 26, 2026.

Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

1-844-943-2942
Participant Passcode: 258164

About CPS

CPS is an advanced materials company that designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance material solutions to global customers in transportation, energy, automotive, electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense. The company specializes in proprietary metal matrix composites (MMCs), combining metals and ceramics to deliver superior strength, thermal management, and reliability for demanding applications such as high-speed rail, HVDC systems, mass transit, electric vehicles, internet equipment, and electrical infrastructure. CPS also produces hermetic packaging for high-reliability power and communications modules, supporting avionics, GPS, microprocessors, and specialized integrated circuits. Additionally, its lightweight HybridTech Armor® provides high strength-to-weight protection. CPS focuses on innovation, quality, and diversified high-growth markets to drive sustained, profitable growth. The Company's Vision is“to pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world's toughest engineering challenges.”

CPS Technologies Corporation
111 South Worcester Street
Norton, MA 02766

Investor Relations:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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