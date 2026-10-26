Bill Of Rights Institute Selected For Inaugural Civic Education Summit At Thomas Jefferson's Monticello

Institute to develop a project exploring how civic education cultivates the habits of self-government and community engagement as part of 2026 conference

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bill of Rights Institute announced its selection as a participant in the inaugural Educating for American Democracy: Cultivating Civic Imaginations Summit at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello in Charlottesville, VA.Thanks to a generous grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation and an anonymous private donor, Monticello serves as host for Educating for American Democracy's Community Learning Partners Network (EAD-CLP), a collaborative initiative of educators in museums, libraries, and historic sites across the country aiming to strengthen civic learning to foster informed and engaged citizens.The summit is a two-day, hands-on gathering from November 11-12, 2026, that will convene a cohort of professionals from 68 sites of community learning, representing some of the nation's most respected historical, educational, and civic institutions. Attendees will engage in workshops, talks, and collaborative planning in preparation for developing their own civics-infused programs, resources, and exhibitions in their communities. The gathering marks the beginning of a year of work on these projects, anchored by monthly virtual meetings and culminating in a second summit in November 2027.“With Monticello's leadership and the grounding of the Educating for American Democracy roadmap, cultural institutions from across the country will be able to build civic programming that is meaningful to the people in their communities,” said Sarah Jencks, Monticello's Civic Partnerships Fellow, who oversees the initiative.“Our impact when we work together is orders of magnitude greater.”The projects being developed through the Cultivating Civic Imaginations Summit will provide innovative ways for learners to engage with the past and feel equipped to play a role in American democracy in the present and future.The Bill of Rights Institute's project,“Imagining Self-Government: What Civic Education Makes Possible,” is led by Rachel Davison Humphries, Senior Director of Civic Learning. This project explores the educational experiences that help people develop the imagination, judgment and habits to take responsibility for their shared future. By connecting philosophical inquiry, educational design, and practical approaches to measuring civic growth, the project will examine how civic learning can foster agency, collaboration, and meaningful action, and how institutions can recognize and strengthen that growth.By convening participants at the summit and providing regular opportunities for check-ins and collaboration, Monticello and the EAD-CLP aim to foster a network of support and inspiration for the contributing institutions as they transform civic, cultural, and historical fields.“Self-government requires more than understanding our founding principles. It requires the judgment, habits, and sense of responsibility to put them into practice,” Rachel Davison Humphries said.“My project asks an important question: What educational experiences help people build those capacities, and how can we tell whether they are making a difference? I'm excited to explore those questions alongside institutions committed to strengthening civic learning.”See a full list of the organizations that will be joining the Bill of Rights Institute at the summit here.

Ally Silva

Bill of Rights Institute

+1 703-915-2949

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Bill of Rights Institute selected for Inaugural Civic Education Summit at Thomas Jefferson's Monticello News Provided By Bill of Rights Institute October 26, 2026, 19:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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