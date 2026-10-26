Presidio Integrates Cisco IQ With Presidio Advisor To Deliver Proactive, AI-Powered Technology Lifecycle Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio, a leading global digital services and AI solutions provider, today announced the integration of Cisco IQ with Presidio Advisor, combining Cisco's AI-powered operational intelligence with Presidio's service-led, multi-vendor approach to IT lifecycle management.

Cisco IQ is Cisco's unified, AI-powered digital interface that brings together asset visibility, environment-specific insights, vulnerability assessments, support, and case management in one intelligent experience. Through new Cisco IQ open APIs and Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), Presidio Advisor securely ingests real-time Cisco telemetry, lifecycle milestones, and support data directly into its platform, eliminating manual data extraction and delivering continuous visibility.

Presidio Advisor correlates customer, reseller, and OEM data into a single, enriched source of truth for technology lifecycle management. Configurable business rules help organizations identify risk, anticipate renewals, forecast spend, and plan technology refreshes. Dedicated Presidio experts help validate the data and translate lifecycle intelligence into prioritized insights and actions.

Cisco IQ delivers deep insights into Cisco assets, lifecycle milestones, risks, assessments, and support interactions, while Presidio Advisor correlates those insights with customer, reseller, financial, contract, and broader technology-estate data. Presidio supports Cisco IQ onboarding and adoption by helping customers prepare and validate data, align relevant data sources, and establish an ongoing lifecycle-management process. The combined experience helps customers move from fragmented data and reactive issue management to prioritized action, proactive resilience, and more informed technology investment decisions. Cisco IQ recommendations provide an important input into the combined experience, while Presidio brings the broader customer context, expertise, and services that help organizations evaluate those insights and determine the right course of action.

“Our clients are not looking for another asset-management tool. They want a unified view that brings together customer, partner, and OEM data and turns it into action. By combining Cisco IQ insights with Presidio Advisor's broader lifecycle perspective and service-led model, we can help clients identify risk earlier, plan more effectively, and make better-informed technology investments,” said Kevin Corace, Senior Vice President, Software and Services Lifecycle, Presidio.

About Presidio

Presidio works with organizations to turn ambition into progress, bringing together AI, security, networking, and lifecycle with services as the thread that ties them into one integrated customer outcome. We believe the most powerful technology starts with people, which is why we help customers use AI to enhance human potential, streamline work, and create better experiences for employees and customers alike. From strategy through execution, one Presidio team works alongside customers to build solutions today for tomorrow's opportunities. With 20+ years of experience, 7,000+ engagements, and 4,200+ team members worldwide, Presidio helps companies clarify, realize, and scale technology the right way. Learn more at presidio.com.

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