R3 Stem Cell Research Team Publishes Review Of Umbilical Cord-Derived Stem Cells For Arthritis

Researchers from R3 Medical Research and R3 Stem Cell have published a peer-reviewed narrative review on Arthritis in the journal titled Regenerative Therapy.

- David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Researchers from R3 Medical Research and R3 Stem Cell have published a peer-reviewed narrative review in the journal titled Regenerative Therapy. The open-access paper, titled“Therapeutic potential of umbilical cord-derived MSCs in arthritis: Insights from preclinical and clinical studies,” examines the preclinical and clinical evidence for umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells (UC-MSCs) in osteoarthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA), the two most common forms of arthritis worldwide. Data from emerging preclinical and clinical trials on stem cell therapy for arthritis have shown significant improvements in pain relief and function improvements with minimal adverse effects and a substantial improvement in quality of life.

Arthritis is among the leading causes of chronic pain and disability globally. Roughly 595 million people were living with osteoarthritis in 2020, and that number is projected to climb substantially by 2050 as populations age. Current treatments, including NSAIDs, corticosteroids, and disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs, can ease symptoms and slow inflammation, but they have limited ability to repair damaged joint tissue.

The authors searched PubMed, Google Scholar, Scopus, Web of Science, ClinicalTrials, and the Chinese Clinical Trial Registry, and reviewed 19 preclinical animal studies alongside published and ongoing human trials. The paper describes how UC-MSCs appear to act in arthritic joints largely through signaling rather than by replacing damaged cells: they release cytokines, growth factors, and extracellular vesicles (including exosomes) that dampen inflammation, shift immune cells toward a regulatory state, and help protect cartilage.

The review describes a mechanistic split between the two diseases. In OA, the cells' effects center on protecting chondrocytes and supporting cartilage matrix. In RA, they center on immune regulation, including rebalancing regulatory T cells and Th17 cells and reducing the inflammatory signaling that drives joint erosion.

Across early-phase clinical studies, the authors report improvements in standard pain and function measures such as WOMAC and VAS in osteoarthritis, and reductions in DAS28 disease-activity scores and inflammatory markers in rheumatoid arthritis. The safety profile reported across these trials was generally favorable, with most adverse events mild and transient, such as temporary joint swelling, low-grade fever, or injection-site pain. Several dose-escalation studies suggested a ceiling effect, in which higher cell doses did not produce proportionally greater benefit.

The review is also candid about the limits of the current evidence. The authors formally graded study quality using SYRCLE for animal studies, Cochrane RoB 2 for randomized trials, ROBINS-I for non-randomized studies, and Joanna Briggs Institute tools for single-arm studies and case series. None of the randomized trials earned an overall low-risk-of-bias rating. The paper notes that the largest randomized trial to date, involving roughly 480 knee OA patients, did not show UC-MSCs to be superior to corticosteroid injection for pain or MRI cartilage scores at one year. No UC-MSC product has been approved by the U.S. FDA, the European Medicines Agency, or Japan's PMDA for OA or RA.

“Arthritis patients deserve an honest read of where this science stands. This review lays out what umbilical cord-derived cells appear to do in the joint, where the clinical signals are encouraging, and where the evidence is still thin. That clarity is what moves a field forward,” said David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, founder and CEO of R3 Stem Cell and co-author of the paper.

“We graded every study we included for risk of bias because the field needs more than optimism. The mechanistic picture is compelling, and the early safety data are reassuring, but large, standardized, well-controlled trials are the next essential step,” said Umm E Habiba, corresponding author and researcher with R3 Medical Research.

The authors call for large, multi-center randomized trials with long-term follow-up, standardized manufacturing and dosing protocols, and validated potency assays. They also point to cell-free approaches based on MSC-derived extracellular vesicles, sustained-release delivery systems, and combination strategies as promising areas for future research. The potential of exosome therapy for arthritis relief is a significant next step

The full article is available open access: Greene DL, Habiba UE, Sathyanarayanan R, Shamim S, Sumaira S. Regenerative Therapy. 2026;33:101192.

This publication adds to R3's growing body of peer-reviewed research, listed at r3stemcell/our-research. There are seventeen peer reviewed studies performed on stem cell therapy for autism, intranasal stem cell therapy, stem cell treatment for kidney failure and more.

About R3 Stem Cell

R3 Stem Cell is a multinational regenerative medicine provider with more than 80 Centers of Excellence across eight countries that have performed over 30,000 regenerative procedures in the past decade. Through R3 Medical Research, the organization conducts and publishes research on regenerative therapies, including peer-reviewed reviews and observational safety studies. Learn more at r3stemcell.

David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

R3 Stem Cell International

+1 888-988-0515

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

R3 Stem Cell Research Team Publishes Review of Umbilical Cord-Derived Stem Cells for Arthritis News Provided By R3 Stem Cell October 26, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.