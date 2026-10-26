Superior Flight School Partners With Mzeroa To Offer FAA-Approved Online Ground School For Part 141 CFI Training

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kennesaw, GA, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Flight School, a Part 141 flight school in Kennesaw, Georgia, is excited to announce an expansion of our pilot training programs and a new tool for students pursuing their Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) rating!

In partnership with MzeroA Online Ground School, our Part 141 Certified Flight Instructor program now features an FAA-approved, Part 141 standardized online ground school. This CFI ground school covers all the training required in ACS subject areas to give students the knowledge and confidence to pass their FAA written and practical exams.

Students can complete this online ground school at their own pace, at any time, anywhere they have an internet connection, and can review any lesson as many times as they need. Because the required ground training is completed online, in-person ground sessions with an instructor are scheduled whenever a student needs additional help.

This approach opens Part 141 training to working professionals and time-building pilots who previously could not commit to a fixed classroom schedule. At the same time, FAA-style test emulators and scenario-based lessons maintain the academic rigor the FAA expects from a Part 141 course. The result is lower flight training costs and a more convenient way to become a flight instructor.

This addition joins the MzeroA Part 141 courses already offered at Superior Flight School. MzeroA online ground school is now used for our Part 141 Private Pilot, Instrument Rating, Commercial Pilot, and Certified Flight Instructor courses, creating a convenient, personalized, and more affordable pathway for students training for a career in aviation.

“Part 141 has always been the more structured path to a flight certificate, but it hasn't always been accessible to pilots working a full-time job or building time on an irregular schedule,” said Darshan Shah, Enterprise Vice President at MzeroA.“Delivering a Part 141 standardized ground school asynchronously gives Superior's students that structure on their own time.”

Superior Flight School looks forward to continuing to provide professional, affordable, and modern flight training near Atlanta, and to staying on the leading edge of pilot training, including through our partnership with MzeroA. We would love the opportunity to help with your aviation training needs!

About Superior Flight School

Superior Flight School is a professional flight school in Kennesaw, Georgia, serving the Atlanta area from Cobb County International Airport (KRYY). We offer both FAA Part 141 and Part 61 flight training. Students can take advantage of flexible scheduling, full-time flight instructors, modern Cessna 172 and Piper Seneca aircraft with glass avionics, one-on-one ground training, and in-house examining authority. Together, these create a state-of-the-art learning environment that prepares students for the skies, whether as a hobby, a career, or something in between.

Press Inquiries

Logan Madden, Campus Manager

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(770) 422-7465



1800 Airport Rd Gate G, Kennesaw, GA 30144