Play With Heart Foundation Partners With Response Ready To Donate AED To Dixon Little League

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Donation enhances cardiac emergency preparedness for 500+ young athletes, coaches and volunteers, helping create a safer Dixon community.

- Sabrina Menzies, Safety Officer, Dixon Little League.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Play With Heart Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac arrest and expanding access to lifesaving heart-health resources, has partnered with Response Ready to donate an automated external defibrillator (AED ) to Dixon Little League in Dixon, California.

The donation will give players, coaches, families, volunteers and visitors access to lifesaving AED technology at the league's ballpark. The new AED will be housed in a designated area of the snack bar, making it readily accessible in the event of a cardiac emergency.

Dixon Little League welcomed more than 500 players and volunteers during its most recent season. As a volunteer-run youth baseball organization, the league brings together children, parents, coaches, umpires and community members with a shared goal of creating a positive and safe environment for young athletes.

“Keeping our kids safe is at the heart of everything we do at Dixon Little League,” said Sabrina Menzies, Safety Officer, Dixon Little League.“Having an AED available at our fields provides another important layer of protection and gives our players, families, coaches and volunteers greater peace of mind. We are incredibly grateful to Play With Heart Foundation and Response Ready for helping us strengthen our emergency preparedness.”

Creating a Safer Place for Young Athletes to Play

Dixon Little League provides children throughout the community with opportunities to learn and compete in baseball, from young players experiencing the game for the first time through older athletes competing at higher levels.

But the league's mission extends beyond what happens on the field.

Through baseball, Dixon Little League aims to teach teamwork, sportsmanship, confidence, responsibility and what it means to be a good teammate. The organization relies heavily on parents, coaches, umpires and volunteers who give their time to create an environment where children can develop friendships, learn from mistakes and build lasting memories.

That community-focused mission makes player safety a natural priority.

“Every young athlete deserves the opportunity to participate in the sport they love in an environment that is prepared for an emergency,” said Amy Huang, Co-Founder of Play With Heart Foundation.“By providing an AED to Dixon Little League, we are helping make a lifesaving resource accessible not only to the athletes on the field, but also to coaches, volunteers, parents, siblings and everyone who comes together at the ballpark.”

Why AED Access Matters in Youth Sports

Sudden cardiac arrest occurs when the heart unexpectedly stops beating effectively. It can happen without warning and can affect people of all ages, including children and young athletes who may otherwise appear healthy.

When sudden cardiac arrest occurs, the actions taken during the first few minutes are critical.

Recognizing the emergency, calling 911, beginning CPR and using an AED as quickly as possible can significantly improve a person's chance of survival.

An AED analyzes the heart's rhythm and determines whether a shock is appropriate. The device provides step-by-step instructions to guide responders through its use.

Having an AED nearby is particularly important in sports environments, where athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, parents and spectators may gather across large fields and facilities.

For Dixon Little League, placing the AED in a designated location within the snack bar will help ensure that the device is easy to identify and quickly accessible during games, practices and other league activities.

Preparing for California's Changing Youth Sports Safety Requirements

The donation also comes as youth sports organizations throughout California prepare for expanded cardiac emergency preparedness requirements under Assembly Bill 310, also known as the Nevaeh Youth Sports Safety Act.

Beginning January 1, 2027, covered youth sports organizations will be required to ensure coaches maintain CPR and AED certification, with recertification at least every two years, and establish a written cardiac emergency response plan.

Beginning January 1, 2028, covered organizations will also be required to provide athletes access to an AED during official practices and matches and maintain and test the devices according to applicable requirements.

Dixon Little League is already taking steps to strengthen preparedness, including plans for training as the organization prepares its coaches, managers and leadership for upcoming requirements.

For volunteer-run sports organizations, preparedness requires more than purchasing an AED. It also means knowing where the device is located, making sure it remains operational, training people to respond, maintaining a cardiac emergency response plan and reinforcing those procedures throughout the season.

Turning AED Placement Into Emergency Readiness

Response Ready is supporting the donation as part of its broader work helping schools, youth sports programs, businesses and community organizations strengthen cardiac emergency preparedness.

“Putting an AED at a youth sports facility is an important first step, but true readiness comes from making sure the equipment is accessible, maintained and supported by people who know what to do,” said Shahin Enayati, Managing Partner of Response Ready.“Dixon Little League is creating an environment where families can enjoy the game knowing the organization is taking meaningful steps to prepare for the unexpected.”

