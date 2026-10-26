Jumavo Launches Across California, Giving Patients A New Way To Pay For The Care They Choose

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The membership for out-of-pocket care opens statewide with more than a dozen of Orange County's leading practitioners - and lets patients bring their own practitioners along by simply nominating them.

Los Alamitos, CA, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumavo, the membership for the care people pay for out of pocket, today announced it is now available to patients across California. With a Jumavo membership, Californians can load a member wallet toward the care they're planning - dental, aesthetics, wellness and more - and spend it with participating practitioners. Jumavo launches with more than a dozen of Orange County's leading practitioners already participating. Members pay $0 in fees.







Jumavo - the membership for out-of-pocket care

Here's how it works: members load their member wallet - for example, $99, $199 or $299 - and get a Welcome Boost of up to 10% to start, so their money goes further. The balance they purchase is theirs and doesn't expire, held as credit for future care at participating practitioners. Your membership can help you get more care for your money- on top of your Welcome Boost, you can also earn credits for referring friends to Jumavo as well as member-exclusive Practitioner Perks that range from free services to percentage discounts.

Members also don't have to wait for their favorite practitioner to join. They can nominate the practitioners they already see, and Jumavo does the rest - handling the outreach and setup so members can use their membership with the people they already know and trust. The membership is designed around how people actually plan for care: there are no claims to file, no networks to navigate, and no fees for members. No denials and long phone calls.

The approach is built on real member behavior. In an early membership pilot at a dental and medspa practice, nearly one in three members (29%) used a single membership for both their dental and their medspa care - the all-in-one use Jumavo is built around - and the most popular member perk was redeemed more than 100 times in a year.*

“I'm a second-generation dentist, and I've never taken insurance - I built my practice cash-pay from day one, because I grew up watching my dad fight insurance companies for thirty years,” said Dr. Parth Kansagra, Founder and CEO of Jumavo.“Jumavo takes what already works for my own patients and makes it simple for everyone in California: set money aside for the care you choose, and it's ready when you are - no insurance, no surprises.”

“Californians already budget for the things they care about - Jumavo lets them do the same for their health, without the confusion of insurance or the limits of an HSA,” said Mia Torres, Chief Marketing Officer of Jumavo.“You join, you load your member wallet, and the balance you purchase is yours. And if your practitioner isn't on Jumavo yet, you can nominate them and we'll take it from there. It's the calm, predictable side of paying for the care you choose.”

Jumavo is available to patients across California today. To become a member or nominate a practitioner, visit jumavo.com.







Jumavo is built for the elective, cash-pay care you plan and pay for yourself - one membership, used across every out-of-pocket category.

About Jumavo

Jumavo is a prepaid healthcare wallet for cash-pay, elective care. Members load funds and spend them with participating providers across dental, medspa, and other elective wellness categories - bringing clarity and confidence to the care patients pay for out of pocket. Jumavo helps people own their health on their own terms. Learn more at jumavo.com.

Press Inquiries

Mia Torres

mia [at] jumavo.com

