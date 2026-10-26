Deadline Alert: York Space Systems, Inc. Investors Have Until October 30, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought York Space Systems, Inc. securities between January 29, 2026 and August 13, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in York Space Systems, Inc. ("York Space Systems" or the "Company") (NYSE: YSS ) have until October 30, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired York Space Systems, Inc. securities between January 29, 2026 and August 13, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The York Space Systems, Inc. case, Ianelli v. York Space Systems, Inc. et al., was filed on August 31, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado (Case No. 1:26-cv-04074).

Investors who suffered losses on York Space Systems, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the York Space Systems, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the October 30, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for York Space Systems, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: October 30, 2026

Class period: January 29, 2026 to August 13, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: August 31, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado

What happened?

On January 29, 2026, York Space Systems completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), with an opening price of $34 per share.

On May 11, 2026, Wolfpack Research published a short report alleging that the Pentagon's decision to eliminate the space program responsible for the majority of York's annual revenue "was rooted in severe disappointment in York," including claims that "York deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical-software was not completed." The report states two former software engineers said the Company "sent satellites into space without even knowing if the software was fit to accomplish its basic mission," and another former employee said York would "cut corners and use unqualified people, like office administrators and accountants to build parts and perform tests."

On this news, YSS stock price fell approximately $7 during intraday trading on May 11, 2026, thereby injuring investors. By the commencement of this action, the Company's stock was trading as low as $9.33 per share, an over 70% decline from the $34 per share IPO price.

What does the York Space Systems, Inc. complaint allege?

The York Space Systems, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about York Space Systems, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched; (2) this ongoing trend presented a risk to the Company's contracts with the SDA deceived the SDA with false advertising to win its contracts, cut corners, and delivered satellites whose mission-critical-software was not completed; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about York Space Systems, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired York Space Systems, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than October 30, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against York Space Systems, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that York's onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched. The October 30, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help York Space Systems, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the York Space Systems, Inc. class action must move the Court by October 30, 2026. To learn more, visit the York Space Systems, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the York Space Systems, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the York Space Systems, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired York Space Systems, Inc. securities between January 29, 2026 and August 13, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the York Space Systems, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the York Space Systems, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the York Space Systems, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado by October 30, 2026.

What if I miss the York Space Systems, Inc. deadline? After October 30, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but York Space Systems, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the York Space Systems, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents York Space Systems, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the York Space Systems, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the York Space Systems, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



York Space Systems, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Ianelli v. York Space Systems, Inc. et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado

Wolfpack Research report

York Space Systems, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

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Los Angeles, CA 90067

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