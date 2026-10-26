Deadline Alert: Baidu, Inc. Investors Have Until November 13, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Baidu, Inc. securities between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Baidu, Inc. ("Baidu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BIDU ) have until November 13, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Baidu, Inc. securities between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Baidu, Inc. case, Rosewood Funeral Home, Inc. v. Baidu, Inc. et al., was filed on September 14, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Case No. 26-cv-08012).

Investors who suffered losses on Baidu, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Baidu, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 13, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Baidu, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 13, 2026

Class period: November 18, 2025 to August 17, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 14, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

What happened?

On February 26, 2026, before the market opened, the Company reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, revealing that total revenue fell more than 4% year over year for the fourth quarter to RMB32.74 billion (or $4.68 billion) and fell more than 3% year over year for the full year to RMB129.079 billion (or $18.458 billion). However, Baidu management assured investors its "AI-Powered Business" grew 48% year over year to RMB40 billion for fiscal year 2025, mitigating this transition.

On this news, the price of Baidu American Depositary Shares ("ADS") fell $7.50 per share or 5.65%, to close at $125.15 per share on February 26, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then on August 18, 2026, before the market opened, the Company reported second quarter 2026 financial results, revealing that Baidu General Business revenue fell 4% year over year to RMB25.2 billion (or $3.71 billion), with Legacy Business revenue falling 23% year over year to RMB10.4 billion and total Online Marketing Services revenue falling 19% year over year to RMB13.1 billion. Critically, the Baidu Core AI-powered business fell 8% quarter over quarter to RMB12.5 billion (or $1.86 billion), its year-over-year growth having decelerated from 49% in the first quarter of 2026 to 25%, and its largest component, AI Cloud Infra, having fallen 17% quarter over quarter from RMB8.8 billion to RMB7.3 billion.

On this news, the price of Baidu ADS fell $13.25 per share, or 12.73%, to close at $90.87 on August 18, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

What does the Baidu, Inc. complaint allege?

The Baidu, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Baidu, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had overstated the ability of its AI business to mitigate rapid declines in its legacy online marketing business; (2) as a result, the Company's revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Baidu, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Baidu, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 13, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Baidu, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that the Company had overstated the ability of its AI business to mitigate rapid declines in its legacy online marketing business. The November 13, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Baidu, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Baidu, Inc. class action must move the Court by November 13, 2026. To learn more, visit the Baidu, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Baidu, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Baidu, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Baidu, Inc. securities between November 18, 2025 and August 17, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Baidu, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Baidu, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Baidu, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by November 13, 2026.

What if I miss the Baidu, Inc. deadline? After November 13, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Baidu, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Baidu, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Baidu, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Baidu, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Baidu, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Baidu, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Rosewood Funeral Home, Inc. v. Baidu, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

press release

Baidu, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



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Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

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