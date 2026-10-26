Certified Sewer & Drain Of North Jersey Proves Sewer Video Inspections Show Damage In Old Pipes Over 50% Of The Time

Certified Sewer & Drain Clifton NJ

Over half of all sewer video camera inspections reveal roots or pipe damage, turning the process into a tool for evaluating overall pipe health.

- Certified Sewer & Drain Spokesperson

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For homeowners and commercial properties, experiencing regular sewer backups, slow drains, unexplained sewer odor, or clogged drains, the visible symptoms may be only part of the problem. Older sewer and drain lines may continue operating while developing cracks, corrosion, offsets, root invasion, buildup, and other structural problems that cannot be evaluated on the surface at all.

Certified Sewer & Drain of North New Jersey is making more people aware of this invisible issue by providing HD sewer camera inspections, and according to the company, either roots or structural damage to the pipe is found in more than half of their inspections across the properties of older sewer systems.

This distinction matters because the process of removing a blockage may not cure the root cause of the problem. Video inspection is one of the services offered by Certified Sewer & Drain and is done alongside other processes like sewer repair and cleaning, hydro jetting, drain cleaning, rooter service, removal of roots, plumbing repairs and replacements. This allows the technicians to move beyond simply restoring flow and determine whether the condition of the pipe requires a different solution.

Looking Beneath the Surface of Aging Sewer Infrastructure

Some older sewer pipes have the capability to create what might be considered a deceptive problem: the blockage gets removed, but the actual problem still exists beneath the surface. There could be tree roots that have entered through cracks, gaps, or damaged sections such as holes within the pipe; there could also be debris that continually blocks an existing weak spot. A sewer video camera inspection offered by Certified Sewer & Drain reveals what is hidden underground rather than relying on visible indoor symptoms.

It is particularly important for the above-mentioned purpose in cases where there have been recurring drainage issues. While regular cleaning might be sufficient to clear the lines up, any recurrence of roots, leaks, offsets, collapsing, or any other issues might need a specialized approach. Certified Sewer & Drain explicitly mentions that video camera inspection as the method would allow one to find damages or clogs with precision, whereas their sewer repair and cleaning services, which includes rooter, hydro jetting, and similar professional techniques get the sewer systems to run smoothly again for years to come.

When a Camera Reveals More Than a Clogged Pipe

Field experience has focused particularly on what is discovered once the camera has entered the older pipes. As noted by the firm, "over half of all applicable sewer video inspections performed show either roots or damage in the older pipes, making the video inspection not just a troubleshooting process but also a method for evaluating the condition of the pipe itself."

As per the firm's website, HD sewer video camera inspection is the precision technique used by the company for pinpointing the fault in underground pipes, and its technology is able to diagnose the problems such as blockage, corrosion, cracks, and other issues. The visibility provided can be useful in determining the source of the problem prior to starting the repair works.

This means that for any property owner, the value goes beyond merely identifying a blockage. Through the video inspection, property owners are able to differentiate between a line that requires cleaning only and one where the repeated symptoms have something to do with a deeper structural issue. A camera inspection is a visual test, and there are cases where standing water or excessive build up may prevent the inspector from spotting defects.

From Diagnosis to a More Targeted Sewer Response

After the condition of the line becomes visible, the appropriate response can then be determined more precisely. Root invasion could need root removal and further evaluation; heavy build-up would mean hydro jetting; damage may need repair or even replacement. This is especially pertinent in cases where blockages that have occurred repeatedly have necessitated numerous service visits. Instead of considering each obstruction as an individual event, video inspection can be used to gain insights into whether it is the same area of the pipe that causes the issue time and time again.

Making Hidden Pipe Conditions Visible

The value of video inspection lies in shifting the focus from“What's blocking it?” to“What's going on inside the line?” In cases of old buildings, this shift may determine how a particular sewer problem is considered either as a blockage or as a sign of deterioration of the underground infrastructure.

About Certified Sewer & Drain

Certified Sewer & Drain is a family-owned North New Jersey company operating on a diagnostic-first model that combines HD video camera inspections with 24/7 emergency response, upfront pricing, and fully licensed and bonded technicians (NJ license #13VH07881300). Backed by over a decade of local expertise, their comprehensive residential and commercial services portfolio spans 24-hour rooter service, sewer cleaning, hydro jetting, root removal, sewer water-main repair, trenchless sewer-line repair, and emergency drain solutions.

Certified Sewer & Drain

Certified Sewer & Drain

+1 201-444-8511

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Certified Sewer & Drain of North Jersey Proves Sewer Video Inspections Show Damage in Old Pipes Over 50% of the Time News Provided By ClientUp October 26, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Environment, Waste Management



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