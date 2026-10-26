Flyte Aviation, One Of The Nation's Largest Vision Jet Operators, Congratulates Cirrus Aircraft On Ten Years Of Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flyte Intends to Double Its Vision Jet Fleet to Ten Aircraft in the First Quarter of 2027, Further Expanding Regional Private Aviation Capacity and Footprint

All Flyte Vision Jets for Charter are equipped with the Garmin Safe Return Autoland System and the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS)

Cirrus Surpasses 800 Vision Jet Deliveries Worldwide, Marking a Decade of Advances in Safety, Technology and Performance

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flyte Aviation, Inc. (NYSE American: VJET) (“Flyte” or the“Company”), one of the nation's largest operators of Cirrus Vision Jets, today congratulated Duluth, Minnesota-based Cirrus Aircraft on the Vision Jet's 10th anniversary this week, and on its more than 800 new aircraft deliveries worldwide. Flyte is building its regional private aviation platform around the aircraft, operating five Vision Jets today with plans to increase the size of its fleet to eight -- and an intention to double the fleet to ten -- in the first quarter of 2027.

First certified by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in 2016, the Vision Jet combines single-engine efficiency, advanced avionics -- and the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), an integrated parachute for the entire aircraft. Subsequent advancements include Garmin Safe Return Emergency Autoland, which can land an equipped aircraft automatically in an emergency.

“Cirrus changed what a private jet could be, to become the best in class. Flyte is changing how customers access it,” said David Jenkins, Flyte Aviation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“As one of the nation's largest Vision Jet operators, we congratulate the entire Cirrus team on a decade of innovation and unrivalled quality.

“We are proud that all of our Vision Jets have the Garmin Safe Return Emergency Autoland system, which can safely land the plane, automatically, without human input -- as well as the proprietary Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) which can also land the plane. We have built our regional private aviation strategy around this aircraft because of its combination of safety, efficiency, technology, and passenger experience. Our business model centers on converting those advantages into more bookings, stronger aircraft utilization, and repeat business,” Mr. Jenkins added.

Flyte provides regional private air travel for one to four passengers, connecting customers comfortably with airports closer to their homes, businesses and destinations. Its service footprint extends along the East Coast, with international service to Canada and the Bahamas. Florida is currently the Company's strongest market, and California service is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2027. The planned fleet expansion is expected to generate increased revenue, aircraft availability and broader regional coverage. Flyte combines its aircraft network with digital booking technology, transparent all-in pricing, and personalized service -- to simplify private air travel.

Cirrus has continued to advance its flagship Vision Jet through successive generations, improving performance, connectivity, and cabin features, while expanding its training, maintenance and operator support capabilities. That continuing investment supports the aircraft platform at the center of Flyte's growth strategy.

About Cirrus Aircraft

Headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, for over twenty years, our team has delivered an aviation experience to our customers that is the pinnacle of innovation, quality, safety and service. And we're just getting started.

About Flyte Aviation

Flyte Aviation, Inc. (NYSE American: VJET) is a technology-enabled private aviation company making private air travel simpler, more transparent and increasingly accessible. Through its Flyte brand, the Company operates a growing fleet of state-of-the-art Cirrus Vision Jets and is building a scalable platform connecting customers, aircraft, operators, and aviation services. Flyte's operated charter services are conducted through Ponderosa Air, LLC, an FAA-certified Part 135 air carrier.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding planned fleet expansion, geographic growth, California service, aircraft availability, utilization and revenue opportunities. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including aircraft acquisition and financing availability, maintenance requirements, regulatory approvals, staffing and customer demand, as well as risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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