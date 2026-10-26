Alternative Investment Managers, Allocators And Industry Providers Meet At Uncorrelated Altsops 2026 In NYC On Oct 29

A Full Day on Fund Operations and Operational Due Diligence at Club 101, 101 Park Avenue

Uncorrelated AltsOps 2026 brings alternative investment professionals together for expert panels on fund operations, due diligence, capital raising, AI, and investment allocation. B2i Digital is a Marketing Partner.

Sessions Cover Anchor Investors, Family Offices, Private Wealth, Diamond Supply-Chain Finance, and Building an AI Advantage

- David Shapiro, CEO, B2i DigitalNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Uncorrelated AltsOps 2026, a B2i Digital Featured Conference hosted by Uncorrelated Alts, brings investment managers, allocators, and select industry providers to Club 101, 101 Park Avenue in New York City, on Thursday, October 29, 2026, for a full day on fund operations and operational due diligence (ODD).B2i Digital, Inc. is a Strategic Partner of the event and brings the conference and its speakers to 1,200+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ monthly audience and a community of 1.7 million+ investors and market participants.The co-hosts are Dime Community Bank, EFSI, Inti Advisors, and U-Alts, with EN Capital as Diamond Sponsor.“I've been around funds and public companies for 30+ years. The ones that last are run well behind the scenes, and that's what this day is about. Allocators, family offices, and private wealth in one room saying what they check before they commit. If you run a fund or allocate to one, it's worth your Thursday,” said David Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer of B2i Digital, Inc.The agenda, as of October 26, 2026, subject to change:. 9:45 AM: Attracting Anchor And Early-Stage Investors, with Adam Ross (Abrams Garfinkel & Ross), Jared Fogel (Metalmark Capital) and Scott Sherman (Mesa Lane Capital Partners). 10:30 AM: Allocating To Alternatives Through Private Placement Life Insurance (PPLI) And Private Placement Variable Annuities (PPVA), a registered investment adviser (RIA) panel with David Reynolds (Spearhead), Chad Jaffee (Corient), Tim McCarty (NewEdge Wealth), Adam Sandler (Cerity Partners Family Office) and David Wertentheil (Worth Venture Partners). 11:30 AM: How To Build A Massive Advantage With AI, Angelo Robles, Founder and CEO, SFO Continuity and Billionaire Mastermind. 1:00 PM: The Family Office Perspective On Alts, with Angelo Robles, Scott Beechert (Granby Capital Management), James Nazarov (Nazarov Family Office) and Santini Wei (Next Generation). 1:45 PM: Investor Insight Tables. 2:15 PM: ODD Essentials: What Allocators Look For Before They Invest, with Peter Murrugarra (Inti Advisors), Steve Kahn (Talpion Fund Management), Eric Lazear (Titan Advisors) and David Warsoff (J.P. Morgan Alternative Asset Management). 3:00 PM: Diamond Supply-Chain Finance As An Uncorrelated Return Stream, with Carly Williams (Grove Capital Ventures) and Chris Del Gatto (Del Gatto Finance Group). 3:45 PM: Partnering With Your Service Providers To Grow Your Fund, with Geoff Marcus (Uncorrelated Alts), Anna Miller (Akram & Associates CPAs), Ishita Shah (Argo Fund Solutions) and Arina Shulga (Fox Rothschild). 4:30 PM: Early Innings: Private Wealth's Move Into Alternatives, with Lina Botchoukova (Lumiere Financial Group), Massimo Paone (J.P. Morgan Private Bank) and Matthew Semino (BNY Global Family Office)Greg Poapst (Fundviews Capital), Raj Mahale (KPPB LAW), Anthony D. Mascia (EFSI) and Nathan Whigham (EN Capital) are also among the listed speakers.The day ends with After Alts, evening drinks from 5:30 to 8:30 PM ET with separate registration, subject to host approval.“Operations is where allocators separate the funds they back from the ones they pass on, and AltsOps puts both sides in one room for a day. We're glad to have B2i Digital bringing its investor community to New York with us,” said Geoff Marcus, CEO and Co-Founder of Uncorrelated Alts.Event details:Agenda and speakers:Register:After Alts registration:Diamond Sponsor: EN CapitalPlatinum Sponsors: Akram & Associates, Argo Fund Solutions, Del Gatto Finance Group, Fox Rothschild, KPPB LAW, Peapack Private, Spearhead Administrative Services and STP Investment ServicesGold Sponsors: Berkower LLC, Inspira Financial, Riveles Wahab LLP, TAAUS Secure Technologies and Triada NetworksStrategic Partners: A&C Advisors, B2i Digital, Lantern Point Labs, New York Alternative Investment Roundtable, Spitzer Data, Abrams Garfinkel & Ross, Krypton Fund Services and Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLPAbout B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. Its media network spans 1,200+ news, broadcast, and trade outlets with a 330 million+ combined monthly audience, plus 1.7 million+ followers, 77,000 opt-in email subscribers, and a rolodex of 235,000+ capital markets contacts. That reach gets clients seen; its conferences put them in the room with investors. The Capital Markets MatchmakerSM takes every story from Marketing to MeetingsSM. B2i Digital is headquartered in New York City.Discover more Featured Companies, Featured Experts, and upcoming Featured Conferences at b2idigital.B2i Digital Contact InformationDavid ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About Uncorrelated AltsUncorrelated Alts is redefining how investors access the alternative investment sector. It offers an investment platform for wealth managers, independent RIAs and family offices, investment and operational due diligence, and targeted events for alternative strategies, including its flagship Uncorrelated Miami conference. Uncorrelated Alts is based in Westport, Connecticut. For more information, please visit .Uncorrelated Alts Contact InformationUncorrelated Alts55 Post Road West, 2nd FloorWestport, CT 06880...203.864.9755Disclosure & DisclaimerUncorrelated AltsOps 2026 is a B2i Digital Featured Conference. B2i Digital, Inc. is a Strategic Partner of the conference, provides marketing support for it, and is not an affiliate of Uncorrelated Alts. B2i Digital, Inc. is not authorized to represent or act on behalf of Uncorrelated Alts in any capacity. Content related to any specific company referenced in this release was provided by that company, approved by that company, or obtained from publicly available sources. B2i Digital, Inc. has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information, and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to its accuracy.This content is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor should it be relied upon as the basis for any investment decision. B2i Digital, Inc. is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or financial adviser, and nothing herein should be construed as investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisers and conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decision.To learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visit

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Uncorrelated AltsOps 2026 Brings Alt Managers, Allocators to NYC Oct. 29 for Fund Ops, Due Diligence

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Alternative Investment Managers, Allocators and Industry Providers Meet at Uncorrelated AltsOps 2026 in NYC on Oct 29 News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. October 26, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology



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