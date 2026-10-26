CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Agemian Law Group has been rated the #1 personal injury law firm in Los Angeles, California, for 2026. The recognition puts the Glendale-based firm, founded by attorney Vazken "Vinny" Agemian, at the top of one of the most competitive legal markets in the country.The ranking reflects a track record built across Los Angeles County. Since 2018, the firm has recovered more than $100 million for its clients. Recent personal injury results include a $900,000 settlement for a head-on collision, $875,000 for a slip and fall at a sporting event, $800,000 for a motorcycle crash, and $700,000 for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Both of the firm's practices, personal injury and employment law, run from the same Glendale office, and its injury team stays with clients from the first call through final settlement.Personal Injury Cases the Firm HandlesAgemian Law Group's personal injury practice covers the accidents that happen most often on Los Angeles roads and properties. That includes car accidents of every kind, from rear-end and T-bone crashes to head-on collisions; Uber, Lyft, and other rideshare accidents; truck and big rig collisions; motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian accidents.The firm also handles premises liability and slip-and-fall claims, catastrophic, brain, and spinal cord injuries, and wrongful death. Alongside its injury work, it runs an employment law practice focused on wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.Serving Los Angeles CountyThe firm works from its office at 550 N Brand Blvd #1960 in Glendale and represents clients throughout Los Angeles County. That includes the City of Los Angeles, Burbank, Pasadena, Beverly Hills, Long Beach, Torrance, and Inglewood, along with San Fernando Valley communities such as Studio City, Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys, and Northridge. That local focus matters because California's deadlines are strict. Injury victims generally have two years to file a lawsuit, but a claim involving a city bus, a Metro vehicle, or a road maintained by the City of Los Angeles or Caltrans must be presented within six months. Knowing which rule applies, and which agency to name, is a routine part of the firm's Los Angeles work.Why Clients Choose Agemian Law GroupClients consistently point to accessibility. The firm answers its phones 24 hours a day, and reviews often mention that Agemian himself was reachable and kept them updated instead of sending calls to voicemail. Several clients describe the firm getting them to a doctor within a day and handling rental cars, repairs, and insurance adjusters for them. Cost is the second factor. The firm works only on contingency, so clients pay nothing up front and owe no fee if the case is not won. It also advances the cost of gathering evidence and hiring experts, which lets injured people take on large insurance carriers without paying out of pocket. The gap between early insurance offers and final recoveries shows what that investment can produce. The firm reports one case where an insurer offered $45,000 and the client ultimately recovered $2,450,000, and another where an $11,000 offer became a $1,000,000 result. Every case turns on its own facts, but those numbers help explain the firm's standing. The third is reputation. Agemian, a member of the State Bar of California since 2017, has been recognized by Super Lawyers, and the firm holds a 4.9-out-of-5 rating on Google as of October 2026. Taken together, those results, that level of client service, and a fee structure built around the client explain why Agemian Law Group earned the top spot among Los Angeles personal injury firms this year.

Vazken Agemian

Agemian Law Group

+1 866-951-3901

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Agemian Law Group Rated the #1 Personal Injury Law Firm in Los Angeles for 2026 News Provided By Agemian Law Group October 26, 2026, 20:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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