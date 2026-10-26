Deadline Alert: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Investors Have Until November 2, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Hims & Hers Health, Inc. securities between August 4, 2025 and July 29, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ("Hims & Hers" or the "Company") (NYSE: HIMS ) have until November 2, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers Health, Inc. securities between August 4, 2025 and July 29, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Hims & Hers Health, Inc. case, Velanki v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., et al., was filed on September 1, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (Case No. 3:26-cv-09313).

Investors who suffered losses on Hims & Hers Health, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the November 2, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: November 2, 2026

Class period: August 4, 2025 to July 29, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: September 1, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

What happened?

On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission, joined by the State of Utah and Los Angeles County (representing California), filed a federal complaint against Hims & Hers Health in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleging deceptive and unlawful privacy practices - including sharing sensitive user health data with third-party advertisers Meta Platforms (Facebook) and Snap via embedded tracking pixels and customer list matching despite marketing emphasizing strict privacy - as well as deceptive billing and subscription-cancellation practices.

On this news, shares of Hims & Hers fell $4.32, or 14.73%, to close at $25.00 per share on July 29, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. complaint allege?

The Hims & Hers Health, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms; (2) the Company charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is“right for them”; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company was reasonably likely to incur fees and penalties; and (5) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers Health, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than November 2, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that the Company shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms. The November 2, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Hims & Hers Health, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. class action must move the Court by November 2, 2026. To learn more, visit the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers Health, Inc. securities between August 4, 2025 and July 29, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by November 2, 2026.

What if I miss the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. deadline? After November 2, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Hims & Hers Health, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Hims & Hers Health, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Hims & Hers Health, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Hims & Hers Health, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Velanki v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., et al., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California

FTC complaint

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

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Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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