Western Slope Health Center Expands Rehabilitation Options With Smart Therapytm

Skilled nursing and rehabilitation team brings immersive therapy into treatment with an emphasis on patient engagement and flexible seated participation

WESTERN SLOPE HEALTH CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Slope Health Center, a PACS-supported skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Placerville, California, has introduced Smart Therapy TM as an additional tool for its rehabilitation team, expanding the ways therapists can engage patients in meaningful, clinician-guided activities throughout recovery.

Western Slope Health Center provides short-term rehabilitation as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy with the goal of helping patients regain function and work toward their highest possible level of independence. With patients entering rehabilitation at different levels of strength, mobility, endurance, and confidence, the therapy team was especially interested in the flexibility Smart Therapy can offer within a skilled nursing environment.

One area that stood out during implementation was the ability to incorporate immersive activities while a patient is seated. For patients who may not yet tolerate prolonged standing or more physically demanding activity, seated therapy can provide another way for clinicians to keep patients actively involved while tailoring the session to their current abilities.

The Western Slope team also expressed excitement around patient engagement and the opportunity to introduce activities that bring variety into rehabilitation. Smart Therapy provides therapists with a range of interactive experiences that can be selected and adjusted based on the goals of an individual session, allowing the technology to complement the clinical approach already established by the rehabilitation team.

Rather than replacing traditional interventions, the platform is designed to give therapists another option for creating purposeful practice. Activities can support areas such as upper-extremity movement, balance, cognition, functional reaching, task sequencing, coordination, and activities of daily living, depending on the patient and the clinician's treatment plan.

For Western Slope Health Center, which serves patients recovering from illness, injury, surgery, and other major medical events, that flexibility can be especially useful as patients progress through different stages of recovery. A session may begin with a patient working from a seated position and evolve as tolerance, confidence, and functional ability improve.

Located in historic Placerville in the Sierra Nevada foothills, Western Slope Health Center provides skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, and other services to the surrounding community. The addition of Smart Therapy reflects the facility's continued focus on providing its rehabilitation professionals with tools that can support personalized care while keeping the individual needs of each patient at the center of treatment.



About Western Slope Health Center

Western Slope Health Center is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Placerville, California. The facility provides 24-hour skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, and rehabilitation services including physical, occupational, and speech therapy. Western Slope Health Center is supported by PACS Services, which provides resources and operational support that allow local teams to remain focused on patient and resident care, well-being, and quality of life.

About Neuromersive

Neuromersive is a smart rehab solution provider redefining therapy through immersive technology and AI-driven clinical tools. Its Smart TherapyTM Complete Solution combines gamified therapeutic activities with real-time customization and automated documentation, helping clinicians improve patient engagement, streamline workflows, and deliver measurable outcomes across a variety of care settings.

Brianna Hodge

Neuromersive

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Western Slope Health Center Expands Rehabilitation Options With Smart TherapyTM News Provided By Neuromersive October 26, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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