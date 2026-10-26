ESO Ventures Marks National Women's Small Business Month With Nearly $4 Million Deployed To Women Entrepreneurs

ESO Ventures

Martha Hernández, co-founder and CEO of ESO Ventures

Women have received more than half of the loans in ESO's portfolio, with Black women receiving 85 of the 99 loans made to women

- Martha Hernández, co-founder and CEO of ESO Ventures

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In recognition of National Women's Small Business Month, ESO Ventures is highlighting its long-standing work to help women entrepreneurs gain the business knowledge, relationships and capital needed to build sustainable companies.

Women entrepreneurs have received more than half of the loans in ESO's portfolio - 99 of 188 - representing more than $3.9 million invested in women-owned businesses.

“Women entrepreneurs need more than encouragement,” said Martha Hernández, co-founder and CEO of ESO Ventures.“They need the knowledge, relationships and access to capital required to build sustainable companies. ESO helps founders strengthen their businesses, understand what funders require and make informed decisions about growth.”

ESO works with entrepreneurs to strengthen their business foundations, improve their readiness for financing and connect them with capital aligned with the needs and stage of their companies. Its model combines practical business education, individualized guidance, community support and access to financing.

For Tametra Johnson, founder and CEO of San Jose-based Jacob's Ladder Therapies, that combination helped turn a vision for accessible, culturally responsive mental health care into a growing community resource. Johnson received $100,000 in financing that supported the hiring of an additional licensed clinician while creating capacity to pursue school partnerships and expand the practice's reach.

“ESO Ventures' investment helped me move from managing the day-to-day demands of a practice to building intentionally for its future,” Johnson said.“The financing gave me room to invest in my team and pursue new opportunities, while the incubator helped me strengthen my business plan, clarify my goals and create a structure to support sustainable growth. That support helped lay the groundwork for the practice we are today.”

Jacob's Ladder Therapies now brings together clinicians serving children, teens, adults and families, including neurodivergent individuals, educators and veterans. Its services extend from individual and family therapy to parent education and school and workplace wellness programs.

A significant share of ESO's investment in women has supported Black women entrepreneurs. Black women received 85 of the 99 loans ESO made to women, representing more than $3.3 million in capital.

Queen Adu-Poku, a licensed clinical social worker and founder and CEO of Antioch-based Royal Emotional Care, also received $100,000 in financing through ESO. The practice has grown to a team of eight therapists - four fully licensed clinicians and four associate therapists - expanding its capacity to serve individuals, couples and families.

“ESO has provided invaluable support to my growing group mental health therapy practice,” Adu-Poku said.“The incubator program provided comprehensive information, resources, and guidance that helped me transition from thinking primarily as a clinician and practice owner to embracing a broader entrepreneurial mindset. That shift has helped me think differently about growth, infrastructure, innovation, community impact, and what is possible.”

Adu-Poku has since expanded that vision by receiving 501(c)(3) approval for Utile Case Management and Clinical Services, a nonprofit being developed to broaden access to clinical services, education, workforce development and community-based support. She also created People of the We, a customer relationship management platform designed to help therapists, group practices and entrepreneurs use technology while maintaining strong human relationships.

The growth of Jacob's Ladder Therapies and Royal Emotional Care illustrates how capital paired with business education and trusted guidance can help entrepreneurs create jobs, strengthen operations and expand essential services in their communities.

Women represented 66% of the 132 entrepreneurs who participated in ESO programs in 2025. Overall, ESO has supported 678 entrepreneurs through programs designed to help founders build stronger companies where they live and work.

During National Women's Small Business Month, ESO is encouraging women entrepreneurs to explore its business-building and capital-readiness programs. The organization is also inviting municipalities, economic development organizations and community partners to collaborate in expanding access to entrepreneurial infrastructure.

Women entrepreneurs interested in ESO programs can learn more or apply at this PROGRAM LINK. Municipalities and economic development organizations interested in partnership opportunities can visit the PARTNERSHIP LINK.

About ESO Ventures

Based in Oakland, California, ESO Ventures is an entrepreneurial infrastructure company and community fund manager that equips entrepreneurs with the education, support and capital needed to build sustainable businesses. Through its Entrepreneurial Infrastructure Stack, ESO also works with community partners to create scalable systems for entrepreneurial growth. Its“Build Where You Are” approach reflects the organization's commitment to helping entrepreneurs access the resources and opportunities they need within their communities.

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Martha Hernandez

ESO VENTURES

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ESO Ventures Marks National Women's Small Business Month With Nearly $4 Million Deployed to Women Entrepreneurs News Provided By Martha Hernandez, ESO VENTURES October 26, 2026, 20:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, World & Regional



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