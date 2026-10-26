Nothing Without Us Podcast Wins Gold At 5Th Annual Signal Awards

Nothing Without Us is hosted by Alie B. Gorrie.

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nothing Without Us (NWU), a disability advocacy podcast produced by Lakeshore Foundation, has been named the Gold winner for Culture, Belonging & Inclusion in the 5th Annual Signal Awards. This year's program honors podcasts that take creative risks: work that breaks format, takes on hard subjects or finds a new way to reach listeners.NWU was created one year ago with the goal of amplifying voices and sharing stories from across the disability community. Named after the disability rights slogan“nothing about us without us,” the podcast features conversations with special guests that challenge assumptions, amplify underrepresented voices and move conversations about disability, accessibility and inclusion forward.“Nothing Without Us champions the disability community and the numerous ways disabled leaders are making their mark on the world,” said Alie B. Gorrie, host of Nothing Without Us.“Even as somebody that works in the disability advocacy field, this podcast continues to teach me so much, and I know our listeners feel the same way!”Winners are selected by The Signal Awards Judging Academy, an esteemed collective made up of the architects, instigators and trailblazers of the medium.“Podcasting is no longer defined by a single format, platform or approach to storytelling, and this year's submissions make that evolution impossible to ignore,” said Jemma Brown, GM of The Signal Awards.“Charts and download counts can only tell us what's popular. At Signal, our role is to notice the creative risks that are quietly changing what everyone else makes next. This year's Winners offer a first look at podcasting's next chapter.”Each year, The Signal Awards present Gold, Silver and Bronze honors, and the listening public votes for their favorite Finalists to receive the Listener's Choice Award in each category. In 2026, Listener's Choice voting drew over 260,000 votes from 94,000 listeners.Nothing Without Us is hosted by Alie B. Gorrie.About Nothing Without UsNothing Without Us, a disability advocacy podcast produced by Lakeshore Foundation and hosted by Alie B. Gorrie, was created in 2025 with the goal of sharing stories from across the disability community and amplifying underrepresented voices. Learn more at .About Lakeshore FoundationWith roots dating back to 1925, Lakeshore Foundation, a Birmingham, Ala. nonprofit organization, has emerged as a world leader in health promotion, research, fitness, recreation, and advocacy for people with a disability, veterans, seniors and parasport activities. As a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site, Lakeshore is home to the Lakeshore National Adapted Sports Organization (LNASO) which serves as the National Governing Body for USA Wheelchair Rugby, US Para Powerlifting and Boccia United States. For more information on Lakeshore Foundation, visit .About The Signal AwardsThe Signal Awards recognizes the podcasts that define culture. The awards body is mission-focused on uplifting the podcast medium by recognizing the most potent, meaningful and unprecedented audio projects being made today as decided by The Signal Awards Judging Academy.

Terry Schrimscher

Lakeshore Foundation

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Nothing Without Us Podcast Wins Gold at 5th Annual Signal Awards News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 26, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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