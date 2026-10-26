Ground Broken On New Quaaout Lodge, Marking Major Milestone In Resort's Rebuild

Rendering of the new 51-room wing at Quaaout Lodge at Talking Rock Resort in Squilax, BC, where every room will face Little Shuswap Lake. The wing broke ground on October 23 and is anticipated to open in 2028.

Leadership from Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw, Talking Rock Resort and SGL, along with project partners, break ground on the new 51-room wing at Quaaout Lodge at Talking Rock Resort on the shores of Little Shuswap Lake on October 23.

A new 51-room wing brings year-round wellness to Little Shuswap Lake

- Cody Bell, General Manager of Talking Rock Resort, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After years of planning, community engagement and navigating significant setbacks, Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw broke ground on the new Quaaout Lodge at Talking Rock Resort on Friday, October 23, marking a major milestone in the community's journey to rebuild and welcome guests back.The new build replaces the lodge rooms lost in the 2022 fire and is anticipated to open in 2028. Greyback Construction Ltd., which is leading the build, was selected based on its strong construction expertise, demonstrated success delivering projects in partnership with Indigenous communities, and commitment to supporting local and Indigenous economic opportunities throughout the project.The ceremony on Friday brought together community members, leadership and project partners at Quaaout Lodge.“Today's groundbreaking represents resilience. It represents our belief in the future. It represents our commitment to creating opportunities for our youth while honouring the vision of those who came before us,” said Kukpi7 Diane Francois at the ceremony.The new 51-room wing will connect to the existing lodge, including the restaurant, kitchen and conference rooms. The expanded resort experience will feature a range of wellness amenities, including an outdoor pool, hot tub, cold plunges and signature sauna experience along with relaxation and treatment rooms designed to offer guests new opportunities to unwind and recharge.The design was shaped through community workshops led by Reimagine Architects, and it is organized by floor: water at ground level, then earth, canopy and sky. Each floor will carry its theme through colour and materials.The groundbreaking follows a rebuilding process that will take roughly six years from the first conversation to opening day. The community's standard throughout was that the lodge returned even better than before. That continues to guide the rebuild.“This has been a long time coming, and we're excited to finally see construction begin,” said Cody Bell, General Manager of Talking Rock Resort.“Our community has always believed in building back better, and this project reflects that commitment. We're grateful to our partners Reimagine Architects and Greyback Construction for helping bring the vision to life. We look forward to welcoming guests back to an enhanced resort experience for generations to come.”Additional renderings, photos and interview clips are available on request.Talking Rock Golf Course and Jack Sam's Restaurant have closed for the season and will welcome golfers back in the spring of 2027.About Talking Rock ResortLocated on the shores of Little Shuswap Lake in Squilax, British Columbia, Talking Rock Resort is fully owned and operated by Skwlāx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw (formerly the Little Shuswap Lake Band). The resort is home to the award-winning Talking Rock Golf Course and Jack Sam's Restaurant. A new 51-room lodge wing with wellness facilities broke ground on October 23, with an anticipated opening in 2028. For more information, visit quaaoutlodge.

Ryan O'Donnell

CIPR Communications

+1 403-978-6000

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ground Broken on New Quaaout Lodge, Marking Major Milestone in Resort's Rebuild News Provided By CIPR Communications October 26, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.