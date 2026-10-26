Provident Bank Celebrates 70 Years Of Community Banking, Trusted Client Relationships And Community Service In The Inland Empire

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIVERSIDE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Provident Bank, Provident, or Bank”), the subsidiary of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PROV), proudly celebrated its 70th anniversary on October 1, 2026, marking seven decades of serving individuals, families, businesses, nonprofits and communities throughout the Inland Empire. The milestone was commemorated with directors, officers, employees, members of the local community and distinguished guests, bringing together those who have helped shape the Bank's history and those who will carry its legacy forward.

Since opening its doors in 1956, Provident Bank has built its reputation on outstanding service, trusted relationships and a deep commitment to the communities it serves. Over the past 70 years, the Bank has grown alongside the region, helping clients achieve their financial goals while supporting the people, businesses, organizations and communities that make the Inland Empire a special place to live and work.

“We are honored to celebrate 70 years of Provident Bank,” said Donavon P. Ternes, President and Chief Executive Officer.“This milestone is a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us, the dedication of our directors, officers and employees, and the strong relationships we have built over generations. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve them and to continue building on the foundation established 70 years ago,” added Ternes.

One of the most meaningful aspects of Provident Bank's 70-year history is the loyalty and dedication of its employees. Some personnel have been with the Bank for more than 49 years and nearly 30 percent of its employees have been employed for 10 years or more, representing an extraordinary commitment to their colleagues, clients and community. Their decades of service reflect the strong relationships, continuity and personal connections that distinguish community banking.

These longstanding employees embody the values that have guided Provident Bank since its founding: knowing clients by name, understanding their financial needs and building relationships that last for generations. Their contributions, alongside those of employees throughout the organization, have helped preserve the Bank's community-focused culture while allowing it to evolve with the changing needs of its clients.

Provident Bank's commitment to the Inland Empire extends well beyond its banking services. Through monetary donations, charitable partnerships, employee volunteerism and community engagement, the Bank actively invests in organizations and initiatives that strengthen local neighborhoods and improve the lives of residents. The Bank has established two primary ways of supporting a wide range of local nonprofit organizations, schools, service groups and community-based initiatives through their Community Partnership Program and the Provident Savings Bank Charitable Foundation. Since the inception of both programs in 2006, Provident Bank has contributed more than $1.8 million to local nonprofits. Directors, officers, and employees also give their time and talents to support local causes, demonstrating that meaningful community impact comes not only from financial contributions but also from showing up and making a difference, and have recorded nearly 6,200 employee volunteer hours in the past five years. As Provident celebrates 70 years, its commitment to giving back remains an essential part of its identity and a promise to continue investing in the future of the Inland Empire.

Provident Bank's 70th anniversary year has also been marked by significant industry recognition, reflecting its commitment to clients, employees and sound banking practices. In 2026, Provident Bank was named one of America's Best Regional Banks by Newsweek, recognizing financial institutions that help support local economies and the communities they serve. The Bank was also named one of America's Greatest Mid-Market Companies for 2026 by Newsweek, both honors were awarded in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group. The recognition highlights publicly traded mid-market companies demonstrating strength across business performance, workforce experience, innovation and sustainability.

Additionally, Provident Bank has earned a Five-Star Rating from BauerFinancial, an independent bank research firm that evaluates the financial strength and stability of financial institutions. BauerFinancial's highest rating designation recognizes Provident as a superior financial institution and reinforces the Bank's ongoing commitment to financial strength and stability.

These honors are a testament to the dedication of Provident Bank's team of professionals and the trust of its clients, whose relationships have been key to the Bank's success.

As Provident Bank reflects on its 70-year history, it does so with gratitude for the clients, employees, and community partners who have been part of its journey. While the banking industry continues to evolve, Provident remains focused on the principles that have guided it since 1956: outstanding service, lasting relationships, responsible banking and meaningful community involvement.

The anniversary is both a celebration of the Bank's accomplishments and a renewed commitment to the future-continuing to serve local families and businesses, supporting community organizations and building relationships that will endure for generations to come.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company's mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026.

Contacts:

Donavon P. Ternes

President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter C. Fan

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060