PERSONALIS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys At Law LLP Investigates Personalis, Inc.'S Directors And Officers For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties PSNL
- On July 20, 2026, Personalis announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by Tempus AI, Inc. for $16.25 per share. If you own Personalis common stock, join our investigation on behalf of Personalis's shareholders by filling out the form here.
If you own Personalis common stock and you wish to discuss this investigation-at no cost for you- please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at (844) 818-6982 or ....
About this investigation – FAQ:
Q1: What is this ongoing investigation into Personalis about?
A: According to our investigation, owners of Personalis common stock have been impacted by a proposed buyout of Personalis for insufficient consideration. Scott+Scott has a decades-long track record in fighting for corporate governance and monetary recoveries on behalf of companies and their shareholders.
Q2: How does this Scott+Scott investigation work?
A: Joining our investigation is easy and at no cost for you. By filling out the form here, we will let you know your rights as an Personalis shareholder, and how the process works and what you can expect. If you currently own Personalis, we look forward to hearing from you.
To learn more about Scott+Scott, our attorneys, or complex case resolution, please visit .
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CONTACT:Joe Pettigrew
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP
600 W. Broadway, Suite 3300, San Diego, CA 92101
(844) 818-6982
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