Deadline Alert: Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. Investors Have Until November 2, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. securities between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. ("Unicycive Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: UNCY ) have until November 2, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. securities between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. case, Patel v. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., was filed on September 3, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (Case No. 26-cv-09559).

Investors who suffered losses on Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 2, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 2, 2026

Class period: December 29, 2025 to June 29, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 3, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

What happened?

On June 30, 2026, Unicycive Therapeutics disclosed that the FDA had issued a second Complete Response Letter regarding the Company's resubmitted New Drug Application for its kidney disease therapy, oxylanthanum carbonate, identifying the same third-party manufacturing deficiencies that were identified in the previous CRL issued in June 2025. The FDA had not yet inspected the third-party manufacturing facility as part of its review of the resubmission, and raised no concerns about the drug's clinical safety or efficacy.

On this news, Unicycive's stock price fell $3.01, or 39.1% (with some reports citing declines up to 46%), to close at $4.69 per share on June 30, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. complaint allege?

The Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had not inspected its third-party manufacturing vendor's facility or otherwise audited the facility's compliance with current good manufacturing practices; (2) as a result, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to believe that the vendor had resolved the FDA's cited deficiencies; (3) there was an undisclosed risk that the FDA would require additional information about the vendor's facility's manufacturing practices; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the regulatory approval of OLC was reasonably likely to be delayed; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 2, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that the Company had not inspected its third-party manufacturing vendor's facility or otherwise audited the facility's compliance with current good manufacturing practices. The November 2, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. class action must move the Court by November 2, 2026. To learn more, visit the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. securities between December 29, 2025 and June 29, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by November 2, 2026.

What if I miss the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. deadline? After November 2, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Patel v. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

press release

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

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