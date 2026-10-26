NOLA RADFORD HIGHLIGHTS FAMILY BONDS AND CHILDHOOD MEMORIES IN GO, FELIX, GO!

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The published children's book follows a playful family dog and explores the memories children build with their pets.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author Nola Radford's children's book Go, Felix, Go! explores the place family pets can hold in childhood through the story of Felix, a small black dog whose playful personality inspires the children to use their imaginations, enjoy ordinary days, and build lasting family memories.The book follows Felix and the moments he shares with the children. Their interactions show how a pet can become a familiar companion through games, time spent together, and the small surprises that make everyday family life memorable. One scene takes place during a home renovation, when Felix runs around rows of bricks as the children cheer, "Run, Felix, run!" Felix enjoys showing off, but his excitement leads to a minor mishap. Although he is not seriously hurt, the moment offers a gentle reminder that actions have consequences and that risking yourself just to win applause is not worth it. When Felix is checked on, the scene also highlights the importance of caring for a pet and making sure it is okay.Alongside its humor, the story encourages children to think about their choices and the results they can bring. Felix's playful personality also inspires the children to use their imaginations during play and find delight in ordinary days. Their experiences show how simple activities can become memorable adventures when children approach them with curiosity and a sense of fun.The book also highlights the love, care, and comfort children receive from their parents. As the children share their experiences with Felix, their parents remain an important source of support and reassurance. These moments show how family members care for one another and help children feel secure as they learn and grow. Together, the story's themes of imagination, responsibility, companionship, and family love offer young readers familiar experiences they can relate to.The book also contains a word search and several mazes based around Felix, giving young readers additional activities to enjoy alongside the story.About the AuthorNola Radford is the author of Go, Felix, Go!, a children's book inspired by the experiences of a family and their dog, Felix. Her story focuses on the bond between children and pets, the fun of shared adventures, and the memories formed during childhood. Through Felix, Radford presents familiar family experiences for young readers and those who enjoy children's stories about pets.Book InformationRead more about Go, Felix, Go! by Nola Radford:● Buy the book on Amazon● View the book on Google BooksMedia ContactName: Nola RadfordEmail:...Phone: (956) 212-6721

Shane Watson

marketing agency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NOLA RADFORD HIGHLIGHTS FAMILY BONDS AND CHILDHOOD MEMORIES IN GO, FELIX, GO! News Provided By Beehive Agency October 26, 2026, 19:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.