Deadline Alert: Innventure, Inc. Investors Have Until October 27, 2026 To Seek Lead Plaintiff Role In Securities Fraud Class Action, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Reminds Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Class action covers investors who bought Innventure, Inc. securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026; complaint alleges the company failed to disclose material adverse facts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors in Innventure, Inc. ("Innventure" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INV ) have until October 27, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff in a securities fraud class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Innventure, Inc. securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026, inclusive. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") today reminded investors of the upcoming deadline. The Innventure, Inc. case, Labed v. Innventure, Inc., et al., was filed on August 28, 2026 and is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (Case No. 26-cv-07377).

Investors who suffered losses on Innventure, Inc. investments can contact Glancy about the Innventure, Inc. class action to learn about potentially pursuing claims under the federal securities laws before the October 27, 2026 deadline.

Deadline and key dates for Innventure, Inc. investors



Lead plaintiff deadline: October 27, 2026

Class period: November 17, 2025 to August 13, 2026, inclusive

Complaint filed: August 28, 2026 Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

What happened?

On August 13, 2026, Innventure reported second quarter 2026 results. Among other items, Innventure reported a loss per share of $0.32 missing consensus by approximately $0.15 and revenue of $953,000, missing consensus by approximately $1.02 million. The Company also suspended its previously communicated 2026 revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius.“Evolving dynamics in the AI infrastructure market, including constraints facing smaller early adopters around power availability, GPU access, and deployment timing, have impacted our near-term expectations”, explained CEO Bill Haskell. The Company admitted it has“ learned something about the AI market. Adopting this technology requires GPU allocations, access to power and the scale to influence server designs, and those are precisely the things smaller companies can't get.”

On this news, Innventure's stock price fell $1.98 per share, or 55.1%, to close at $1.62 per share on August 14, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What does the Innventure, Inc. complaint allege?

The Innventure, Inc. securities lawsuit alleges that, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Innventure, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Accelsius' alleged transformative deal with DarkNX was unlikely to come to fruition as no evidence of DarkNX constructing or facilitating a large scale AI data center existed; (2) as a result, the Company's stated revenue and cash flow targets for Accelsius in 2026 were overstated; and (3) as a result, defendants' positive statements about Innventure, Inc.'s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Innventure, Inc. securities during the class period may move the Court no later than October 27, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

"The complaint against Innventure, Inc. alleges, among other things, that the Company failed to disclose that Accelsius' alleged transformative deal with DarkNX was unlikely to come to fruition as no evidence of DarkNX constructing or facilitating a large scale AI data center existed. The October 27, 2026 deadline to request appointment as lead plaintiff is approaching, and investors considering that role should act promptly," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a leading national shareholder rights law firm that can help Innventure, Inc. investors evaluate potential claims to recover their losses. Investors who wish to serve as lead plaintiff in the Innventure, Inc. class action must move the Court by October 27, 2026. To learn more, visit the Innventure, Inc. case page, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the Innventure, Inc. class, you need not take any action at this time. You may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent class member. No class has been certified yet in the Innventure, Inc. case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Innventure, Inc. securities between November 17, 2025 and August 13, 2026 and suffered losses may be members of the proposed class in the Innventure, Inc. shareholder lawsuit.

When is the Innventure, Inc. lead plaintiff deadline? Motions to serve as lead plaintiff in the Innventure, Inc. class action must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York by October 27, 2026.

What if I miss the Innventure, Inc. deadline? After October 27, 2026, investors generally can no longer ask to be appointed lead plaintiff, but Innventure, Inc. investors may still remain class members. Their ability to share in any future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

What is a lead plaintiff? In the Innventure, Inc. class action, the lead plaintiff is the investor, or group of investors, that the court appoints to represent all class members and oversee the case. Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, courts generally presume the movant with the largest financial interest is the most adequate lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this action? Glancy represents Innventure, Inc. investors on a contingency fee basis, so investors pay no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid only from a recovery, if one is obtained, and are subject to court approval.

Why work with Glancy on the Innventure, Inc. lawsuit? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the Innventure, Inc. class action. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Innventure, Inc. case page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Complaint: Labed v. Innventure, Inc., et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

press release

Innventure, Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



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Charles H. Linehan

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