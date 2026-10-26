MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Anderson-based commercial glazing company installs curtain wall sections on a multi-story building in the Upstate, the latest in a series of curtain wall projects the company says has made it a regular answer to who installs curtain walls in Upstate South Carolina

Anderson, SC, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Glass, a commercial glass and glazing company based in Anderson, S.C., has completed a curtain wall installation on a multi-story commercial building in the Upstate - work the company says reflects why architects and general contractors regularly turn to City Glass when they need to know who installs curtain walls in Upstate South Carolina.

Andy Quattlebaum Education Center

A curtain wall is a non-structural exterior wall system, typically framed in aluminum and infilled with glass, that hangs off a building's structural frame rather than bearing the building's weight. Because curtain wall systems span multiple floors, installation has to account for the building's structural movement, thermal expansion, and water and air infiltration at every floor line - details that make curtain walls a more specialized scope than standard storefront glazing. Not every commercial glazing contractor takes on curtain wall work for that reason.

City Glass has installed curtain wall sections on commercial and institutional buildings throughout the Upstate, including office buildings, retail developments, and an athletic training facility. The company designs, fabricates, and installs curtain wall systems in-house, coordinating directly with a project's general contractor and structural engineer through each floor line of the installation.

“Curtain walls aren't glasswork you can hand off to just anybody,” said Shawn Holland, President of City Glass.“You're tying into the building's structure at every floor, and if the movement and water management isn't right, it shows up as a leak or a cracked panel years down the road. When a general contractor in Anderson, Greenville, Spartanburg, or Clemson has a curtain wall scope, they want a crew that's done it enough times to get the details right the first time.”

What to Look for in a Curtain Wall Installer in Upstate South Carolina

City Glass points to a few factors architects and general contractors should weigh when selecting a curtain wall installer in the Upstate:

● Experience with multi-story systems - curtain wall installation differs from single-story storefront glazing in how it manages structural movement and floor-line connections

● Coordination with the structural engineer and general contractor - curtain wall performance depends on how well the glazing system integrates with the building's frame, not just the glazing itself

● In-house design and fabrication - allowing a single contractor to carry a curtain wall scope from shop drawings through installation ensures consistency and integrity

● A project history across the region - familiarity with the Upstate's building stock and climate is key to success, from Anderson to Greenville to Clemson

How to Request a Quote

Architects and general contractors with an upcoming curtain wall scope in the Upstate can request a quote from City Glass at cityglasssc.com/quote or by calling the company's Anderson office at 864-224-0491.







J Peters Grill & Bar Anderson

About City Glass

City Glass is a family-owned commercial glass construction and glass contracting company based in Anderson, S.C. Founded in 1949, the company provides commercial glass design, fabrication, and installation services to clients throughout South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. More information is available at cityglasssc.com.

Press Inquiries

Claudia Mathis

Claudia [at] CityGlassSC.com

864.224.0491



109 W Market St. Anderson, SC 29624