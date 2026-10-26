Smithfield Foods 'Hunger Relief Day' At The State Fair Raises 170,000 Meals For North Carolina Families

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) State's largest single-day food drive has provided over 5.8 million meals since 1993

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day at the State Fair again brought thousands of fairgoers together to help combat rising food insecurity across North Carolina. And through their generosity, this year's drive raised an incredible 170,000 meals for local families facing hunger.









Now in its 33rd year, Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day is one of the most long-standing State Fair traditions, growing to become the largest single-day food drive in North Carolina. With support from Smithfield Foods, fairgoers from across the state donate six non-perishable food items in exchange for free admission. And at a time when more than 1.7 million people statewide - one in seven of our neighbors - don't know where their next meal might come from, the generosity shown in this year's effort takes on even greater importance.

“We're deeply grateful to Smithfield Foods and everyone who attended the State Fair in support of neighbors facing hunger across North Carolina,” said Food Bank President & CEO Amy Beros.“At a time when so many more families are struggling with the rising cost of living, events like these remind us what's possible when our community comes together.”

Since 1993, fairgoers have donated enough food to provide more than 5.8 million meals for families working to keep food on the table - supplying hundreds of local hunger relief organizations with the most in-demand items like shelf-stable protein, peanut butter, pasta and soup. As so many of us feel the pressure of rising costs and federal budget cuts, large-scale food drives like Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day are a lifeline that restocks pantry shelves.

“The generosity shown by fairgoers this year reflects the spirit of neighbors helping neighbors that makes Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day so special,” said Jim Monroe, vice president of corporate affairs for Smithfield Foods.“As we celebrate the sixth year of our partnership with the N.C. State Fair and Food Bank, we remain committed to fighting food insecurity and helping more North Carolina families put food on the table.”

The Food Bank's continued partnership with Smithfield Foods has made millions of meals available to local families. Thanks to their support and the generosity of thousands of fairgoers, much-needed relief is coming for children, seniors and adults facing hunger.

Since 2008, Smithfield has donated more than 345 million servings of protein to fight hunger and address food insecurity through the company's Helping Hungry Homes® program. To learn more about Smithfield's initiatives to strengthen local communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/good-is-what-we-do.

For anyone in a position to give, it's not too late to make a difference on Hunger Relief Day. Visit FoodBankCENC.org/fair to join the fight to end hunger!

About the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Among the largest anti-hunger organizations in the United States, the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina works every day to provide food to people in need while advancing long-term solutions to end hunger in our communities. The Food Bank and our Branch locations serve as the central hub of a network of 700+ partner programs throughout our 34-county region - including no-cost food markets, pantries, meal sites, and a host of initiatives serving children, adults, and seniors. Together, we're working to overcome hunger and create an environment where everyone in North Carolina can thrive. Stay connected with us at FoodBankCENC.org or on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods (Nasdaq: SFD) is an American food company with a leading position in packaged meats and fresh pork products. With a diverse brand portfolio and strong relationships with U.S. farmers and customers, we responsibly meet demand for quality protein around the world.

Contacts: Imadé Borha,..., 336-920-9101

Emma Davis,..., 757-725-9782



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at