Response Ready supports youth sports organizations with:

.AED selection and placement

.CPR and AED training coordination

.Cardiac emergency response planning

.AED inspection and maintenance procedures

.Device and expiration-date monitoring

.Compliance documentation

.Ongoing AED program management

.Emergency response education for coaches, staff and volunteers

Together, these components help ensure that an AED is not simply present, but ready to be used when every second matters.

Supporting the People Who Make Youth Sports Possible

The new AED will provide an additional emergency resource for everyone who spends time at Dixon Little League, including young athletes, coaches, managers, umpires, volunteers, parents, siblings and spectators.

"As a parent, umpire and current president of Dixon Little League, the safety of our players has always been incredibly important to me. Having an AED available at our fields gives our league another layer of protection and peace of mind for our players, families, coaches and volunteers. We are so grateful to Play With Heart for recognizing the importance of youth sports safety and making this donation to Dixon Little League. This is something that can truly make a difference when seconds matter." Daniel Havlin, President, Dixon Little League.

For an organization built largely through the contributions of community volunteers, the donation represents more than a new piece of safety equipment.

It reflects a shared commitment to protecting the people who make youth sports possible.

“At the end of the day, we want our kids to have a place where they can play, have fun, feel supported and make memories,” said Sabrina Menzies, Safety Officer, Dixon Little League.“This AED helps us make that environment even safer, and we are very thankful for the support.”

Expanding Access to Lifesaving Resources

Since its founding in June 2022, Play With Heart Foundation has worked to increase awareness of sudden cardiac arrest while expanding access to AEDs, cardiovascular screenings, CPR and AED education and other emergency preparedness resources.

Through community partnerships, the foundation has helped provide free electrocardiogram screenings to more than 1,000 young athletes and teenagers while supporting AED access and heart-health education for youth sports programs, schools and underserved communities.

Play With Heart Foundation continues to work with organizations that may otherwise face financial or logistical barriers to obtaining lifesaving equipment and preparedness resources.

Its partnership with Response Ready helps connect AED donations with the training, planning, maintenance and ongoing program support needed to create sustainable cardiac emergency preparedness.

The donation to Dixon Little League is another example of how nonprofit organizations, safety professionals and local communities can work together to make youth sports safer.

How Youth Sports Organizations Can Prepare

Youth sports organizations can strengthen cardiac emergency preparedness by reviewing several key questions:

1. Is an AED available during practices and games?

2. Can it be reached quickly from every playing area?

3. Do coaches and volunteers know where it is?

4. Is the AED routinely inspected and maintained?

5. Are coaches trained in CPR and AED use?

6. Does the organization have a written cardiac emergency response plan?

7. Has that plan been communicated and practiced?

Taking these steps before an emergency can reduce uncertainty and help people respond more quickly and confidently when a cardiac emergency occurs.

Organizations seeking assistance with AED placement, CPR and AED training, cardiac emergency response planning, compliance or ongoing AED program management can contact Response Ready.

Community organizations interested in supporting greater access to AEDs, youth cardiovascular screenings and heart-health education can learn more about the work of Play With Heart Foundation.

About Dixon Little League

Dixon Little League is a volunteer-run youth baseball organization serving children and families in Dixon, California. The league provides young athletes with opportunities to learn and compete in baseball while developing teamwork, sportsmanship, confidence, responsibility and lifelong friendships.

Players range from children learning the fundamentals of baseball to older athletes competing at higher levels. Supported by parents, coaches, umpires, volunteers and families, Dixon Little League is committed to providing a welcoming and safe environment where young people can play, grow and create lasting memories.

About Play With Heart Foundation

Play With Heart Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac arrest and expanding access to lifesaving heart-health resources. Founded by Amy Huang and Ian Dickinson, the foundation supports youth sports organizations, schools, families and underserved communities through AED donations, cardiovascular screening initiatives, CPR and AED education, advocacy and emergency preparedness programs.

About Response Ready

Response Ready helps organizations establish, manage and maintain AED and emergency response programs. Its services include AED program development, equipment selection and placement, CPR and AED training coordination, cardiac emergency response planning, compliance support, device monitoring and ongoing readiness management.

Shahin Enayati

Response Ready

+1 858-665-8444

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Play With Heart Foundation Partners with Response Ready to Donate AED to Dixon Little League News Provided By Response Ready October 26, 2026, 20:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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