Optimize Renewables Becomes Optimize Resilience, Building On A Decade Of Integrated Energy Innovation.

Len Jornlin, President and CEO of Optimize Resilience

New platform combines development, finance, and commercialization capabilities to advance resilient energy, water, land and critical infrastructure solutions.

- Len Jornlin, President and CEO, Optimize ResilienceWILLIAMSPORT, MD, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Optimize Renewables today announced its evolution to Optimize Resilience, reflecting the company's expanded commercialization capabilities and growing focus on resilient infrastructure, emerging technologies, and economic development.Building on more than a decade of work developing renewable and distributed energy solutions, Optimize Resilience brings together specialized operating companies and strategic initiatives through an integrated platform of development, finance, commercialization, and shared services.The expanded enterprise will pursue opportunities across resilient energy, water and wastewater, energy storage, land regeneration, emerging energy technologies, and other critical infrastructure markets.“Optimize began with the recognition that successful energy projects require The Right MixTM,” said Len Jornlin, President and CEO of Optimize Resilience.“The right mix of technologies. The right mix of finance. The right mix of partnerships and execution. Over the past decade, that approach has expanded well beyond our original renewable energy focus. Optimize Resilience reflects what we have become – and provides the platform for what comes next.”An Integrated Platform for Development and CommercializationThe Optimize Resilience platform is designed to advance emerging technologies, projects, and operating companies by integrating market entry strategy expertise, engineering and project development, structured public-private finance, regulatory and policy expertise, permitting and siting, strategic partnerships and offtake, commercialization, supply-chain and manufacturing support, and digital and analytical capabilities.Together, these capabilities enable Optimize to address the technical, financial, regulatory, and market challenges that often stand between a promising opportunity and successful deployment. The platform can be applied across technologies and markets, providing the expertise and flexibility needed to turn opportunities into viable projects, commercial businesses, and infrastructure assets, while creating pathways to long-term value and successful exits.A Broader Resilience MissionThe evolution to Optimize Resilience also reflects a broader view of resilience – one that extends beyond preparing for, or responding to, disruption.For businesses, institutions, communities, and infrastructure owners, resilience can mean reliable and cost-predictable energy, dependable water and wastewater systems, productive reuse of underutilized land, stronger critical infrastructure, continuity of operations, and greater capacity to adapt to changing economic, environmental, and energy conditions.Optimize believes resilient infrastructure can create additional economic and operational value. As the company expands across infrastructure markets, it is working to better define, demonstrate, and ultimately establish how that value is recognized by customers, partners, and monetized with co-investors.“Resilience has traditionally been viewed primarily by what happens when something goes wrong,” Jornlin said.“Protection is critically important. But we see it even more broadly. Reliability, continuity, stronger infrastructure, productive assets, and new economic opportunities all create value. Our goal is to develop solutions that capture that value while making businesses, institutions, and communities more resilient.”Building the Next Generation of OptimizeOptimize Resilience provides a framework for expansion while preserving the specialized expertise and capabilities each technology, business or investment opportunity requires – from market intelligence and entry strategies to technology development and finance. The new structure enables Optimize to develop, acquire, invest in, and partner with specialized businesses and emerging technologies while connecting them to the broader development, finance, and commercialization capabilities of the platform. It also provides the flexibility to pursue opportunities at multiple scales – from individual technologies and infrastructure projects to broader investments involving multiple assets, businesses, and sources of value.That flexibility will become increasingly important as Optimize enters its next stage of growth. The company is preparing to significantly expand its investment capabilities, adding substantial new capital resources to support qualified infrastructure projects, emerging technologies, and other opportunities aligned with the Optimize Resilience mission. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.###DOWNLOAD THE FULL REPORT HERE###About Optimize ResilienceOptimize Resilience is an integrated development, finance, and commercialization enterprise advancing resilient energy, water, land, and critical infrastructure solutions. Building on more than a decade of energy integration innovation, Optimize develops projects, commercializes technologies, invests in businesses and infrastructure, and builds strategic partnerships that turn opportunities into productive, resilient assets. Through specialized expertise, integrated capabilities, and access to capital, Optimize works to create lasting economic and operational value for businesses, institutions, communities, and investors while strengthening the infrastructure on which they depend. For more information, visit .

Michael Wright

Optimize Renewables LLC

+1 301-778-9300

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Optimize Renewables Becomes Optimize Resilience, Building on a Decade of Integrated Energy Innovation. News Provided By Optimize Renewables LLC October 26, 2026, 19:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Environment



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