Leading Commercial Cleaning Franchise Coverall Named In Entrepreneur's 2026 Top Franchises Under $50K

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Entrepreneur names Coverall No. 74 on its 2026 Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000 list and No. 74 on its 2026 Top Global Franchises list, recognizing Coverall as an affordable path to business ownership.

Deerfield Beach, FL, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coverall® North America, Inc., a leading commercial cleaning franchise headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, has been ranked No. 74 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000 and No. 74 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Top Global Franchises. The two rankings validate the strength of the Coverall franchise opportunity and its standing as an affordable path to business ownership for entrepreneurs across the United States and around the world.







Coverall, a leading commercial cleaning franchise, is ranked No. 74 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000.

The Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000 list is Entrepreneur's annual ranking of the top franchises that can be started for less than $50,000, and it is one of the first resources entrepreneurs turn to when searching for affordable franchise opportunities. A place on the list puts Coverall in front of a national audience of prospective owners comparing franchises under 50K, and it recognizes the brand alongside leading franchise systems from industries ranging from recreation and financial services to children's businesses. The companion Top Global Franchises ranking, a list of the 200 top franchise brands expanding outside the United States, adds international recognition to the same story. Both rankings appear on Coverall's Entrepreneur franchise profile.

"This recognition reinforces the strength and accessibility of the Coverall franchise opportunity," said Shirley Klein, Chief Operations Officer. "For more than four decades, we've helped entrepreneurs pursue business ownership with the support, training and resources needed to build and grow successful businesses."

The Coverall Franchise Opportunity

The Coverall franchise opportunity is built for people who want to own a business without a large upfront investment or a background in the industry. The model combines a low startup investment with comprehensive training and ongoing support, so no prior business ownership experience and no prior commercial cleaning industry experience are required. Owners choose a flexible ownership model that fits their goals, whether that means starting part time or building a larger operation over time, and they do it under an established national brand that commercial customers already know.

How much does a Coverall commercial cleaning franchise cost?

One of the key advantages of investing in a Coverall franchise is its affordability. A franchise business can be purchased for as low as $15,570 with a minimum cash requirement of $4,000, which places Coverall well within the low-cost franchise range that Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000 list is designed to highlight.

Scale and Support Network

Founded in 1985, Coverall is a 100 percent franchised system. More than 8,000 Franchise Business Owners serve more than 50,000 customers across 90 markets in the United States and internationally. Local Support Centers provide ongoing training, operational guidance, business development resources and customer support to help Franchise Business Owners establish and grow their businesses.

The complete 2026 Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000 list is available at entrepreneur.com. More information about the Coverall franchise opportunity is available at coverall.com/franchise-opportunities.







Coverall supports over 8,000 independent Franchise Owners who are managing their own commercial cleaning businesses.

About Coverall North America

Coverall North America, Inc. is a leading commercial cleaning franchised brand that has helped thousands of people realize their dreams of owning their own businesses. Additionally, our local Support Centers provide ongoing training, business support and commercial cleaning expertise to our network of Franchise Business Owners. We provide our network of Franchise Business Owners with comprehensive training in our proprietary Core 4® Cleaning Process, which is built on CDC and AORN standards. In turn, they provide a valuable and personalized service to their local customers. System-wide, there are more than 8,000 Franchised Businesses using Coverall's Health-Based Cleaning System® and servicing more than 50,000 customers across 90 markets.

Press Inquiries

Shari Sadowski

shari.sadowski [at] coverall.com

