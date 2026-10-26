California Arts Council Advances Investment In Organizations, Cultural Districts And Support For Native American Artists

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Council approves nearly $10 million in additional general operating support, a new Native American Artist grant program, and cultural districts programs

- California Arts Council Executive Director Danielle BrazellSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The California Arts Council took significant steps to strengthen California's arts and cultural sector at its public meeting in Merced, voting to distribute nearly $10 million in additional support for arts organizations and advancing investments in California Cultural Districts, which preserve local heritage, celebrate community identity and support the creative businesses and cultural spaces that contribute to local economies. In a separate vote, the Council approved including a new Native American Artist grant program among other programs to open in fiscal year 2027–28.The decisions mark an important moment in the Council's 50th anniversary year, addressing the stability of California's arts organizations while advancing dedicated support for Native American artists and cultural expression.The additional general operating support and cultural district investments were provided through AB 113, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom on September 18, which amended the FY 2026–27 state budget to include a one-time $10 million appropriation for general operating support grants to arts organizations and $4 million to cultural districts."California's cultural strength is rooted in its communities,” said California Arts Council Chair Roxanne Messina Captor.“We thank Governor Newsom and the Legislature for investing in arts organizations and the operating support they need to sustain their work. From our Cultural Districts to our new Native American Artist grant program, these efforts support creative livelihoods and keep cultural traditions thriving.”Strengthening Arts Organizations Across CaliforniaThe Allocations Committee recommended $9,977,820 in additional funding through two existing programs:- $5,762,820 for General Operating Support, funding 496 additional applicants with scores from 4.0 to 5.7 at 40% of their requested amounts.- $4,215,000 for State-Local Partners, committing funding for the second year of the two-year grant activity period for 56 partners.General operating support provides flexibility for arts organizations to sustain staffing, compensate artists, maintain facilities and deliver programming that responds to community needs. State-Local Partner funding strengthens the local arts infrastructure that supports cultural participation across California. The additional investment builds on the Council's existing grantmaking commitments and recognizes the importance of organizational stability to the long-term health of California's arts and cultural sector.A Historic Step Toward Dedicated Support for Native American ArtistsAs part of its vote, the Council voted to approve the Native American Artist Grant program among other programs in fiscal year 2027-28. The proposed program builds on the agency's 2019 commitment to strengthen support for Native American artists in California.Program development has been informed by Native American artists and culture bearers through a community engagement process facilitated by Kauffman & Associates, Inc. Working with Arts Council staff, the consultant gathered guidance through three listening sessions involving 38 participants and four Native Artist Advisory Committee meetings.Participants identified persistent barriers to funding and emphasized accessible applications, flexible support, Native-led review and recognition of traditional and contemporary artistic practices. Their recommendations provide a foundation for continued program development.“These investments reflect our commitment to sustaining the arts and cultural traditions that make California extraordinary,” said California Arts Council Executive Director Danielle Brazell.“The additional funding helps arts organizations continue serving their communities, while the Native American Artist grant program delivers on our promise to listen, understand the needs identified by artists and culture bearers, and shape funding that responds to those needs. Both decisions center the communities we serve - first and foremost.”Final eligibility requirements, award amounts, application timelines and administrative details remain subject to further development and Council direction.Investing $4 Million in California's Cultural DistrictsThe Council approved a new Cultural District Activation Grant Program and authorized a new round of Cultural District designations, expanding support for communities where arts and culture preserve local heritage, strengthen community identity and contribute to economic vitality.Supported by a $4 million state appropriation, the program will allow California's 24 existing designated Cultural Districts to apply for grants of up to $150,000 each. Funding may support artists, staffing, marketing, cultural programming and other activities that strengthen local creative economies. Grants will cover a one-year period and require a 1:1 match, which may include in-kind contributions.Applications are expected to open January 2027, with grant allocations anticipated in April. The Council also approved opening a new round of Cultural District designations in 2027, creating opportunities for additional communities to receive state recognition and potential stipends, with details to be finalized.Together, these investments will strengthen existing districts while extending the program's reach to more communities across California.Meeting materials and updates are available at href="/about/council-meetings" rel="external nofollow" ca/about/council-meeting.

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California Arts Council Advances Investment in Organizations, Cultural Districts and Support for Native American Artists News Provided By Public Affairs, California Arts Council October 26, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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