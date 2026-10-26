Iranian President To Participate In Gas Exporting Countries Forum Summit In Russia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Moscow to participate in the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

This was announced by the Iranian Presidential Administration.

During his visit, Pezeshkian is expected to address the summit and hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other participants in the event.

The talks are expected to focus primarily on the development of trade and economic cooperation.