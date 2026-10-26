Trulata Launches An AI Website Builder That Writes Only From A Business Owner's Own Facts

A first version made by Website Builder by TruLata, open in the editor

It makes a small business website in minutes and holds every sentence to a source. Free to build, and on Product Hunt Tuesday, October 27.

- Trace Gordon, founder of TruLataWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TruLata today launched Website Builder by TruLata, an AI website builder for small businesses that launches on Product Hunt on Tuesday, October 27. A small business owner answers a few questions, or gives the builder the site they have now, and it writes a first version of their website in minutes. Every sentence on the site traces back to a source: the owner's answers, their current website or their Google Business Profile. Building and editing are free, with no card required.AI website builders tend to fill gaps with invented experience, ratings and guarantees, and the owner is often the last to find out. Website Builder by TruLata does not write what it cannot point to. Reviews appear word for word, from real customers. Claims about results, guarantees and awards wait for a TruLata reviewer before they publish. If an owner asks for a rating they have not shown, the assistant asks where it comes from."Every AI website builder we tried would happily write that a business has 20 years of experience and a 4.9 rating," said Trace Gordon, founder of TruLata. "An owner should never find out their own website made something up. Ours only writes what it can point to, and building is free, so any owner can see their first version today."Getting started takes an email addressOwners sign in with a link sent to their email, with no password. The builder asks what the business is called, what it offers, where it works and how people reach it. Every question can be skipped, and a name alone is enough for a first version. Anything added later, such as a logo, photos, how the business works with a customer, the look the owner likes or wording their trade requires, makes it better.Owners with a site already can give the builder its address. It reads the site, keeps the owner's own words and photos, and sets up forwards so old links keep working. When TruLata manages a business's Google Business Profile, its hours, photos and reviews come in word for word.Built for any kind of businessThe builder fits a local service, an online shop or an artist. With no phone number, every Call button becomes Email or a message form. With a town and no street address, the site says where the business is based and leaves out maps and directions. Example sites made from made-up businesses' answers are on TruLata's site for more than twenty trades, including roofers, plumbers, HVAC companies, dentists, chiropractors, law firms, landscapers, bakeries, nonprofits, churches and real estate agents.Editing is clicking, adding or asking- Click any words on the page and type. Drop in photos from a phone, and click a photo to swap it.- Add blocks from a library of thirty in nine groups, including prices, opening hours, steps, video, a map, online booking and downloads.- Change the header, footer, colors and lettering.- Or ask in plain words, such as "make the menu dark" or "add a section on how it works," and the assistant makes the change.- Every change can be undone, and the site checks itself before anything reaches visitors.- People with an owner or admin seat at the business can edit and publish; a member seat can look without changing anything.Going live and getting leadsEvery site has its own preview address while the owner works on it. To go live, the owner picks a plan, adds the one record the builder shows them where their domain is managed, and presses Go live. The site switches on with a secure certificate, open to search engines. Every message sent through the site's contact form lands in TruLata, and owners who want the rest of their marketing on one screen can see those same leads beside their search, ads and reviews.Pricing and availabilityWebsite Builder by TruLata is available today at . Building and editing are free, with no card required. Going live on the owner's own address is $49 a month, or $39 a month billed yearly ($468), and it can be cancelled any time from Billing and receipts. Through October 31, the code PRODUCTHUNT makes the first month of the monthly plan free.Website Builder by TruLata launches on Product Hunt on Tuesday, October 27:About TruLataTruLata is AI marketing software for service businesses. It runs a business's website, search, ads and content on a schedule, and shows every lead, where it came from and what it cost on one screen. Plans start at $400 a month, and the website builder is free to build. Founder Trace Gordon is a member of Forbes Business Council. Learn more at trulata.

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TruLata Launches an AI Website Builder That Writes Only From a Business Owner's Own Facts News Provided By TruLata LLC October 26, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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