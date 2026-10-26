Strategic Wealth Protection Partners Launches Free Video Series On Estate Planning In Ontario

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Strategic Wealth Protection Partners founder Ron Cooke explains estate planning in Ontario in five free videos for families with complex estates

- Ron CookeAURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic Wealth Protection Partners (SWPP), an estate planning firm in Aurora, Ontario, is launching a free five-part video series on estate planning in Ontario. Hosted by SWPP founder and president Ron Cooke, the series explains how taxes at death work in Canada and what families can do to leave more to their loved ones.The series is aimed at Ontario families with complex estates, including business owners and real estate investors. Each video takes one common estate planning problem and breaks it down in plain language. Videos will be released over the next eight weeks.The five estate planning videos are:7 Estate Planning Strategies Every Canadian Should Know4 Ways Real Estate Investors Can Avoid a Huge Tax Hit on Death in Canada4 Ways Wealthy Families Use Life Insurance for Estate PlanningThe Truth About Living Trusts in CanadaThe 5-Step Estate Planning Process for Wealthy CanadiansCanada doesn't have a formal estate tax. Instead, Cooke explains, the government treats a person's assets as if they were sold on the day they die. The tax is then due on the final tax return.For example, a $2 million Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) that cannot roll over to a spouse or dependent child is added in full to that final return. That alone can create a tax bill of more than $1 million."Either you write your estate plan, or the government will write it for you," says Ron Cooke, founder and president of SWPP. "Too many people think they need a trust before they know what problem they're trying to solve. The first step is finding out what your family would owe if you died tomorrow, and how that bill would be paid."The first video in the series walks through seven estate planning strategies everyone in Canada should know, from simply doing nothing to using an estate freeze. Cooke stresses that no single tool fits every family. In some cases, he notes, the cost of a strategy can be higher than the tax it was meant to save.Cooke also challenges the common belief that a will is the first step."Most people think estate planning starts with writing a will, but it's actually one of the last things you should do," says Cooke. "Your will only controls the assets that pass through your estate. Everyone needs a will, but it isn't a substitute for an estate plan."His point reflects a wider gap. Many Canadians say they have a will, but far fewer have an estate plan. This series aims to help Canadians who are struggling to take the steps necessary to truly protect their families and the assets they've worked so hard to build.Before his career in financial services, Cooke worked as an auto mechanic. He says he still takes the same approach today: diagnose the problem first, then fix it.The videos will be free to watch in SWPP's Ontario Estate Planning Video Library and on the Ron Cooke YouTube channel. They are for general education only and are not tax, legal or financial advice. Ontario residents can book a complimentary 30-minute call through the SWPP website.About Strategic Wealth Protection PartnersStrategic Wealth Protection Partners (SWPP) is an estate planning firm based in Aurora, Ontario. The firm helps Ontario families with complex estates, including business owners and real estate investors. Founder and president Ron Cooke is an estate planner and licensed insurance broker with more than 35 years of experience. SWPP brings together advice from accountants, lawyers and tax specialists into one coordinated plan. Its Living Estate Plan process focuses on comprehensive estate planning in Ontario aimed at reducing taxes and probate fees for the next generation.Disclaimer: This news release is for general information only. It is not tax, legal, financial or insurance advice. Readers should speak with qualified professionals before acting on any information in this release or the video series.

Colette Nichol

Story Envelope Media Inc.

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7 Estate Planning Strategies Every Canadian Should Know

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Strategic Wealth Protection Partners Launches Free Video Series on Estate Planning in Ontario News Provided By Story Envelope Media Inc. October 26, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry



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