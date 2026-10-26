H&R Block To Release Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Results On November 9, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) will report fiscal 2027 first quarter results on Monday, November 9, 2026, after the New York Stock Exchange market close. At that time, a copy of the press release and presentation will be available on the company's investor relations website at .

A conference call for analysts, institutional investors, and shareholders will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, November 9, 2026. During the conference call the company will discuss fiscal 2027 first quarter results, outlook, and give a general business update. To join live, participants must register at . Once registered, the participant will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. Please join approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The call, along with a presentation for viewing, will also be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed directly at and will be available for replay 2 hours after the call is concluded and continuing for 90 days.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. Named CNET's Best Overall online tax service for 2026, the company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and manage their money better using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.

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