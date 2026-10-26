Nanoxplore To Host A Webcast To Discuss First Quarter Results On November 10Th, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. (“”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its first quarter ended September 30, 2026, on. The financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, after the market close.

When: November 10, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Webcast: To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company's website at .



About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is the world's largest manufacturer of high-quality, cost-effective graphene, with 4,000 metric tons of annual production capacity in Montreal, Canada. The Company manufactures and supplies high volume graphene powders and provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the energy storage, defense, and industrial markets. The company holds global regulatory approval for unlimited sales volumes of graphene in North America and serves as the lead REACH registrant for graphene in both the EU and the United Kingdom - providing customers with an unmatched combination of scale, quality assurance, and regulatory certainty. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Please visit

For further information, please contact:

Pedro Azevedo

Chief Financial Officer

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Tel: +1 438 476 1973