Cybersecurity Leader Jim West Presents“Beyond The CIA Triad” At ISC2 Security Congress 2026 In Colorado

Jim West on stage presenting Beyond the CIA Triad at the 2026 ISC2 Security Congress

Jim West presenting how the Nine-Point Star is able to increase accuracy and efficacy in cybersecurity risk management.

Jim West on stage at the ISC2 2026 Security Congress

West's Nine-Point Core Security Principles Star expands the conversation beyond confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

- Jim WestDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning cybersecurity leader, educator, author, and TopCyberPro founder Jim West today presented one of his most requested talks,“Beyond the CIA Triad,” at ISC2 Security Congress 2026, one of the premier cybersecurity events in the world. Held October 24–28, 2026, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado, with a virtual attendance option, Security Congress brings together thousands of cybersecurity professionals for expert insight, networking, professional development, and discussion of the most urgent issues facing the profession. As ISC2's flagship global event, the conference attracts practitioners, executives, researchers, educators, and industry leaders from across the United States and around the globe, placing West's work before one of the profession's most influential audiences.West's session took place this morning, Monday, October 26, from 10:10 to 11:10 AM MT in Adams D, as part of the conference's Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) track. The session was open to onsite and virtual attendees, was livestreamed and recorded, and carried 1 CPE credit (Group A).West's presentation challenged one of cybersecurity's most familiar foundations: the traditional model of Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability. While the CIA Triad remains important, West argues that modern cyber risk has outgrown a three-part model. Since 2016, he has delivered“Beyond the CIA Triad” to audiences seeking a more complete way to evaluate risk, communicate security priorities, and align cyber strategy with mission outcomes.At the center of the presentation is West's Nine-Point Core Security Principles Star, which expands the conversation beyond confidentiality, integrity, and availability to include non-repudiation, authenticity, authorized use, possession, privacy, and utility. The model gives security leaders, auditors, assessors, engineers, and executives a clearer way to visualize risk, map weaknesses to business impact, and determine which risks are acceptable, which require mitigation, and which may threaten the mission.“For too long, organizations have tried to plan security strategy through a three-point lens in a nine-point world,” said West.“That creates blind spots, and blind spots become breaches, audit failures, mission disruption, privacy exposure, and leadership surprises. The CIA Triad still matters, but by itself it leaves defenders fighting modern threats with an incomplete map. 'Beyond the CIA Triad' gives executives, auditors, risk managers, and cyber teams a more complete way to see what is truly at stake, where the exposure really lives, and which risks must be addressed before they become consequences.”The presentation reframed risk as a continuous negotiation between leadership priorities, mission requirements, control effectiveness, audit findings, operational realities, and acceptable exposure. West showed how the Nine-Point Star can be used to visualize risk appetite, separate“nice-to-have” controls from mission-critical needs, and make defense-in-depth recommendations more precise, defensible, and understandable.For auditors and risk professionals, West's model offers a practical way to explain why findings matter. A weak firewall configuration, for example, may not be solely a confidentiality concern; it may also represent an integrity and configuration management issue. That distinction changes how organizations prioritize remediation, justify resources, and brief senior leadership.West brings more than 35 years of IT and cybersecurity experience, hundreds of certifications and training programs, and thousands of continuing education hours to a presentation that blends governance, risk management, security architecture, systems engineering, mission assurance, privacy, and practical cyber defense. His ability to connect multiple frameworks into a single risk communication model has made“Beyond the CIA Triad” one of his most enduring and requested presentations.Through today's session, West challenged ISC2 Security Congress attendees to rethink how they define, measure, and communicate security. His message is direct: organizations cannot protect what they cannot properly describe, and they cannot govern risk effectively with a model too narrow for today's threat landscape.Media Contact:Michelle Kaldenberg...

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Cybersecurity Leader Jim West Presents“Beyond the CIA Triad” at ISC2 Security Congress 2026 in Colorado News Provided By Refresh n' Restart October 26, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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