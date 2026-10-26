Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether SRGY, RRC, UTZ Are Obtaining Fair Deals For Their Shareholders

The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY)'s sale to HealthSpan Partners for $23.50 in cash per share. If you are a Surgery Partners shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC)'s sale to EQT Corporation for 0.987 shares of EQT common stock for each share of Range common stock. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Range shareholders are expected to own approximately 27% of the combined company. If you are a Range shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

One World Trade Center

85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 763-0060

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sale to Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG for $14.25 per share in cash.